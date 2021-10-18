U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Seqster Joins Olive's Marketplace to Aggregate Patient-Centric Healthcare Data at Scale for Payers and Providers

·3 min read

The Olive Library launches with Best-in-class Seqster patient engagement platform combining data from EHR, DNA, wearables and claims, creating longitudinal health records solving critical healthcare delivery needs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leader in patient-centric healthcare data technology and Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, announced today at HLTH 2021 that it will be featured in The Library, Olive's new universal marketplace, offering a solution that will automate health data integrations for Olive's enterprise payer and provider customers and their patients at scale.

Seqster Joins Olive’s Marketplace to Aggregate Patient-Centric Healthcare Data at Scale for Payers and Providers

"Seqster has created an amazing game-changing solution fo more comprehensive patient care," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive

Adding Seqster to Oilve's Library provides Olive's customers with a one of a kind solution enabling providers to seamlessly onboard patients, while capturing and curating their health data, delivering unprecedented value by:

  • Addressing gaps in critical information

  • Enabling the access to real-time data

  • Aggregating and curating data from multiple disparate sources

  • Giving patients access and control of their own healthcare data

"Seqster has created an amazing, game-changing solution that has opened up the potential for better, more comprehensive patient care," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "We are very excited to have them as part of the launch of The Library."

Seqster's solution decreases the time and friction for obtaining patient medical records, greatly reduce medical record errors by putting your patients at the center of their healthcare data with full HIPAA compliance, transparency, privacy, and security, reduce redundant laboratory tests and avert unnecessary hospital readmissions, better medication adherence, and improved communication between the physician, the care team, and the patient.

Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster, further explains, "By offering our solutions in Olive's Library, customers are provided with risk adjustment and advocacy capabilities that support advanced analytics, better understanding of emerging risks, and focus areas for improving quality scores and prioritized outreach. At the same time, it will enhance the efficiency of gathering critical data and advancing patient engagement and transparency. The fully integrated data solution is able to unlock precision medicine for preventive care and population health initiatives."

About Seqster
Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. Its platform solves the challenge of siloed data in healthcare by providing a seamless, real-time solution that takes multi-dimensional, disparate healthcare data and provides a 360-degree view of a member or patient. The Seqster solution can be used to solve a multitude of data challenges across the healthcare continuum including clinical trial recruitment and tracking, patient on-boarding, data transparency regulations, population health initiatives and patient engagement. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About Olive
Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation -- delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seqster-joins-olives-marketplace-to-aggregate-patient-centric-healthcare-data-at-scale-for-payers-and-providers-301401835.html

SOURCE Seqster

