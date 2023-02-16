Sephora Canada welcomes highly-anticipated beauty brand Glossier through first-ever retail partnership

Launching February 23, Glossier products will be available to shop nationwide on Sephora.ca, the Sephora App and at most Sephora store locations across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada is officially making it easier than ever for Canadian beauty lovers to get their hands on their favourite Glossier products. On February 23, 2023, Canadians can shop the iconic brand on Sephora.ca, the Sephora App and in most Sephora stores across the country. The launch of Glossier at Sephora Canada represents the brand's first retail partnership, and the first time ever that Canadian clients will be able to shop Glossier's range of makeup, skincare, and fragrance directly from a retailer in Canada.

"We've seen the excitement building among Canadian beauty lovers since we first announced our retail partnership with Glossier, and the wait is finally over" says Jane Nugent, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Sephora Canada, "This highly anticipated launch was a direct result of listening to our beauty community and our commitment to introduce the most innovative, sought-after brands to our customers."

"As Canada's leading beauty retailer, we knew Sephora was the perfect home for Glossier", says Kyle Leahy, CEO of Glossier. "We're thrilled that this partnership will bring more Glossier to more people across Canada. We can't wait for long-time lovers of Glossier and newcomers to the brand to discover all Glossier has to offer at Sephora Canada, extending our reach to their loyal clients".

Starting February 23, 2023, Canadians will be able to shop Glossier's range of skincare, makeup, and fragrance products on Sephora.ca, the Sephora App and at most brick-and-mortar store locations across the country. Clients can also take advantage of Sephora Canada Beauty Insider perks like free shipping and beauty insider cash while they shop the assortment, which will include Glossier best-sellers like Boy Brow, Milky Jelly Cleanser, Futuredew, and Glossier You Eau De Parfum.

For more information about the arrival of Glossier at Sephora Canada, visit https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/brand/glossier and follow @sephoracanada on Instagram.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 500 stores across the Americas, including 100 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

About Glossier, Inc.:

Glossier is a beauty brand inspired by real life, whose vision is to change how the world sees beauty. It launched in 2014 with four essential products that emphasize "glowy, dewy skin." Today, Glossier has more than 46 products spanning skin care, makeup, fragrance, and body care, as well as a line of merch, and a dedicated following of more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

