Sephora Marks the First Large-Scale Beauty Retailer on Shipt Marketplace

·6 min read

New partnership with Sephora showcases exclusive picks from hair and self-care guru Jonathan Van Ness available through the platform.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shipt, the same-day shopping and delivery company, and renowned prestige beauty retailer, Sephora, announce a new partnership, bringing a wide range of beauty and wellness products to the doorsteps of Shipt customers in as soon as an hour.

Jonathan Van Ness with the Shipt and Sephora Spring So Clean Collection
Jonathan Van Ness with the Shipt and Sephora Spring So Clean Collection

To celebrate the latest expansion to their marketplace and kick off the spring season, Shipt is partnering with Jonathan Van Ness, Emmy-nominated television personality, The New York Times best-selling author, podcaster and hairstylist, to launch the 'Spring So Clean Collection.' The limited-edition shoppable collection will feature a curated list of clean beauty products from Van Ness, including spring must-have items for a complete beauty routine. From skin-softening cleansers, to dewy highlighters, to serums and hair care, the curated list will be available exclusively to Shipt shoppers now through March 31, 2022.

"With the spring season right around the corner, what better way to welcome the warmer weather than refreshing your beauty routine by adding products such as a sunscreen with a higher SPF and a hydrating hair cream?" said Jonathan Van Ness. "And now that I can get my Sephora clean favorites delivered right to my door in as soon as an hour - no matter where I am in the country - through the personalized Shipt shopping experience, having a fabulous spring glow is easier than ever."

As the first national beauty retailer on the Shipt marketplace, Sephora is joining over 140 retailers and adding nearly 500 locations to the platform in cities across the United States. To further showcase its commitment to creating high-quality, personalized shopping experiences, customers can earn Beauty Insider rewards from their purchases on the Shipt marketplace at checkout. The partnership is another way that Shipt continues to innovate in the same-day shopping and delivery service space by creating more diverse offerings for customers.

"We are thrilled to be entering the prestige beauty market with Sephora," said Rina Hurst, Shipt's Chief Business Officer. "The addition of Sephora on our expanding marketplace meets the needs of our customers by providing a convenient, personalized delivery experience of their favorite premium branded beauty products, many of which you can't find anywhere else. Sephora demonstrates a commitment to providing a high-quality experience for their customers, a signature differentiator for Shipt, and we are thrilled to be a valued partner alongside them."

"For Sephora, this new venture with Shipt marks a thrilling time as we share our commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience in a world where consumer needs are ever-changing," said Carolyn Bojanowski, Senior Vice President, General Manager of eCommerce, Sephora. "As we continue to cater our offerings to meet our clients' unique needs, it was important to us to find a partner who not only had the potential to help expand our reach to new-to-Sephora clients, but also support our current clients and new ways of experiencing beauty retail today."

In celebration of the exciting new partnership, Shipt is offering free delivery for a limited time by using the promo code BEAUTY22. For more information, please visit Shipt.com/Sephora or locate the Sephora storefront on the Shipt app. Any Shipt customer who shops the Sephora storefront on the Shipt marketplace starting today through March 16, 2022 will also be automatically entered to win the Spring So Clean collection. One lucky winner will be contacted on March 17, 2022. To access terms and conditions, please visit the link here.

Also new in late 2021 and specifically of interest to current and prospective Sephora Visa credit cardholders, U.S. Visa credit cardholders became eligible to enroll their Visa consumer credit card to receive free Shipt membership – which comes with free delivery on Shipt marketplace orders over $35.1


For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting Shipt.com/Sephora or by downloading the Shipt app. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom.

About Sephora

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 200 locations in 2021, and at least 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email ExternalComms@sephora.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

# # #

____________________

1 Free delivery applies to orders over $35 as part of a Shipt membership. Orders with alcohol may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Additional terms apply. To see a full list of Offer Terms, visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sephora-marks-the-first-large-scale-beauty-retailer-on-shipt-marketplace-301499048.html

SOURCE Shipt

