U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,025.50
    +14.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.30
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.27
    +0.36 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2420
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,855.87
    +1,736.70 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.37
    +39.56 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,061.49
    -64.74 (-0.22%)
     

Sequana Medical Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 27 May 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sequana Medical
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Publication of Annual Report 2020

GHENT, Belgium, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on Thursday 27 May 2021. Furthermore, the annual report for the financial year 2020 has been published on Sequana Medical’s website and can be accessed here.

The items on the agendas of the meetings include the proposed approval of a number of resolutions relating to the financial year ended on 31 December 2020, as well as the re-appointment of directors and the statutory auditor, the approval of a number of change of control clauses, the issuance of a new share option plan, and the renewal of the authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorized capital.

The Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders will take place at the Company's registered offices in Ghent and will start at 09:00 am CEST. The full convening notice with the agenda and proposed resolutions can be accessed on the Sequana Medical website: www.sequanamedical.com/investors/shareholder-information.

Exceptionally, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures imposed by the Belgian government to deal with this pandemic, which may still be in effect on the date of the general shareholders' meetings, the Board of Directors recommends that the holders of securities issued by the Company that wish to participate to the meetings make use, as much as practically possible, of the right to vote through voting by mail or by means of a written proxy to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company will grant access to the meeting to security holders, proxy holders and other persons only to the extent permitted in light of the measures taken or to be taken by the authorities as applicable on the date of the meetings, and always taking into account the recommendations of the authorities, and safety and health considerations.

As postal services may be disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company recommends the holders of its securities use e-mail for all communications with the Company regarding the general shareholders' meetings. The Company's e-mail address for such communications is: IR@sequanamedical.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device Company developing the alfapump® platform for the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical’s alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 850 alfapump systems have been implanted to date. Building on its proven alfapump platform, Sequana Medical is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough, proprietary approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. Clinical proof-of-concept was achieved in a first-in-human single dose DSR® study and further supported by strong interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing repeated dose alfapump DSR study (RED DESERT) in heart failure patients.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump® system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. The DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR® therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR® therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump® system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® and alfapump DSR® are registered trademarks in the Benelux.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota's acquisition of Lyft's self-driving unit bolsters its automation ambitions

    AUSTIN/TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will acquire Lyft Inc's self-driving technology unit for $550 million, the companies said, as the Japanese firm steps up its automation ambitions with the newly created Woven Planet division. The acquisition of Level 5 automation will also provide Toyota access to the U.S. ride-hailing firm's more than 300 employees of the essentially complete autonomy technology.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses. Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Time Is Running Out to Win the Blockchain Race

    Tech and financial services companies might think they have plenty of time to develop a "blockchain strategy." If history is a guide, they don't, says EY's blockchain leader.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • Tesla: Bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost profits

    But the carmaker's profits were dented by a $299m payment to Tesla boss Elon Musk.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.