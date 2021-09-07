U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,342.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,650.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -1.30 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -21.80 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.36 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3720
    +0.0500 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    17.34
    +0.93 (+5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1630
    +0.3440 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,938.84
    -377.64 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.64
    +12.91 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.66
    -12.52 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Seqera Labs grabs $5.5M to help sequence Covid-19 variants and other complex data problems

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major Covid-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America.

Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.

Talis Capital and Speedinvest co-led this round, with participation also from previous backer BoxOne Ventures and a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan's effort to back open source software projects for science applications.

Seqera -- a portmanteau of "sequence" and "era", the age of sequencing data, basically -- had previously raised less than $1 million, and quietly, it is already generating revenues, with five of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies part of its customer base, alongside biotech and other life sciences customers.

Seqera was spun out of the Centre for Genomic Regulation, a biomedical research center based out of Barcelona, where it was built as the commercial application of Nextflow, open-source workflow and data orchestration software originally created by the founders of Seqera, Evan Floden and Paolo Di Tommaso, at the CGR.

Floden, Seqera's CEO, told TechCrunch that he and Di Tommaso were motivated to create Seqera in 2018 after seeing Nextflow gain a lot of traction in the life science community, and subsequently getting a lot of repeat requests for further customization and features. Both Nextflow and Seqera have seen a lot of usage: the Nextflow runtime has been downloaded over 2 million times, the company said, while Seqera's commercial cloud offering has now processed more than 5 billion tasks.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a classic example of the acute challenge that Seqera (and by association Nextflow) aims to address in the scientific community. With Covid-19 outbreaks happening globally, each time a test for Covid-19 is processed in a lab, live genetic samples of the virus get collected. Taken together, these millions of tests represent a goldmine of information about the coronavirus and how it is mutating, and when and where it is doing so. For a new virus about which so little is understood and that is still persisting, that's invaluable data.

So the problem is not if the data exists for better insights (it does); it is that it's nearly impossible to use more legacy tools to view that data as a holistic body. It's in too many places, and there is just too much of it, and it's growing every day (and changing every day), which means that traditional approaches of porting data to a centralized location to run analytics on it just wouldn't be efficient, and would cost a fortune to execute.

That is where Segera comes in. The company's technology treats each source of data across different clouds as a salient pipeline which can be merged and analyzed as a single body, without that data ever leaving the boundaries of the infrastructure where it already exists. Customised to focus on genomic troves, scientists can then query that information for more insights. Seqera was central to the discovery of both the alpha and delta variants of the virus, and work is still ongoing as Covid-19 continues to hammer the globe.

Seqera is being used in other kinds of medical applications, such as in the realm of so-called "precision medicine." This is emerging as a very big opportunity in complex fields like oncology: cancer mutates and behaves differently depending on many factors, including genetic differences of the patients themselves, which means that treatments are less effective if they are "one size fits all."

Increasingly, we are seeing approaches that leverage machine learning and big data analytics to better understand individual cancers and how they develop for different populations, to subsequently create more personalized treatments, and Seqera comes into play as a way to sequence that kind of data.

This also highlights something else notable about the Seqera platform: it is used directly by the people who are analyzing the data -- that is, the researchers and scientists themselves, without data specialists necessarily needing to get involved. This was a practical priority for the company, Floden told me, but nonetheless, it's an interesting detail of how the platform is inadvertently part of that bigger trend of "no-code/low-code" software, designed to make highly technical processes usable by non-technical people.

It's both the existing opportunity, and how Seqera might be applied in the future across other kinds of data that lives in the cloud, that makes it an interesting company, and it seems an interesting investment, too.

"Advancements in machine learning, and the proliferation of volumes and types of data, are leading to increasingly more applications of computer science in life sciences and biology," said Kirill Tasilov, principal at Talis Capital, in a statement. “While this is incredibly exciting from a humanity perspective, it’s also skyrocketing the cost of experiments to sometimes millions of dollars per project as they become computer-heavy and complex to run. Nextflow is already a ubiquitous solution in this space and Seqera is driving those capabilities at an enterprise level – and in doing so, is bringing the entire life sciences industry into the modern age. We’re thrilled to be a part of Seqera’s journey.”

