U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,202.75
    -14.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.50
    +6.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.31
    +0.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -1.46 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9020
    -1.0120 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.98
    +805.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.72
    +18.16 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.44
    +35.16 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

SEPROTEC, A MULTINATIONAL SPECIALIZING IN THE MANAGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND LANGUAGE SERVICES, CONTINUES ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF GERMAN COMPANY TSD

·3 min read

- SeproTec accelerates its growth with the acquisition of German company tsd, which specializes in translation services for clients and sectors with high added value

- This acquisition is part of SeproTec's ambitious growth plan based on both organic development and the acquisition of other companies specializing in multilingual services, technology development and/or intellectual property management

- The acquisition was financed by SeproTec's own resources and bank financing

COLOGNE, Germany, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeproTec, a company specializing in industrial and intellectual property management, translation and interpretation services, has concluded the acquisition of tsd from the former owners. The current management team, consisting of Dominique and Stefan Puls, will continue to manage the business. tsd is a company specializing in the provision of translation services to industrial companies based in Germany. Its business model is based on service quality. Furthermore, it has a large portfolio of recurring clients with a significant degree of diversification in high added value sectors.

Seprotec Logo
Seprotec Logo

The German-speaking market presents a high added value in the provision of language services, and tsd has a differential positioning in the services provided to large industrial companies with a presence in Germany. With strong sectoral diversification (it is present in the automotive sector, technological sector, energy, engineering and construction and in the medical/pharmaceutical and finance sectors) and has started using artificial intelligence software to assist its clients.

Thanks to this acquisition, which was financed using a mixture of our own resources and bank financing provided by Caixa Bank, SeproTec will generate annual revenues estimated at more than €65 million, be able to pursue its international expansion into attractive markets and expand its client portfolio. From tsd's point of view, its incorporation into the SeproTec group will enable it to continue developing its growth and digital transformation plans, taking advantage of the technological tools and the experience of SeproTec's management team.

This is SeproTec's first acquisition under its ambitious plan for national and international expansion based on both organic growth and on acquisitions of companies specializing in multilingual services, the development of technology and intellectual property management with a differential positioning in their markets.

Dina Freibott, outgoing CEO of tsd, said: "SeproTec has a strong value proposition in the industry, and at the same time it shares our vision and fundamental beliefs as professionals, making it the right partner for tsd, which facilitated the decision to take this step."

Juan Julián León, CEO of SeproTec, commented: "tsd has a solid presence in the technological sector and all its sub-sectors, including automotive, commercial and utility vehicles, energy, engineering and construction, as well as in medical/pharmaceutical and finance. This perfectly complements our own portfolio of clients and strengthens our offer of services, especially in the German-speaking markets. This acquisition provides us with significant operating synergies and allows us to continue growing in markets that are strategic for us. Furthermore, we have been very favorably impressed by the talent of the tsd team, and their approach to solutions, processes and clients fits perfectly with SeproTec's mission and vision".

KPMG Financial Advisory and KPMG Legal advised Nazca and SeproTec on the transaction, while Herbert Smith Freehills did the same on the financing side.

About SeproTec

With more than 25 years' experience, and with Nazca Capital as a shareholder since 2021, SeproTec specializes in providing translation and interpretation services and offers technological industrial property management services through its subsidiary SHIP Global IP. The Group has considerable experience in translating patents and has built up substantial specialized databases in such sectors as pharma, health sciences and manufacturing. It also specializes in offering translation and interpretation services to national and international public administrations. The company is international (more than 50% of its sales come from outside Spain) and has offices in Basel, Switzerland, Kraków, Poland and Austin, USA. Additionally, its subsidiary SHIP Global IP, established in 2016, has developed a technological platform allowing global industrial property portfolios to be managed more efficiently. More than 90% of its sales are made outside Spain.

SeproTec has experienced rapid growth thanks to the scalability of the business based on the use of technology.

Press Contact

SeproTec | Marketing & Communications Department | T +34 91 204 8700 | marketing@seprotec.com

tsd | Marketing & Communications Department | +49 221-92 59 86-15 | dominique.puls@tsd-int.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799987/Seprotec_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seprotec-a-multinational-specializing-in-the-management-of-intellectual-property-and-language-services-continues-its-international-expansion-with-the-acquisition-of-german-company-tsd-301528490.html

SOURCE Seprotec

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. fell as much as 26% during premarket trading in New York on Wednesday, after saying it had started losing customers for the first time in a decade.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsIf the declines hold, the streaming

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • ASML Stock Surges Despite Sales Forecasts Missing Estimates

    The Dutch supplier to the global chipmaking industry said sales for the first quarter were at the high end of its guidance.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Netflix Shares Set to Lose $40 Billion After Subscriber Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. shares are on course to lose about $40 billion in value Wednesday after the streaming giant reported its first customer decline in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsShares in the company fell as m

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.

  • Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.