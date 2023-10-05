September jobs report: Signs of a labor market cooldown in focus

The September jobs report is set for release Friday morning and should show job growth in the US continued to slow.

The monthly labor report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected show nonfarm payrolls in September rose by 170,000 while the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.7%, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. In August, the US economy added 187,000 jobs while unemployment jumped to 3.8%.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street will be looking at, according to data from Bloomberg:

Nonfarm payrolls: +170,000 vs. 187,000 previously

Unemployment rate: 3.7% vs. 3.8% previously

Average hourly earnings, month-on-month: +0.3% vs. +0.2% previously

Average hourly earnings, year-on-year: +4.3% vs. +4.3% previously

Average weekly hours worked: 34.4 vs. 34.4 previously

"We expect the September employment report to show a slight deceleration in job growth last month, but it will not be enough to take the risk of a rate hike at the November 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting off the table," Oxford Economics lead US economist Nancy Vanden Houten wrote in a research note. "We do expect the labor market to weaken later in the year as the economy slows in response to higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and a pullback in consumer spending."

On September 20, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted there still needs to be "some softening" in the labor market to keep inflation moving down to the Fed's 2% goal. If that isn't continuously seen, Powell has warned that could push the Fed to raise rates again.

"Evidence that the tightness in the labor market is no longer easing could also call for a monetary policy response," Powell said in a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

A week full of labor market data leading into the report has showed some indications of a cooling labor market.

The ADP National Employment Report report showed 89,000 private payroll jobs were added to the US economy in September. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected job additions of 150,000 for the month. Wage data from ADP showed the difference between wage growth gained by leaving a job versus staying is at its slimmest margin since October 2020.

On Tuesday, the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, revealed there were 9.6 million jobs open at the end of August, an increase from the 8.92 million job openings in July and the highest reading since May. But economists pointed out the quits rate and hiring rate remaining at pre-pandemic levels during August will help keep wage growth, a key indicator watched by the Fed, lower.

As of Thursday evening, markets are pricing in a roughly 80% chance the Fed doesn't rise rates at its next meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

"Softer private-sector job gains, easing wage growth and the recent slowing in core inflation should provide enough comfort to the Federal Reserve to remain on pause in November though policymakers will likely maintain a hawkish lean and reiterate the higher-for-longer policy approach," EY senior economist Lydia Boussour wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

The jobs report comes at a crucial time for markets as stocks have slumped in reaction to rising yields and the fear of higher interest rates for longer than expected. Some Wall Strategists have said signs of weak data or a "really bad jobs report," could help bring yields off their 16-year highs.

