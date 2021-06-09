U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,219.55
    -7.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,447.14
    -152.68 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,911.75
    -13.16 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,327.13
    -16.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.73
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.80
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    -0.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0390 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4112
    -0.0035 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,821.03
    +3,208.00 (+9.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.21
    +83.17 (+9.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    -14.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.80
    -102.76 (-0.35%)
     

Seoul-based Ringle raises $18M Series A for its one-on-one English tutoring platform

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Many of the highest-profile English tutoring platforms focus on children, including VIPKID and Magic Ears. Ringle created a niche for itself by focusing on adults first, with courses like business English and interview preparation. The South Korea-based startup announced today it has raised an $18 million Series A led by returning investor Must Asset Management, at a valuation of $90 million. Ringle is preparing to launch a program for school kids later this year, and also has plans to open offine educational spaces in South Korea and the United States.

Other participants in the round, which brings Ringle’s total raised to $20 million, include returning investors One-asset management and MoCA Ventures, along with new backer Xoloninvest. Ringle claims its revenue has grown three times every year since it was founded in 2015, and that bookings for lessons have increased by 390% compared to the previous year.

Ringle currently has 700 tutors, who are pre-screened by the company, and 100,000 users. About 30% of its students, who learn through one-on-one live video sessions, are based outside of Korea, including in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Ringle’s co-founders are Seunghoon Lee and Sungpah Lee, who both earned MBAs from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. They developed Ringle based on the challenges they faced as non-native English speakers and graduate students in the U.S. The startup was first created to serve professionals who are already established in their careers or in academia. Its students include people who have worked for companies like Google, Amazon, BCG, McKinsey and Samsung Electronics.

China’s VIPKID, which links English tutors with online learners, raises $500M at $3B+ valuation

Seunghoon Lee told TechCrunch that Ringle creates proprietary learning materials based on current events to keep its students interested. For example, recent topics have included blockchain NFT tech, how the movie “Parasite” portrayed class conflict and global inequalities in vaccine access.

Ringle’s tutors are recruited from top universities and need to submit proof of education and verify their school emails. The company’s vetting process also includes a mock session with Ringle staff. Lee said applicants are asked to familiarize themselves with some of Ringle’s learning materials and lead a full lesson based on its guidance. Ringle assesses candidates on their teaching skills and ability to lead engaging discussions that also hone their students’ language skills.

Part of Ringle’s new funding is earmarked for its tech platform. It is currently developing a language diagnostics system that tracks the complexity and accuracy of students’ spoken English with researchers at KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology).

The company already has an AI-based analytics system that uses speech-to-text and measures speech pacing (or words spoken per minute), the amount of filler words and range of words and expressions in lessons. It delivers feedback that allows students to compare their performance with the top 20% of Ringle users in different metrics.

The new language diagnostics system that is currently under development with KAIST will start releasing features over the next few months, including speech fluency scoring, a personalized dictionary and auto-paraphrasing suggestions.

The funding will also be used to create more original learning content, and hire for Ringle’s offices in Seoul and San Mateo, California. Ringle also plans to diversify its revenue sources by providing premium content on a subscription basis, and will launch its junior program for students aged 10 and above later this year.

English learning app ELSA lands $15 million Series B for international growth and its B2B platform

To win post-pandemic, edtech needs to start thinking big

 

Recommended Stories

  • Use this secret code to get a top-rated robovac that 'nabs all the dust bunnies' for just $80 at Amazon

    'Next to my kid, I don’t think I’ve ever loved something so much!' a shopper declared.

  • First Black DA in Nassau County history confirmed as judge

    The New York State Senate on Tuesday confirmed Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as an Associate Judge on the Court of Appeals, and her replacement is the first Black DA in county history.

  • Buoyed by Pandemic Boom, Russian Streamers Stake Claims to Crowded Market

    If the coronavirus pandemic has been a boon to global streaming services, which saw their subscriber numbers climb in the past year as homebound audiences stayed glued to their screens, that’s only accelerated a trend already taking hold in the Russian VOD space. According to TMT Consulting, the Russian VOD market grew by 66% in […]

  • Trump congratulates Nigeria for Twitter ban, says more countries should do the same

    Today, former President Donald Trump issued a statement supporting the Nigerian government's decision to suspend Twitter activities in the West African country. "Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President," he said in the statement. The ex-President also encouraged other countries to follow in Nigeria's footsteps and ban Twitter and Facebook.

