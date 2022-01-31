Sephora Revolutionises Global HR Strategy with Qlik

Sephora’s People Trends Application – Delivered on Qlik Sense Mobile – Was Developed to Analyse and Manage Global HR Data for Employee Engagement and Growth as Part of the New Vision of the Company, Which Has Just Rolled Out Its Employer Brand Strategy on a Global Scale

PARIS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Sephora, the world leader in prestigious beauty retailing, is using Qlik Sense® to transform its Human Resources (HR) management system.



The strong international growth of the brand over the last decade has made it necessary for Sephora to combine its global HR practices. In a rapidly changing consumer retail sector, Sephora has developed a global vision of its talent management, embodied by the deployment of a global employer brand strategy, which values the richness of the career paths and unique opportunities offered by the brand. Among the multiple initiatives that will enable the company to implement these ambitions, Sephora wanted to rely on a unique technology to manage its HR data and exploit its full value through dynamic analysis.

Sephora has deployed SAP's SuccessFactors as its global Human Resources Information System (HRIS) for all countries and employees. It will be enriched with solutions like Qlik to manage local employee needs, jobs, and recruitment requirements. Qlik will help Sephora’s HR Management team and all other managers navigate the analytics from this data-rich system.

People Trends, autonomously accessible HR data for leaders

In developing an initial Qlik application – called People Trends, available on mobile devices via Qlik Sense – all managers within Sephora now have a single source of truth for all HR data from which to make informed decisions. This allows all managers throughout the organisation to work with data knowing it is always updated in real time regardless of the country they are based in.

"Employees expect the same level of service and responsiveness from their company as they receive in their daily lives. It was imperative to provide our managers with a solution that is easily accessible via mobile applications to provide them with information in real time,” said Thomas Morabito, Global VP HRIS at Sephora.

People Trends, a mobile application specially designed for leaders

The Qlik solution is structured around four functional areas: employee engagement, talent development, recruitment, and HR organisation and effectiveness. This intuitive, easy-to-use, and robust application is not only dedicated to data visualisation but is a main driver in the overall HR digitalisation process.

"HR data allows companies to better understand the expectations of their employees, to accompany them throughout their career, and to identify opportunities for them, ultimately allowing for more refined and higher value-added talent management. We are delighted to support Sephora in the deployment of its employee vision,” said Nicolas Hirsch, Country Leader France for Qlik.

To support it in this project, Sephora also relied on Micropole, a Qlik partner. The prototyping of the application was very quick and allowed Sephora to choose the most striking performance indicators in order to visualise the most significant data at a glance.