“With the explosion of biological data from cheap, commercial DNA sequencing, there is a pressing need to analyse increasingly growing and complex quantities of data," added Arnaud Bakker, principal at Speedinvest. "Seqera’s open and cloud-first framework provides an advanced tooling kit allowing organisations to scale complex deployments of data analysis and enable data-driven life sciences solutions.”

Although medicine and life sciences are perhaps Seqera's most obvious and timely applications today, the framework originally designed for genetics and biology can be applied to are a number of other areas: AI training, image analysis and astronomy are three early use cases, Floden said. Astronomy is perhaps very apt, since it seems that the sky is the limit.

"We think we are in the century of biology," Floden said. "It's the center of activity and it’s becoming data-centric, and we are here to build services around that."

Seqera is not disclosing its valuation with this round.

Recommended Stories

  • British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche

    British sportscar maker Lotus plans to open up to 70 showrooms in China by 2024 and start production at its new Wuhan factory next year to ramp up competition with rival Porsche, Chief Executive Feng Qingfeng told Reuters on Tuesday. Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world's biggest car market with more money to spend. Feng said Lotus, which is owned by Chinese firm Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, will begin production at its Wuhan factory next year, producing around 2,000 compact SUVs.

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • Covid vaccine: India gave more jabs than G7 nations combined in August

    The country administered 180 million doses of three approved vaccines in August.

  • China's trade accelerates in August despite coronavirus

    Imports rose 33.1% to $236 billion, up from the previous month’s 28.7%. China has so far defied forecasts that export demand would level off as anti-disease controls eased, entertainment and other service industries reopened and foreign rivals returned to global markets. “Exports and imports were much stronger than anticipated last month thanks to buoyant demand, even as the data point to some lingering supply shortages,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report.

  • WhatsApp may let you block your 'last seen' status contact by contact

    WhatsApp has come under fire of late for its privacy policies, but an upcoming update will actually give you a bit more control over your privacy settings.

  • Spotify stock surges after KeyBanc says it’s time to buy

    Shares of Spotify Technology SA surged Tuesday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson said it's time to buy into the digital music service, citing more evidence to suggest its business is in a stronger position and "compelling" valuation.

  • Chinese FM to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks

    China's foreign minister will visit South Korea next week amid stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, will arrive in Seoul on Sept. 14 for a two-day stay and hold talks the next day with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, the ministry said. "The two ministers plan to exchange in-depth opinions about the situation of the Korean peninsula and regional and global issues," the ministry said in a statement.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

    One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • What Blue Origin's Failure to Launch Means for Boeing and Lockheed

    Blue Origin promised United Launch Alliance new engines in time for 2019. It's already missed that deadline, and 2022 is coming up fast.

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • Libero Provides Big Red Exploration Update

    Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its 100% owned Big Red Project, located near Telegraph Creek, in BC's Golden Triangle. Exploration at Big Red has been primarily focused on advancing the new Terry porphyry copper discovery through diamond drilling, ground-based geophysics and surficial sampling and mapping.

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • Investors are placing big bets on a growing space economy - but can they reach orbit?

    Space is hot. The billionaire "space barons" - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - have given the industry a cachet not seen since the Apollo era of the 1960s and '70s, with Branson and Bezos flying to the edge of space on their own spacecraft and Musk's SpaceX becoming the dominant supplier of people and cargo to the International Space Station.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Investors are fearful of missing

  • A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

    At the bottom of the pacific ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage ... at a great potential cost to biodiversity and life on earth

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • What it takes for the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew to train for space

    Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. The all-civilian Inspiration4 crew's training program to prepare them for their trip to orbit is a reality check on the space industry's goal to send many more ordinary people to space. Why it matters: One day SpaceX, which is operating the upcoming mission, hopes to help establish a settlement on Mars and other companies like Blue Origin are working to buil

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.