  • China’s Qinghai Province Has Ordered All Crypto Miners to Shut Down

    It follows orders to other provinces, including Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, to shut down miners.

  • Brussels sues Germany for defying European Court of Justice ruling

    Brussels is taking legal action against Germany for defying it over a massive European Central Bank stimulus programme in a challenge to the supremacy of EU law. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission retaliated on Wednesday by starting infringement proceedings against its most powerful member state. Unless the dispute is resolved, the legal action could ultimately lead to huge, daily fines levied by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg. It comes after the German constitu

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Appoints Deputy Governors to Spur Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion sovereign wealth fund appointed two deputy governors as it expands investments in the oil-rich kingdom and abroad.Turqi Alnowaiser and Yazeed Alhumied will take on the new roles alongside their current responsibilities “to support the fund’s continued growth and expansion,” the Public Investment Fund said Tuesday. They will also act as deputies at selected existing management committees on behalf of governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.Alnowaiser heads the PIF’s

  • How A 100 Year Old Science Experiment Helped Create The Fuel Of The Future

    Over 100 years ago, two scientists won the Nobel Prize for their breakthrough. Today, it could play a pivotal role in a potential hydrogen EV revolution. Here’s how to play it

  • Climate Activists and IEA’s LaLa-Land Approach to Push Oil Prices Significantly

    In the last couple of weeks international media sources have stumbled all over each other to report the victory of NGOs and activist shareholder groups over international oil and gas majors.

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • GSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt

    Strong cash flow and growth will enable GlaxoSmithKline's consumer products business to cope with a higher debt load after its planned separation next year, the division's head of marketing told Reuters. Tamara Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for GSK Consumer Healthcare, said in an interview for the Reuters Marketing Interactive Week that the business would take the increased debt in its stride because of its cash flow prospects. "As a consumer business we have a very good cash flow, so we're expecting - with the growth rates that we are anticipating - to be able to manage that burden," Rogers said.

  • Lordstown Motors Erases Loss on Talks About Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares swung widely between losses and gains on Wednesday after the electric-vehicle startup said it was in talks with multiple parties to raise capital, a day after warning about a cash crisis.After dropping as much as 21% earlier in the day, the stock surged 15% on the news of the discussions. It closed nearly flat at $11.23.The company said in an emailed statement it was “already in active conversations with multiple parties” to raise capital. During its

  • China’s Factory Inflation at 2008 High Adds to Global Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Surging costs of imported commodities drove China’s factory-gate inflation to its highest level since 2008, raising the odds that exporters will begin passing on higher prices and boost inflationary pressures in the global economy.The producer price index climbed 9% in May from a year earlier, driven by price increases for oil, metals and chemicals, the National Bureau of Statistics sai

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks lose steam in final stretch of trading, Dow closes lower by 153 points, or 0.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors considered more data on the U.S. economic recovery and a resurgence in the social media-fueled "meme stocks."

  • TPG-Backed PropertyGuru Eyes $2 Billion Thiel SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., the blank-check company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is in advanced talks to merge with Singapore’s online real estate firm PropertyGuru Pte, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company has been in discussions with PropertyGuru on the potential deal, which could be announced as soon as next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A transactio

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.

  • Mortgage borrowing slows, even as low rates offer big refinance savings

    Mortgage applications decline as refinance demand tumbles.

  • U.S. mortgage applications decline with a drop in refinancing - MBA

    U.S. applications for home mortgages declined last week as refinancing dropped to its lowest level since February 2020 with fewer homeowners able to take advantage of lower rates during a holiday-shortened week. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index fell 3.1% in the week ending June 4 from a week earlier. This reflected a 5.1% decline in applications for refinancing and was 27% lower than the same week one year ago.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pops to $36.8K, Other Cryptos Higher Despite Worrying China Signals

    Pessimistic news isn’t stopping the crypto spot markets from looking bullish Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin falls to three-week low as IRS seeks approval for reporting rules

    Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Tuesday amid signs of institutional investor caution, while the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service called for lawmakers to provide authority for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers. IRS chief Charles Rettig said on Tuesday that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued at over $10,000 that largely go unreported. Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee that cryptocurrency market capitalization is over $2 trillion, with more than 8,600 exchanges worldwide.