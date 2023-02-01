U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Sequana Medical announces grant of additional DSR® patent in United States

Sequana Medical NV
·3 min read
Sequana Medical NV
Sequana Medical NV

PRESS RELEASE


Ghent, Belgium 1 February 2023 Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the grant of an additional US patent for its DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) program.

US patent number 11,559,618 B2 has been granted on 24 January 2023 and covers, among other, the expansion of the composition of matter and method for Sequana Medical’s DSR therapy, including additional oncotic and osmotic agents. In total, Sequana Medical now has 14 patents filed of which 5 granted for its DSR program, covering a broad range of aspects, both for the method of operation and composition of matter.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Sequana Medical, commented: The granting of this important patent further strengthens the intellectual property protection of our DSR program and is important given the strong results from our SAHARA study we reported at the end of last year. This Phase 2a study using our first-generation DSR product showed the potential of DSR as disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy with long-lasting clinical benefits. We are now preparing for the IND filing of our second-generation DSR product, and are planning to starting MOJAVE, our US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled study in patients with congestive heart failure.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
E: IR@sequanamedical.com
T: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Nick Bastin, Vici Rabbetts
E: Sequana@optimumcomms.com
T: +44 (0)7931 500 066

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficult breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life. Although diuretics are standard of care, the problem is that in many patients they are no longer effective and / or tolerable. There are limited effective treatment options for these patients resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing “diuretic-resistant” patient population.

alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. The Company has reported positive primary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, enabling the filing of a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application with the FDA, planned for H2 2023. Having delivered clinical proof-of-concept for DSR as a disease-modifying drug program for the treatment of heart failure, the Company is planning to commence MOJAVE, a US multi-centered randomized controlled Phase 1/2a clinical study of DSR 2.0, in Q2 2023.

Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. DSR therapy is currently not approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® is a registered trademark in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Attachments


