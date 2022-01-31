U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,451.00
    -144.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,465.25
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.40
    -15.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    +0.62 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1197
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8030
    +0.0210 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    28.44
    -2.05 (-6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2720
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,281.90
    -728.94 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.65
    +13.20 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.52
    +10.45 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Sephora Revolutionises Global HR Strategy with Qlik

QLIK Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read

Sephora’s People Trends Application – Delivered on Qlik Sense Mobile – Was Developed to Analyse and Manage Global HR Data for Employee Engagement and Growth as Part of the New Vision of the Company, Which Has Just Rolled Out Its Employer Brand Strategy on a Global Scale

PARIS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Sephora, the world leader in prestigious beauty retailing, is using Qlik Sense® to transform its Human Resources (HR) management system.

The strong international growth of the brand over the last decade has made it necessary for Sephora to combine its global HR practices. In a rapidly changing consumer retail sector, Sephora has developed a global vision of its talent management, embodied by the deployment of a global employer brand strategy, which values the richness of the career paths and unique opportunities offered by the brand. Among the multiple initiatives that will enable the company to implement these ambitions, Sephora wanted to rely on a unique technology to manage its HR data and exploit its full value through dynamic analysis.

Sephora has deployed SAP's SuccessFactors as its global Human Resources Information System (HRIS) for all countries and employees. It will be enriched with solutions like Qlik to manage local employee needs, jobs, and recruitment requirements. Qlik will help Sephora’s HR Management team and all other managers navigate the analytics from this data-rich system.

People Trends, autonomously accessible HR data for leaders

In developing an initial Qlik application – called People Trends, available on mobile devices via Qlik Sense – all managers within Sephora now have a single source of truth for all HR data from which to make informed decisions. This allows all managers throughout the organisation to work with data knowing it is always updated in real time regardless of the country they are based in.

"Employees expect the same level of service and responsiveness from their company as they receive in their daily lives. It was imperative to provide our managers with a solution that is easily accessible via mobile applications to provide them with information in real time,” said Thomas Morabito, Global VP HRIS at Sephora.

People Trends, a mobile application specially designed for leaders

The Qlik solution is structured around four functional areas: employee engagement, talent development, recruitment, and HR organisation and effectiveness. This intuitive, easy-to-use, and robust application is not only dedicated to data visualisation but is a main driver in the overall HR digitalisation process.

"HR data allows companies to better understand the expectations of their employees, to accompany them throughout their career, and to identify opportunities for them, ultimately allowing for more refined and higher value-added talent management. We are delighted to support Sephora in the deployment of its employee vision,” said Nicolas Hirsch, Country Leader France for Qlik.

To support it in this project, Sephora also relied on Micropole, a Qlik partner. The prototyping of the application was very quick and allowed Sephora to choose the most striking performance indicators in order to visualise the most significant data at a glance.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimise customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

© 2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact:
Craig Brophy
craig.brophy@qlik.com
+44(0)779 566 2888


Recommended Stories

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • T-Mobile will fire unvaccinated corporate employees starting April 2nd

    T-Mobile will fire corporate employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2nd.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • Fission Resource Upgrade Drilling Hits 19.0m @ 18.27% U3O8 in 46.0m @ 8.01% U3O8

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its resource upgrade drill program on the R840W zone of the high-grade Triple R deposit at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 25 holes were completed. All 25 holes hit mineralization, with nineteen intercepting significant intervals of high-grade mineralization. The goal of the resource drilling is to upgrade the majority of the R840W zone to Indicated classific

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • Fears of food and drink shortages grow as CO2 supply deal ends

    The Government struck a deal in October to keep CO2 supply going to firms, but this is due to expire on Monday.

  • Great Resignation could fuel more withdrawals from retirement accounts

    The pandemic prompted people to dip into retirement savings. The Great Resignation may do the same.

  • Oil forward curves signal tight market, supporting price rally

    The risk of geopolitical disruption to oil supply at a time of already tight inventories due to the strong post-pandemic recovery has sent the premium commanded by barrels for prompt delivery soaring, suggesting the current price rally has further to run. Under this "backwardated" market structure, the current price is higher than that of later-dated contract months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage and sell it promptly. The six-month spread between Brent for March delivery versus September delivery was $6.75 on Friday, the steepest since 2013.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Alphabet, PayPal, Exxon Mobil, Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release from January 31 to February 4, along with a few previews.

  • Rising geopolitical tension and demand send oil price outlook soaring

    Oil prices will build on a strong start to the year with geopolitical risks to supply complementing a strong demand rebound as fears over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant fade, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. A survey of 43 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $79.16 a barrel this year, the highest projection for 2022 thus far and a notable increase from December's $73.57 consensus. U.S. crude was forecast to average $76.23 in 2022, versus the $71.38 forecast last month.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drive Global Wheat Prices Higher

    The two nations account for just under a third of global wheat exports, much of which goes to the Middle East to keep bread prices affordable.

  • Alabama’s Pension Bought Ford and Broadcom Stock, and Sold GM and Intel

    Retirement Systems of Alabama said it likes Ford’s growth prospects in EV, and sees a “multiyear tailwind” for Broadcom.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • Alphabet: What do Website Visits Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

    The internet behemoth Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will reveal its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 1. The sale of internet advertising accounts for the majority of the company's revenue. Content on Google Play, YouTube, and Google Cloud also generate revenues for Alphabet. Moreover, the company receives money from the sales of its devices on the Google Store. Thus, a higher monthly visit count equals more ad clicks and, as a result, more advertising revenue for Google. Furthermore, the more v

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • Denison Announces Board and Management Additions

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version

  • UAE Dilutes Tax-Free Status With New Corporate Profit Levy

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates plans to introduce a federal tax on corporate earnings for the first time next year, in its latest step toward dismantling a levy-free regime that helped make it a magnet for businesses from across the world.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Ef