Sephaku Holdings (JSE:SEP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sephaku Holdings' (JSE:SEP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sephaku Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = R59m ÷ (R1.4b - R150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Sephaku Holdings has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sephaku Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sephaku Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Sephaku Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 56% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Sephaku Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Sephaku Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Sephaku Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

