Sephora SEA appoints Jenny Cheah as Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Oceania & South Korea

Jenny will lead a diverse regional team and continue to drive the global beauty retailer's business in Sephora Southeast Asia, Oceania & South Korea

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sephora, the world's leading omni-channel prestige beauty retail brand, has appointed Jenny Cheah as the Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Oceania & South Korea. She will report directly to Alia Gogi, President, Sephora Asia.

"Jenny is joining Sephora at a truly exciting time as the prestige beauty market rebounds after Covid. With her robust knowledge of the prestige industry and Southeast Asia, she will play an instrumental role in our ambition to continuously elevate the Sephora experience to create the most loved beauty community in the world," said Alia Gogi, President of Sephora Asia.

Jenny's 25-year career with LVMH began as a management trainee at DFS, where she honed her leadership skills and business acumen to oversee different aspects of the business, from merchandising and retail operations to business development and management. Jenny moved to Bulgari where she spent seven years building the brand and leading the growth and expansion of South Asia as its Regional Managing Director and subsequently, as President of Greater China.

Jenny Cheah, Managing Director of Sephora Southeast Asia, Oceania and South Korea added, "I'm beyond excited to join Sephora at a time when we continue to reimagine, redefine and challenge the perception of beauty. Our corporate purpose that is deeply anchored in empowering the extraordinary in each and all of us, is something that I profoundly believe in, and I can't wait to work with my amazing teams across Southeast Asia, Oceania and South Korea to bring this to life."

Sephora is the only global beauty omni-retailer with approximately 3,000 points of sale across 36 markets. Innovation, a carefully curated product portfolio, industry-leading digital capabilities, and unique customer experiences are the foundation of its success. It launched its first-ever "Store of the Future" in Singapore last year that embodies a new approach to beauty retail by introducing exclusive services, free workshops, and technology details to create a seamless experience for the omni-beauty consumer.

Story continues

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France over 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omni-channel beauty trailblazer in 35 countries.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sephora-sea-appoints-jenny-cheah-as-managing-director-of-southeast-asia-oceania--south-korea-301797463.html

SOURCE Sephora