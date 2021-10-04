U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,340.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,162.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.00
    -44.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -1.99 (-8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0680
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,771.76
    -215.81 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,400.87
    -370.20 (-1.29%)
     

Sequana Medical announces FDA approval to expand patient enrolment in North American pivotal alfapump® study (POSEIDON)

Sequana Medical NV
·6 min read

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION
4 October 2021, 07:00 CET


  • Completion of patient enrolment expected before end of year

  • Primary endpoint read-out due in Q4 2022

  • 59 patients already recruited in the Pivotal Cohort

Ghent, Belgium4 October 2021 Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the “Company”), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that is has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand patient enrolment to 70 (an increase of 10) in the Pivotal Cohort of POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study of the alfapump for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. This patient enrolment expansion was requested by Sequana Medical to compensate for the higher rate of attrition between study enrolment and alfapump implantation in the Pivotal Cohort, with the objective to reach 50 patients implanted with the alfapump.

To date, 59 patients have been enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort. The Company expects completion of patient enrolment by end of year with primary endpoint read-out in Q4 2022, on time for FDA regulatory submission mid-2023.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer at Sequana Medical, commented: "We welcome the approval from the FDA to expand patient recruitment in POSEIDON and look forward to announcing completion of enrolment. We will now resume our efforts to enrol these additional patients, having had to pause these pending this approval. The interim POSEIDON data has produced strong results which indicate the potential of the alfapump to provide an efficacious treatment that can dramatically improve the quality of life for patients with recurrent or refractory liver ascites. We will continue to work diligently to bring the alfapump one step closer to the growing number of patients that need a 21st century treatment for this terrible disease."

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About the POSEIDON study

POSEIDON is a single-arm, open-label, within subject cross-over study of the alfapump in patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and is being conducted in approximately 20 centres across the U.S. and Canada. Patients are being enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort, entering into the pre-implant observation period, allowing for up to 50 patients to be implanted with the alfapump for primary endpoint analysis. The study allows for up to 35 patients to be enrolled in a Roll-In Cohort, to ensure centres are experienced with the alfapump implantation prior to enrolment of patients in the Pivotal Cohort. Pivotal Cohort patients enter into a three month pre-implant observation period in which they receive standard of care therapy (consisting of therapeutic paracentesis) before the alfapump is implanted. Patients from the Roll-In cohort are immediately implanted with the alfapump.

A detailed review of study enrolment in H1 2021, including an analysis of attrition between study enrolment and planned alfapump implantation, identified a higher rate of attrition than forecast when the study was planned. The cause of this included a number of patients whose alfapump implantation was delayed for COVID-related matters and subsequently failed to meet re-evaluation of study inclusion / exclusion criteria prior to implantation, likely due to disease progression. The review concluded that approximately 10 additional patients would need to be enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort in order to implant up to 50 patients with the alfapump following the three-month observation period, leading the Company to submit a protocol amendment to the FDA to extend patient enrolment.

The primary effectiveness outcomes of the study include the proportion of patients with a 50% reduction in the overall average frequency of therapeutic paracentesis per month in the post-implant observation period (month four to month six after implantation) as compared to the pre-implant observation period. The primary safety endpoint is the rate of alfapump related re-interventions adjudicated by the Clinical Events Committee. Patients will be followed for up to two years for analysis of secondary outcome measurements including safety (device and/or procedure-related adverse events), quality of life (assessed by general SF36 as well as disease-specific Ascites Q questionnaires), patients’ nutritional status, health economics and overall survival. For more information about the study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03973866).

In July 2021, the Company reported the second positive interim analysis of the POSEIDON study. Data from 26 patients in the Roll-In Cohort reconfirmed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints1 and demonstrated (i) over 90% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis (TP) versus baseline, (ii) all patients having at least a 50% reduction in mean frequency of TP per month versus baseline, (iii) clinically important improvement in quality of life maintained even up to 12 months post-implantation and (iv) safety profile in line with expectations.

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump® and DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR® is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical’s proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 850 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.

Sequana Medical has combined its proven alfapump and proprietary DSR therapy, and is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. RED DESERT, the repeated dose alfapump DSR study in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients has demonstrated that repeated DSR therapy is able to both manage the fluid and sodium balance of these patients as well as restore their diuretic response and improve their cardio-renal status. The SAHARA DESERT study of alfapump DSR in decompensated heart failure patients is ongoing.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump® system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. The DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR® therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR® therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump® system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® and alfapump DSR® are registered trademarks in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

1 Pre- and post-implant periods for this analysis of the Roll-In Cohort differ from those that will be used for the Pivotal Cohort analysis

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW)

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • ‘It’s not a magic pill’: What Merck’s antiviral pill could mean for vaccine hesitancy

    Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics Inc.’s experimental oral antiviral treatment is being heralded as a pill with major upside potential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “It certainly is likely that some people will take, if you will, refuge that should they become infected, a pill might be available that could help them avert serious disease,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Division. “We are seeing this happen already with monoclonal antibody treatments,” he said.

  • Everyday Habits That May Lead to Heart Attack, According to Science

    A heart attack, aka myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle," they explain. There are a number of risk factors for heart attack, some of them—including age and family history—out of your control. However, there are a number of everyday habits that can ultimately lead to the potentially d

  • Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

    When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products d

  • New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID

  • If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

    Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only i

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    "The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of lif

  • Why the Amazon Echo Show should be standard in every nursing home

    The pandemic made video calling with no-fuss "drop-in" technology a vital connection to loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. It's a godsend to families managing senior care.

  • This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

    Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Re

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • Fauci Calls Merck's Experimental COVID-19 Pill 'Really Quite Impressive'

    The White House chief medical adviser stressed, however, that such a pill should in no way replace getting vaccinated against the virus.

  • The Latest: Fauci addresses vaccine hesitancy

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which have been done for many years. Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.

  • Trump reveals for first time he got Pfizer vaccine and says he ‘would have been very happy with any of them’

    ‘When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine,’ former president claims

  • Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills

    Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. "As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines," he said.

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants Medicare To Cover The Cost Of Wigs: ‘It’s So Much More Than Cosmetic’

    Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley has introduced a bill to Congress that would recategorize medical wigs as durable medical equipment for anyone experiencing hair loss due to medical reasons.

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.