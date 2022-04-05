U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,157.25
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.30
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    +1.36 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4830
    -0.2890 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,732.75
    +525.33 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.51
    +14.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,768.56
    +32.09 (+0.12%)
     

Sequana Medical announces the completion of alfapump implantations in POSEIDON, the North American pivotal alfapump study

Sequana Medical NV
·7 min read
Sequana Medical NV
Sequana Medical NV


  • Reporting of primary endpoint on track for Q4 2022

  • FDA regulatory submission on track for mid-2023

  • 70% survival of POSEIDON Roll-In patients at one year post-implantation1 compares favourably to published literature in this high-risk patient population

Ghent, Belgium 5 April 2022 Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites, and heart failure, today announces that it has completed implanting patients in POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study to support regulatory approval of the alfapump system in the U.S. and Canada, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.

Of the 71 patients enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort, 40 patients have been implanted with the alfapump. Pivotal patients completing the six-months post-implantation period will be included in the primary efficacy endpoint analysis, and reporting of these data is planned for Q4 2022. A further 29 patients from the Roll-In Cohort were also implanted with the alfapump and will be included in the overall safety analysis.

Importantly, a preliminary interim analysis1 of patient survival following alfapump implantation in the Roll-In Cohort indicated a mean survival probability of 70% at 12 months. This compares favourably with the published literature reporting a survival rate for refractory ascites patients of only 50% at 12 months.2

"Completing alfapump implantations is an important milestone for our POSEIDON study given the uncertainties of hospital resource availability that still exist due to COVID, and enables us to report the primary endpoint data before the end of this year as planned,commented Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Sequana Medical. Given the strong efficacy results we reported in last year's interim analysis, we are confident that these implanted patients in the Pivotal Cohort will give us sufficient statistical power for the primary efficacy endpoint. For our safety evaluation, we are including the data from the Roll-In patients which will bring the total number in that assessment to approximately 70.

“We are encouraged by our preliminary interim review of patient survival with 70% of the POSEIDON Roll-In patients alive at 12 months post-implantation,added Dr. Gijs Klarenbeek, Senior Medical Adviser of Sequana Medical. “We believe that this survival data combined with the dramatic reduction in the rate of therapeutic paracentesis and the clinically relevant improvement in quality of life in the interim analysis of the first 26 Roll-in patients suggest that the alfapump is a highly attractive treatment option for this patient group that has been overlooked for too long.”

Kaplan Meier – Preliminary survival rate analysis of Roll-In Cohort, dated 25 March 2022

Summary of the 2nd interim analysis of Roll-In Cohort reported in July 2021

In July 2021, the Company reported the second interim analysis on 26 patients from the Roll-In Cohort, reaffirming the previous positive efficacy results of the alfapump and providing longer-term evidence of the reduction in therapeutic paracentesis and continued improvements in quality of life. Data from this Roll-In Cohort substantially exceeded the pre-defined requirements of the primary endpoints as defined for the Pivotal Cohort in the study3, demonstrating: (i) over 90% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis (TP) versus baseline, (ii) all patients having at least a 50% reduction in mean frequency of TP per month versus baseline, (iii) clinically important improvement in quality of life maintained even up to 12 months post-implantation, and (iv) safety profile in line with expectations.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About the POSEIDON study

POSEIDON is a single-arm, open-label and within subject cross-over study of the alfapump in patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and is being conducted in approximately 20 centres across the U.S. and Canada. All patients have been enrolled in the study and implanted with the alfapump. Patients enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort entered into a three-month pre-implant observation period before they were implanted with the alfapump. The study allowed to enrol additional patients in a Roll-In Cohort to ensure new centres were experienced with the alfapump implantation prior to enrolling patients in the Pivotal Cohort.

The primary effectiveness outcomes of the study include the proportion of patients with a 50% reduction in the overall average frequency of therapeutic paracentesis per month in the post-implant observation period (month four to month six post-implantation) as compared to the pre-implant observation period. The primary safety endpoint is the rate of alfapump-related re-interventions adjudicated by the Clinical Events Committee. Patients will be followed for up to two years for analysis of secondary outcome measurements including safety (device and/or procedure-related adverse events), quality of life (assessed by general SF36 as well as disease-specific Ascites Q questionnaires), nutritional status, health economics and overall survival. For more information about the study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03973866).

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump® and DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases – including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure – with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR® is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is Sequana Medical's unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical's proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life. All patients have been implanted with the alfapump and primary endpoint reporting is planned for Q4 2022. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 900 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.

