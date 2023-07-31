Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Seplat Energy's estimated fair value is UK£2.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Seplat Energy is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of UK£1.31

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NGN, Millions) ₦263.4b ₦312.8b ₦355.1b ₦390.0b ₦418.3b ₦441.0b ₦459.5b ₦474.7b ₦487.4b ₦498.4b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 26.27% Est @ 18.76% Est @ 13.51% Est @ 9.83% Est @ 7.25% Est @ 5.45% Est @ 4.18% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.25% Present Value (NGN, Millions) Discounted @ 28% ₦205.6k ₦190.6k ₦168.9k ₦144.8k ₦121.2k ₦99.8k ₦81.1k ₦65.4k ₦52.4k ₦41.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₦1.2t

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 28%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₦498b× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (28%– 1.2%) = ₦1.9t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₦1.9t÷ ( 1 + 28%)10= ₦158b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₦1.3t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.3, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Seplat Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 28%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.566. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Seplat Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Seplat Energy, we've compiled three further elements you should further examine:

