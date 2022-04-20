SEPROTEC, A MULTINATIONAL SPECIALIZING IN THE MANAGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND LANGUAGE SERVICES, CONTINUES ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF GERMAN COMPANY TSD

- SeproTec accelerates its growth with the acquisition of German company tsd, which specializes in translation services for clients and sectors with high added value

- This acquisition is part of SeproTec's ambitious growth plan based on both organic development and the acquisition of other companies specializing in multilingual services, technology development and/or intellectual property management

- The acquisition was financed by SeproTec's own resources and bank financing

COLOGNE, Germany, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeproTec, a company specializing in industrial and intellectual property management, translation and interpretation services, has concluded the acquisition of tsd from the former owners. The current management team, consisting of Dominique and Stefan Puls, will continue to manage the business. tsd is a company specializing in the provision of translation services to industrial companies based in Germany. Its business model is based on service quality. Furthermore, it has a large portfolio of recurring clients with a significant degree of diversification in high added value sectors.

Seprotec Logo

The German-speaking market presents a high added value in the provision of language services, and tsd has a differential positioning in the services provided to large industrial companies with a presence in Germany. With strong sectoral diversification (it is present in the automotive sector, technological sector, energy, engineering and construction and in the medical/pharmaceutical and finance sectors) and has started using artificial intelligence software to assist its clients.

Thanks to this acquisition, which was financed using a mixture of our own resources and bank financing provided by Caixa Bank, SeproTec will generate annual revenues estimated at more than €65 million, be able to pursue its international expansion into attractive markets and expand its client portfolio. From tsd's point of view, its incorporation into the SeproTec group will enable it to continue developing its growth and digital transformation plans, taking advantage of the technological tools and the experience of SeproTec's management team.

Story continues

This is SeproTec's first acquisition under its ambitious plan for national and international expansion based on both organic growth and on acquisitions of companies specializing in multilingual services, the development of technology and intellectual property management with a differential positioning in their markets.

Dina Freibott, outgoing CEO of tsd, said: "SeproTec has a strong value proposition in the industry, and at the same time it shares our vision and fundamental beliefs as professionals, making it the right partner for tsd, which facilitated the decision to take this step."

Juan Julián León, CEO of SeproTec, commented: "tsd has a solid presence in the technological sector and all its sub-sectors, including automotive, commercial and utility vehicles, energy, engineering and construction, as well as in medical/pharmaceutical and finance. This perfectly complements our own portfolio of clients and strengthens our offer of services, especially in the German-speaking markets. This acquisition provides us with significant operating synergies and allows us to continue growing in markets that are strategic for us. Furthermore, we have been very favorably impressed by the talent of the tsd team, and their approach to solutions, processes and clients fits perfectly with SeproTec's mission and vision".

KPMG Financial Advisory and KPMG Legal advised Nazca and SeproTec on the transaction, while Herbert Smith Freehills did the same on the financing side.

About SeproTec

With more than 25 years' experience, and with Nazca Capital as a shareholder since 2021, SeproTec specializes in providing translation and interpretation services and offers technological industrial property management services through its subsidiary SHIP Global IP. The Group has considerable experience in translating patents and has built up substantial specialized databases in such sectors as pharma, health sciences and manufacturing. It also specializes in offering translation and interpretation services to national and international public administrations. The company is international (more than 50% of its sales come from outside Spain) and has offices in Basel, Switzerland, Kraków, Poland and Austin, USA. Additionally, its subsidiary SHIP Global IP, established in 2016, has developed a technological platform allowing global industrial property portfolios to be managed more efficiently. More than 90% of its sales are made outside Spain.

SeproTec has experienced rapid growth thanks to the scalability of the business based on the use of technology.

Press Contact

SeproTec | Marketing & Communications Department | T +34 91 204 8700 | marketing@seprotec.com

tsd | Marketing & Communications Department | +49 221-92 59 86-15 | dominique.puls@tsd-int.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799987/Seprotec_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seprotec-a-multinational-specializing-in-the-management-of-intellectual-property-and-language-services-continues-its-international-expansion-with-the-acquisition-of-german-company-tsd-301528490.html

SOURCE Seprotec