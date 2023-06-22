Sephora is back in Shreveport. Check out the new location

Have you noticed the new archway at the Shreveport Kohl's? Sephora is back in Shreveport.

On June 21, the store hosted its grand opening. The Shreveport Sephora once called JCPenney home but in early 2023 the store closed and announced it would be moving to Khol's located at 7651 Youree Drive.

Sephora, a national cosmetic and beauty store, brings with it 125 brands ranging from makeup to skincare, hair and fragrance products.

This new location opened its doors on June 19 as a soft opening but officially opened on June 21. The store will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

