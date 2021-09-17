U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.60
    -24.15 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,624.96
    -126.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,098.83
    -83.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.49
    +4.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.53
    -1.08 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3770
    +0.0460 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9740
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,378.82
    -241.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.79
    -20.74 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.89
    -8.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 OTLY INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group AB

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) from May 20, 2021 through July 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Oatly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Oatly Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors during the Class Period. Specifically, the action alleged that Oatly (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (b) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (c) exaggerated its success in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

On this news, Oatly’s stock price fell 8.8% over the next two trading sessions, to close at $19.48 per share on July 15, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Oatly securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/oatlygroupab-421/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

    Five months ago, stock for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were following different trajectories when it came to their prices. Micron started the year on a positive note thanks to the terrific demand for memory chips, while AMD was struggling in the wake of the sell-off in tech stocks and market share gains clocked by Intel. Micron, on the other hand, has lost investor confidence due to concerns about the health of the memory market.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • Chinese E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Held Its Annual Meeting Friday. The Stock Is Up.

    Alibaba has suffered, along with many of China’s tech firms, over concerns about increased oversight from China’s authorities.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • 6 Hot Energy Stocks Still Have 30% Upside In The Tank, Analysts Say

    If you're paying up at the pump — you know why energy stocks top the S&P 500 this year. But there's still time to make money on the sector.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Docebo Launches Secondary Bought Deal Offering in Canada and the United States

    Docebo Inc. ("Docebo" or the "Company") (TSX: DCBO) (Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced that certain of its shareholders, namely Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap"), Claudio Erba ("Erba") and Alessio Artuffo ("Artuffo" and together with Intercap and Erba, the "Selling Shareholders") have entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., the sole bookrunner (collectively, the "Underwriters") to complete a secondary offering (the "Offering"), on a bought deal basis,