Sequana Medical has combined its proven alfapump and proprietary DSR therapy, and is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. RED DESERT demonstrated that repeated DSR therapy in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients is able to manage their fluid and sodium balance, improve their cardio-renal status and restore their diuretic response for months post-treatment. Interim results from the ongoing SAHARA DESERT study in decompensated heart failure patients indicate that repeated DSR therapy can safely, effectively and rapidly eliminate persistent congestion and restore euvolemia, together with considerable benefit in cardio-renal status and a dramatic improvement in diuretic responsiveness. Reporting of top-line data is planned for H2 2022.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. The DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® is a registered trademark in Australia, the Benelux, the EU, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, Norway, and Switzerland. alfapump DSR® is a registered trademarks in Australia, the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, and Norway.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

1 Date of analysis 25 March 2022
2 Biggins et al., Hepatology, Vol. 74, No. 2, 2021, AASLD Practice Guidance; Moreau R et al., Liver International 2004: 24: 457-464
3 Pre- and post-implant periods for this analysis of the Roll-In Cohort differ from those that will be used for the Pivotal Cohort analysis

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Curis Plummets To 52-Week Low After FDA Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial

    The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The TakeAim Leukemia study is evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax No new patients will be enrolled in the study. Current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at 300mg BID o

  • U.S. rolls back use of Vir's drug against new Covid variant

    The U.S. government is distributing fewer doses of an experimental Covid-fighting drug from Vir Biotechnology Inc. after raising doubts about its effectiveness against the latest variant of the deadly viral disease. Vir and GSK have said they are assembling data to show that a higher dose of sotrovimab would work against BA.2. Until then, however, the FDA is excluding sotrovimab's use in states and territories where BA.2 represents more than 50% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, including California.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • If You See Eye Floaters, It Could Be a Sign of This Chronic Condition

    At some time or another, chances are you've seen "floaters" in your field of vision—small, dust-like specks that seem to move when your eyes move. But just what are these fleeting shapes, and why do they appear? Experts say there are a few reasons floaters may work their way into your sight, and while they're often harmless, they can also signal a serious problem in some cases. Read on to find out which chronic condition has been linked with eye floaters, and what else could be to blame for thos

  • Omicron COVID-19 variant far more infectious than delta in young children

    The omicron COVID-19 variant was far more infectious than delta in young children but caused less severe illness.

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • Immunocore Eye Cancer Cell Therapy Scores European Approval

    The European Commission (EC) has approved Immunocore Holdings plc's (NASDAQ: IMCR) Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). Kimmtrak is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor that is fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. The EC approval follows a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2022. The CHMP recommendation of Kimmtrak is based

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • If You're Using Either of These Hand Sanitizers, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

    Many of us became more accustomed to using hand sanitizer during the COVID pandemic. While it ultimately proved to be far less protective against the virus than other mitigation measures, like masks and social distancing, it was a convenient way to keep our hands germ-free—and it still serves that useful purpose. But if you're using one brand's hand sanitizers, you'll want to know about a new recall that affects two different products. Read on to find out if your hand sanitizer could be doing mo

  • 3 Best Foods to Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease, Says Expert

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, with half of all Americans (47%) qualifying for at least one of the three key risk factors (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking cigarettes).The good news is that you can manage two of these risk factors — high blood pressure and high cholesterol — by making a few simple adjustments to your daily diet, without missing out on flavor.RELATED: The #1 Best Juice To Drink Every Day, Says ScienceOne of t

  • Doylestown Health receives $5M gift from Johnson & Johnson chairman Alex Gorsky, wife

    Alex and Pat Gorsky are doing more than just serving as honorary chairs of Doylestown Health's One Vision fundraising campaign. The campaign has now raised nearly $92 million toward its goal of $100 million by 2023 — the year Doylestown Hospital turns 100. The bulk of the Gorsky's new gift, $4 million, will support the Gorsky Heart and Vascular Suite established as part of the Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care that opened in December 2017.

  • Virus Experts Warn This Could Happen Next

    It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and it looks like the virus is here to stay for the time being, according to experts. While COVID has proven to be unpredictable and hard to pinpoint what will happen next, one thing researchers can agree on is that the virus will keep mutating and creating more variants. "COVID is a virus that will continue to mutate and spread throughout the U.S.; how severe each variant and sub-variant will be remains

  • COVID and Diabetes, Colliding in a Public Health Train Wreck

    After an insect bite on his back became infected, David Donner, a retired truck driver in rural Alabama, waited six hours in a packed emergency room with his wife, before coronavirus vaccines were widely available. A few days later, they both began experiencing the telltale symptoms of COVID-19. Debra Donner quickly recovered but David Donner, 66, landed in the intensive care unit. “The virus barely slowed her down, but I ended up surrounded by nurses in hazmat suits,” he said. His halting recov

  • Virus Expert Says COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The current dominant COVID variant "BA.2 is more transmissible but not nearly as virulent as many predecessor variants, such as Delta or Omicron," according to Ezell Askew, MD, a medical specialist for VIP StarNetwork. "This new subvariant was responsible for a record increase in hospitalizations, consistent with this high transmissibility, hence the reason for these COVID-19 spikes. A new subvariant also comes with new symptoms, as well as similar ones." How to they appear? Read on to find out

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

    Wave Life Sciences Ltd's (NASDAQ: WVE) FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004. The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD). Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord. Reductions in poly(GP) wer

  • New Covid symptoms: How to spot the early signs and what to do if you get them

    Nine new signs of infection have been added to the official list of symptoms of Covid-19 - two years into the pandemic and just days after the end of free testing in England.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...