September 2021 New Bankruptcy Filings Mixed

Epiq Systems Inc
·2 min read

Individual Chapter 7’s Down 9%, Individual Chapter 13’s Up 6%

Epiq AACER Sept 2021 Individual Chap 7 vs Chap 13

Epiq AACER Sept 2021 Total Filings 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, released its September 2021 bankruptcy filing statistics from its AACER bankruptcy information services business. Overall, September new filings for all chapters were down 4% or 30,907 month-over-month, down from 32,263 in August 2021. Total individual chapter 13 filings are up 6% over August, with 9,930 new cases. Total individual chapter 7 filings are down 9% over August, with 19,230 cases. Total commercial chapter 11 new filings are also down 6% over August, with 247 new cases.

Individual Chapter 7 new filings have decreased each month since March 2021 while individual Chapter 13 filings have increased each month starting in May.

The 2021 total open bankruptcy cases which include cases closed plus new cases filed this year continue to slide. September ended at 773,652 open cases, down 11% or 98,556 cases from the start of 2021.

“The bankruptcy new filings volume and chapter mix trends will likely change over the coming months with the Federal and State programs like the eviction moratorium expiring on September 30, 2021,” said Todd Madsen, senior director of Epiq Bankruptcy Analytics. “However, numerous states like California have rent reimbursement programs, with funds in place that will continue to ward off new bankruptcy filings as moratoriums expire.”

About Epiq AACER
Epiq AACER is your partner for bankruptcy information and compliance. Our AACER bankruptcy information services platform is built with superior data, technology, and expertise to create insight and mitigate risk for businesses impacted by bankruptcies. We offer free bankruptcy statistics and monthly email updates for both commercial and non-commercial consumer bankruptcy filings for Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13 cases. You may register for these free resources on our Bankruptcy Statistics and Trends page.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Rebekah Paul
Epiq
+1 310 279 3482
rebekah.paul@epiqglobal.com


