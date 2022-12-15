U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Sepsis Drug Pipeline Research Report 2022: Comprehensive Insights about 40+ Companies and 40+ Pipeline Drugs

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Sepsis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Sepsis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sepsis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Sepsis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Sepsis.

Sepsis Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Sepsis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Sepsis Emerging Drugs

Thymosin alpha 1: SciClone Pharmaceuticals

Thymosin alpha 1, generically referred to as thymalfasin, is a synthetic 28-amino acid peptide with multiple biological activities primarily directed towards immune response enhancement. SciClone developed and launched Thymosin alpha 1, under the trade name Zadaxin, for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections. The drug is also being developed for the treatment of COVID 2019 infections.

Published scientific and clinical studies have shown that Thymosin alpha 1 helps to stimulate and direct the body's immune response to eradicate infectious diseases, such as HBV, HCV, bacterial, and fungal infections; to fight certain cancers such as melanoma and liver cancer; and to enhance response to vaccines. Clinical trials have shown that Thymosin alpha 1 improves survival in patients in intensive care units being treated for sepsis from severe bacterial infections. The therapy is being evaluated in Phase III stage to treat Sepsis.

Alirocumab: Regeneron/Sanofi

Alirocumab injection is in a class of medications called proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor monoclonal antibodies. It works by blocking the production of LDL cholesterol in the body therefore decreasing the amount of cholesterol that may build up on the walls of the arteries.

Recombinant human plasma gelsolin: BioAegis Therapeutics

Rhu-plasma gelsolin is a host-directed immunotherapy treatment. It is expected to be effective against pneumonia caused by many different types of bacteria (bacterial pneumonia) and influenza (viral pneumonia), the severe inflammation resulting from covid 19 pneumonia, and sepsis which is often caused by pneumonia. Rhu-pGSN is a broad-acting threat-agnostic product that improves immune cell function at sites of injury by enhancing pathogen killing while also resolving inflammation.

The product will target severe systemic inflammatory responses due to infection or injury to mitigate poor outcomes. A key step for this product is to initiate the next clinical trial and to scale up manufacturing to provide additional clinical supplies for these studies in more severely ill patients at risk for sepsis. This will move the program into Phase IIb to demonstrate proof of impact on clinical outcomes and to optimize cost of goods for clinical supplies and commercialization.

M6229: Matisse Pharmaceuticals

Matisse's platform technology is based on the discovery that in many patients suffering from sepsis, proteins called histones are released by the innate immune system and dying cells into the blood stream, where they are toxic to other cells. Due to a self-enforcing cascade, people may die from organ failure within one or two days.

Preclinical results have shown that by neutralizing the toxic histones with Matisse's product M6229, the negative cascade is terminated by neutralization of cationic histones by anionic M6229. Matisse claims to have identified an elegant solution for treating one of the major complications in sepsis by using a non-anticoagulant fraction of heparin called M6229 to neutralize toxic circulatory histones.

STC3141: CGE Healthcare

STC3141 is a global innovative small molecule compound with a new mechanism of action independently developed by the CGE Healthcare Group. It can reverse the organ damage caused by the body's excessive immune response by neutralizing extracellular free histones and neutrophil traps. It can be used for a variety of severe indications. The product has approved to conduct Phase Ib clinical studies for the treatment of sepsis in Australia in May 2020 and in Belgium in April 2022, respectively. STC3141 is now conducting Phase Ib clinical studies for the treatment of sepsis in Australia and Belgium, respectively.

Sepsis: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Sepsis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Sepsis

There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Sepsis. The companies which have their Sepsis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, SciClone Pharmaceuticals.

Phases

The report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late stage products (Phase III)

  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)

  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

  • Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Intra-articular

  • Intraocular

  • Intrathecal

  • Intravenous

  • Ophthalmic

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Subcutaneous

  • Topical

  • Transdermal

  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Oligonucleotide

  • Peptide

  • Small molecule

  • Product Type

Sepsis: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Sepsis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Sepsis drugs.

Sepsis Report Insights

  • Sepsis Pipeline Analysis

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Unmet Needs

  • Impact of Drugs

Sepsis Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Inactive drugs assessment

  • Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

  • How many companies are developing Sepsis drugs?

  • How many Sepsis drugs are developed by each company?

  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Sepsis?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Sepsis therapeutics?

  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

  • What are the clinical studies going on for Sepsis and their status?

  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • SciClone Pharmaceuticals

  • Grifols

  • Asahi Kasei Pharma

  • Regeneron/Sanofi

  • BioAegis Therapeutics

  • Pharmazz

  • ARTCLINE GmbH

  • Vivacelle Bio

  • Shionogi

  • Revimmune SAS

  • Inotrem

  • Enlivex Therapeutics

  • Adrenomed

  • Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

  • Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical R&D Co., Ltd.

  • Matisse Pharmaceuticals

  • CGE Healthcare

Key Products

  • Thymosin alpha 1

  • Albutein

  • ART-123

  • Alirocumab

  • Recombinant human plasma gelsolin

  • Centhaquine

  • ARTICE therapy

  • VBI-S

  • Cefiderocol

  • CYT107

  • Nangibotide

  • Allocetra-OTS

  • Adrecizumab

  • Kukoamine B

  • SY 005

  • M6229

  • STC3141

  • RECCE 327

  • ST266

  • HY-209

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b01viz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


