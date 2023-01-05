U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,379.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,002.25
    +3.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +1.51 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    -0.76 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1991
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3840
    +0.9440 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.67
    -3.35 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.48
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.99
    +39.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Urgent Need for Effective and Consistent Sepsis Diagnoses Drives Innovation

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnosis in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and find where the opportunities lie.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 Sepsis - Current Science
3.1 What is Sepsis?
3.1.1 Organ Damage
3.1.2 Neonatal sepsis
3.1.3 Prognosis
3.2 Diagnosis
3.2.1 Infection Identification
3.2.2 Biomarkers
3.2.3 Differential diagnosis
3.2.4 The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs
3.3 Causes of Sepsis
3.3.1 Sepsis Progression
3.3.2 The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations
3.4 Prevalence
3.4.1 Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.5 Public National/Regional Lab
4.1.6 Hospital lab
4.1.7 Physician Lab
4.1.8 Audit Body
4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence
5.1.2 Antimicrobial Resistance
5.1.3 Increasing Diagnosis
5.1.4 Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts
5.1.5 The Aging World
5.1.6 COVID Market Impact
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
5.2.2 The Diagnostics Dillemma
5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control
5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity
5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms
5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data
5.3.7 The Next Five Years

6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

7 Profiles of Key Companies

8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay
9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology
9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR
9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay
9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other
9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx
9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause
10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal
10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19
10.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other
10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal
10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product
11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation
11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables
11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service

12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab
12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab
12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care

13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place
13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital
13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • Abionic

  • Accel Diagnostics

  • Accelerate Diagnostics

  • Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Biocartis

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bruker

  • Cube Dx

  • Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

  • Cytovale

  • DNAe

  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings

  • GeneFluidics

  • GenMark Dx

  • Grifols

  • Immunexpress

  • Inflammatix

  • LightDeck Diagnostics

  • Linear Diagnostics

  • Luminex Corp

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mobidiag

  • Nanomix

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Response Biomedical

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • SeLux Diagnostics

  • Septec

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sphingotec

  • T2 Biosystems

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ua17dn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Silvergate, Coinbase, Amazon, and More

    Shares of Silvergate sink after the crypto bank says deposits have plunged. Amazon is slashing more than 18,000 jobs as it looks to cut costs amid economic uncertainty.

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Oil Dips Amidst Strong Dollar and Mixed China Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as broader market sentiment soured and mild winter temperatures in many parts of the globe eased fears of an energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWest Texas Intermediate fell 4.2% to settle below $77 a barrel, the biggest drop since mid-November. Oil fell as equity market losses accelerated and the dol

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    Eighty-one percent of small-business owners reported raising wages in response to labor-market challenges, according to a survey conducted by Vistage Worldwide Inc. A U.S. News article on Saturday about small businesses incorrectly said 84%. The Money Rates table in Friday’s Business & Finance section incorrectly gave all values as zero for the Freddie Mac weekly survey of mortgage rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that three-quarters of Covid virus circulating in Northeastern states is the XBB strain.

  • UPDATE 3-Coinbase to pay $50 mln to settle NY state investigation, invest $50 mln in compliance

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has reached a $100 million settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $50 million penalty, caps the regulator's investigation into the firm's compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering. The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a "simple check-the-box" and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Amazon secures $8B loan as it braces for more economic headwinds

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with lenders for an $8 billion unsecured loan. The loan is being provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, the Bank of China, among other lenders, and will mature in 364 days with an option to be extended another 364 days, the e-commerce giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Amazon said the funds would be used for “general corporate purposes.”

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • [video]VIDEO: What Last Year's Market Can Tell Us About 2023

    Bob Lang explains what 2022's trading tells him about the market in 2023, and takes a look at volatility ahead of a busy week of economic releases.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and other Chinese stocks are surging

    Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese stocks rallied at the open on Wednesday amid easing regulatory concerns.

  • Apple is cutting back on ordering key products in the face of weakening demand—here’s why analysts are still bullish on the company

    Demand concerns are now a “clear overhang” for Apple stock, one analyst said. But Wall Street isn’t wavering on the tech giant’s long-term prospects.

  • Apple’s Slide Topples Last Stock in $2 Trillion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- A steady slide in Apple Inc. shares pushed the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion, the latest casualty in the tech stock rout. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsApple

  • Oatly Jumps on Production Deal to Fix Persistent Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. — a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe $98.1 million co-packing agreement, expected to close in the

  • Jeep-Maker Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

    The global auto maker plans to help Archer build its first electric aircraft at a factory in Georgia.

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

    Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

  • Economic 'Category 5 storm' brewing in 2023, market expert warns

    Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives predicts more layoffs in the Big Tech sector as the U.S. macroeconomic environment prepares for a "Category 5 storm."

  • Bets on Stock Rally Explode After an Odd Year in Options Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedging against the unknown is the name of the game in the options market. One risk that traders are increasingly attuned to in equities is the chance they will rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWall Street strategists doubt it and investors are positioned against it, but certain pricing trends in derivatives sho

  • Can I Put My IRA in a Trust?

    A trust can hold many different assets, including your individual retirement account (IRA). Doing so can have benefits for you and your heirs, but it's important to structure the trust properly. We'll discuss how a trust works and what you … Continue reading → The post Can Your IRA be Placed in a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.