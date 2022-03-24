U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Seoul Robotics Introduces Critical Asset Monitoring Solution In Partnership with Herzog

Seoul Robotics
·5 min read
Seoul Robotics
Seoul Robotics

Joint application integrates Seoul Robotics’ 3D perception software with Herzog’s occupancy detection suite to ensure greater safety for rail passengers, operators, and pedestrians

IRVINE, Calif. and ST. JOSEPH, Mo., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics, the 3D computer vision company using deep learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) to power the future of mobility, and Herzog Technologies Inc. (Herzog), a leading railroad systems and technology integrator, today jointly announced the introduction of an automated obstacle detection and warning system aimed at making the interface between the railroad and the public safer. Critical Asset Monitoring (CAM) combines Seoul Robotics’ 3D perception software, SENSR-I™, with Herzog’s occupancy detection platform with the goal of reducing future railroad incidents.

CAM is an integrated solution that utilizes a multi-sensor hardware platform and 3D perception engine to track and classify objects. This edge detection is coupled with business intelligence, which allows the system to analyze the information in real-time and make timely decisions for notifying the appropriate entities. CAM can detect humans, vehicles, bicycles, and other foreign objects, enabling it to provide unparalleled safety insights. A powerful component of the system is the ability to evaluate the situation according to complex conditions as well as the behavior of the objects being monitored. This enables the system to make smart decisions that are specific and unique to each area being monitored.

“We pride ourselves on equipping our partners with solutions that will improve safety and efficiency. CAM provides customers with the ability to monitor aspects of their critical infrastructure in ways previously unavailable. With this innovative technology, our goal of improving safety is now within reach,” said Glen Dargy, Vice President of Technology at Herzog. “By integrating our products and services with Seoul Robotics’ software platform, we are providing an industry-leading solution.”

Since 2011, over 23,000 incidents have occurred where trains have struck trains or people, resulting in 2,700 fatalities and 9,500 injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration. By using CAM systems at crossings, bridges, tunnels, stations, and other areas of critical interest along the corridor, train conductors and operations personnel are programmatically alerted to hazards detected in monitored areas. The solution is being implemented by Trinity Railway Express, a commuter rail operator between Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, with engineering underway for several additional bridges, crossings and passenger stations with other operators.

"For a rail detection system, every second is critical. Trains need adequate time to fully stop and require advanced warning to reduce the chance of a collision. This is only possible with an accurate, highly granular 3D perception system like ours,” said Jerone Floor, Vice President of Product at Seoul Robotics. “Through our partnership with Herzog, we are making this technology available to any rail operator, ensuring they can cost-effectively access these insights and make every second count.”

Seoul Robotics’ proprietary software, SENSR-I, uses deep learning to analyze and understand 3D sensor data with unrivaled accuracy. SENSR-I enables the detection of more than 500 objects up to 200 meters ahead, predicts motion up to three seconds in advance, and provides real-time object perception. SENSR-I is compatible with more than 75 different types and models of 3D sensors and even supports systems consisting of different brands of sensors, making the technology cost-effective and scalable over large geographies. SENSR-I also comes equipped with dynamic weather-filtering AI that enables CAM to glean and decipher obstacles even through harsh weather conditions, such as snow or heavy rain.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing CAM and its full suite of 3D perception-based solutions at Intertraffic from March 29 - April 1, 2022, at the RAI Amsterdam. Visit Booth #05.466 to learn more about the company’s field-proven technology for smart cities, ITS, autonomous mobility, and more.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/. To learn more about Herzog, visit https://www.herzog.com/.

About Seoul Robotics
Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/.

About Herzog
Herzog is an employee-owned company founded in 1969, headquartered in St. Joseph, MO. Comprised of five divisions, Herzog is the only company in the U.S. that builds, operates, and maintains rail systems in North America. With more than 2,300 field and office personnel located across a network of construction and transit offices, Herzog operates in 36 states and maintains a large presence in California, Texas, Florida, and Missouri.

To remain at the forefront of a growing rail services landscape, Herzog’s subsidiary, Herzog Technologies, Inc., provides extensive technology and operations-centric solutions to its clients ranging from traditional wayside and grade crossing systems to advanced communications, network, and Positive Train Control (PTC) systems. When partnered with Herzog, railroads are provided critical information for their track environment, allowing customers to make data-driven, operational decisions.

The safety of our employees, subcontractors, railroad counterparts, and the traveling public is what drives Herzog’s continued investment into the development of specialized maintenance-of-way equipment and custom technology solutions. Our commitment to improving on-track safety is further demonstrated through rigorous safety training and daily toolbox talks, and is reflected by an outstanding industry safety record year after year.

Media Contact
Ann Gargiulo
ann.gargiulo@seoulrobotics.org

LaunchSquad for Seoul Robotics
seoulrobotics@launchsquad.com


