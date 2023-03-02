Seoul Robotics Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Seoul Robotics

Company recognized for reimagining how industries can leverage 3D perception

IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the company driving smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The 3D perception leader was ranked fourth in the Robotics category.



Fast Company recognized Seoul Robotics for its groundbreaking work in the democratization of 3D perception – a technology which has traditionally been siloed to autonomous vehicle applications. Seoul Robotics is changing the narrative and transforming industries such as Intelligent Transport Systems, security, retail, airports, rail, smart cities, and more with an intuitive, cost-effective, and scalable way to access 3D insights through its patented perception platform, SENSR™.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, achieving some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world and paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

“We’re honored to be named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, joining the ranks of today’s most forward-thinking organizations,” says HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Seoul Robotics. “From the beginning, our exceptional team has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of 3D computer vision, transform industries, shape societies, and expand access to this transformative technology. Being included on this prestigious list alongside other visionary companies truly validates our commitment to explore new frontiers of 3D perception, bringing it to industries in every corner of the globe.”

Seoul Robotics was the first to commercialize deep learning AI for 3D perception, enabling SENSR to create 3D models of the world in real-time and unlock unprecedented insights into the surrounding environment. The platform is equipped with the industry's most dynamic weather-filtering AI and can detect, classify, and track hundreds of objects simultaneously within an error of 4 centimeters, providing unparalleled accuracy regardless of harsh weather conditions. Furthering Seoul Robotics’ mission to democratize 3D perception, SENSR is the only platform available that is both sensor and hardware-agnostic, enabling unrivaled flexibility, customization and reduction in operational costs.

Earlier this year, Seoul Robotics announced the most advanced iteration of its SENSR platform, SENSR 3.0 , unlocking greater flexibility and ease of use. SENSR is currently being deployed to detect and prevent instances of wrong-way driving on U.S. freeways and highways in California, Florida, and Tennessee, as well as in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, Seoul Robotics is creating smart spaces worldwide at airports, train stations, railways and sports stadiums.

Additionally, in 2022, BMW partnered with Seoul Robotics to deploy LV5 CTRL TWR, a mesh network of computers and sensors installed on infrastructure to automate finished vehicle logistics at a manufacturing facility in Germany. Powered by SENSR, the solution enables a novel approach to autonomy, Autonomy Through Infrastructure (ATI), which utilizes surrounding infrastructure to turn non-autonomous vehicles into self-driving cars. By placing sensors on infrastructure instead of individual vehicles, LV5 CTRL TWR is able to capture the entire environment and eliminate blindspots. Looking ahead, this technology can provide the vision required to transform other logistics applications, like shipping ports and autonomous truck yards, to drive dynamic solutions beyond AVs.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, please visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company’s core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called ‘Autonomy Through Infrastructure,’ providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Atlanta and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

