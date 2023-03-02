U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.35
    -14.04 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,763.26
    +101.42 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,304.67
    -74.82 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.50
    -12.94 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0680
    +0.0740 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0095 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7180
    +0.6010 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,328.65
    -369.48 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.05
    -6.12 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.26
    +20.33 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Seoul Robotics Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Seoul Robotics
·4 min read
Seoul Robotics
Seoul Robotics

Company recognized for reimagining how industries can leverage 3D perception

IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics, the company driving smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The 3D perception leader was ranked fourth in the Robotics category.

Fast Company recognized Seoul Robotics for its groundbreaking work in the democratization of 3D perception – a technology which has traditionally been siloed to autonomous vehicle applications. Seoul Robotics is changing the narrative and transforming industries such as Intelligent Transport Systems, security, retail, airports, rail, smart cities, and more with an intuitive, cost-effective, and scalable way to access 3D insights through its patented perception platform, SENSR™.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, achieving some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world and paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

“We’re honored to be named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, joining the ranks of today’s most forward-thinking organizations,” says HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Seoul Robotics. “From the beginning, our exceptional team has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of 3D computer vision, transform industries, shape societies, and expand access to this transformative technology. Being included on this prestigious list alongside other visionary companies truly validates our commitment to explore new frontiers of 3D perception, bringing it to industries in every corner of the globe.”

Seoul Robotics was the first to commercialize deep learning AI for 3D perception, enabling SENSR to create 3D models of the world in real-time and unlock unprecedented insights into the surrounding environment. The platform is equipped with the industry's most dynamic weather-filtering AI and can detect, classify, and track hundreds of objects simultaneously within an error of 4 centimeters, providing unparalleled accuracy regardless of harsh weather conditions. Furthering Seoul Robotics’ mission to democratize 3D perception, SENSR is the only platform available that is both sensor and hardware-agnostic, enabling unrivaled flexibility, customization and reduction in operational costs.

Earlier this year, Seoul Robotics announced the most advanced iteration of its SENSR platform, SENSR 3.0, unlocking greater flexibility and ease of use. SENSR is currently being deployed to detect and prevent instances of wrong-way driving on U.S. freeways and highways in California, Florida, and Tennessee, as well as in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, Seoul Robotics is creating smart spaces worldwide at airports, train stations, railways and sports stadiums.

Additionally, in 2022, BMW partnered with Seoul Robotics to deploy LV5 CTRL TWR, a mesh network of computers and sensors installed on infrastructure to automate finished vehicle logistics at a manufacturing facility in Germany. Powered by SENSR, the solution enables a novel approach to autonomy, Autonomy Through Infrastructure (ATI), which utilizes surrounding infrastructure to turn non-autonomous vehicles into self-driving cars. By placing sensors on infrastructure instead of individual vehicles, LV5 CTRL TWR is able to capture the entire environment and eliminate blindspots. Looking ahead, this technology can provide the vision required to transform other logistics applications, like shipping ports and autonomous truck yards, to drive dynamic solutions beyond AVs.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, please visit www.seoulrobotics.org.

About Seoul Robotics
Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company’s core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called ‘Autonomy Through Infrastructure,’ providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Atlanta and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact
Ann Gargiulo
ann.gargiulo@seoulrobotics.org

LaunchSquad for Seoul Robotics
seoulrobotics@launchsquad.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba and Ant venture to launch RISC-V chips for payments

    Alibaba Group Holding's chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, will release computing chips for secure payments based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture, the two entities said. The development comes as Chinese companies continue to invest heavily in chips, in the wake of U.S. export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor sector.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Makes Chip, Software Calls Amid ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip gear as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, Bank of America says in a ChatGPT report.

  • Meta can’t keep people interested in its headsets: Report

    Meta reportedly can't get people to stick with their Oculus headsets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Hackers Stole IT Info Including Personal Details, Dish Confirms Cyberattack

    On February 23, 2023, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) disclosed getting hit by a network outage that compromised its internal servers and IT telephony during its earnings call. Dish consulted cyber-security experts and outside advisors to assist in evaluating the situation. Dish determined that the outage was due to a cyber-security incident and notified appropriate law enforcement authorities. Also Read: Notorious Hackers Briefly Compromise Coinbase Employee Information On February 27, 2023, D

  • Intel (INTC) Unveiled Quantum Software Kit to Support Developers

    Intel (INTC) launched the Quantum Software Development Kit Version 1.0 to advance quantum computer development and create a community of quantum developers.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pet Project Is About to Lose a Lot More Money

    An internal presentation at Meta Platforms illuminated the company's plans for the future of its Quest headset — and its plan to pay for all the new advancements. Meta's Quest 3 headset will be remarkably thinner and more powerful than its predecessor, the Quest 2, tech news site The Verge reported. Meta's Vice President for VR Mark Rabkin emphasized to employees the need to prove to consumers that the extra features are worth the markup.

  • Delta Gives Passengers Something Free Other Airlines Charge For

    Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is on a mission to win over customers of AT&T and Verizon. Now that the carrier industry has largely followed T-Mobile's lead to do away with multi-year contracts to allow customers to pay month by month, there's more fluidity in the market base for carrier service. It's a tight marketplace, and T-Mobile is seemingly willing to fight for every customer.

  • Musk: 'AI stresses me out'

    Elon Musk has clashed often with securities regulators and highway safety authorities, but there's one area the Tesla and Twitter chief says the government should regulate now: Artificial Intelligence. "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans. Tesla's own ambitious artificial intelligence efforts had a featured role in the presentation of Musk's "Master Plan 3", the third part of a series of papers on how to expand Tesla and convert the world to clean energy.

  • Elon Musk Feels a Little Guilty

    The billionaire entrepreneur and staunch supporter of artificial intelligence calls for regulation of this revolutionary new technology.

  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is making its ChatGPT tool available to companies to incorporate into their own apps as it seeks commercial uses for the wildly popular chatbot.The company, which introduced ChatGPT to the public in November, is now offering paid access for businesses and developers who want to use the software’s ability to answer questions and generate text in their own applications and products. Customers will be able to hook their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface, gi

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Buyback Revs Up In 2023?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback is planned.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Twitter alternative Bluesky is now available in closed beta

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s new alternative social platform, Bluesky, is now available in closed beta on the App Store.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy On Improved 2023 Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Are Artificial Intelligence Investors Overlooking Apple?

    While the market continues clamoring about Microsoft's and Alphabet's AI developments, Apple has seemingly been forgotten. With such a rich history, could it be the AI play hidden in plain sight?

  • Investors are going nuts for ChatGPT-ish artificial intelligence

    Even Elon Musk wants his own AI chatbot

  • OpenAI launches an API for ChatGPT, plus dedicated capacity for enterprise customers

    To call ChatGPT, the free text-generating AI developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, a hit is a massive understatement. As of December, ChatGPT had an estimated more than 100 million monthly active users.

  • Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok

    The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week banning the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app grow. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not held in China. It also disputes accusations that it collects more user data than other social media companies, and insists that it is run independently by its own management.

  • Polygon Rolls Out Zero-Knowledge, Privacy-Enhanced Identification Product

    Under the design for Polygon ID, a bar owner could theoretically use the credential-verification system to verify that a patron is of age, without ever having to look at any identification card.