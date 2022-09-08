U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.75
    +14.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,670.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,329.00
    +65.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.60
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.72 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.23 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5020
    -0.2360 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,301.30
    +517.45 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.68
    +21.97 (+4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Sequana Medical announces H1 2022 results and provides business update

Sequana Medical NV
·17 min read
Sequana Medical NV
Sequana Medical NV

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION
8 September 2022, 07:00 CET


  • alfapump®strong interim data / on track to report primary endpoint data of North American pivotal POSEIDON study in Q4 2022

  • DSR® clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy / preparations ongoing to start US phase 1b/2a MOJAVE study in H1 2023

  • Total liquidity position of 23.8 million and cash runway into Q3 2023

Conference call with live webcast presentation today at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am ET

Ghent, Belgium8 September 2022Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of drug-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces its business highlights and financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022 and its outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer at Sequana Medical, commented: We have made important progress with both our liver disease and heart failure programs during this reporting period. Our POSEIDON study for the alfapump in patients with liver disease continues to report strong interim results, including 70% 12 month survival for the Roll-In cohort, and we look forward to reporting primary endpoint data for the Pivotal cohort by year end. We are excited to see the continued strong clinical evidence of a disease-modifying profile for our DSR program for diuretic-resistant heart failure patients. In addition to no congestion-related re-hospitalizations during their study follow-up, which is remarkable given that typically one in four of these patients is re-admitted within a month of discharge, the 75% reduction in predicted 12 month mortality is highly promising for this patient group in need of improved clinical options. The evidence from our proof-of-concept studies show the long-term clinical benefits delivered by Short Term DSR therapy and we look forward to further demonstrating DSR’s potential in MOJAVE, our upcoming US phase 1b/2a multi-centred, randomized, controlled study with DSR 2.0, our second-generation DSR product.

Finally, the two highly experienced US medtech executives that we have added to our Board bring important expertise as we prepare for US commercialization of the alfapump, and we are well capitalised into Q3 2023 having successfully raised additional finance.”

Operational Highlights – 2022 year to date

  • POSEIDON – North American pivotal study of alfapump in patients with recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis on track to report top-line data in Q4 2022

    • Completion of alfapump implantations in Roll-In and Pivotal cohorts.

    • A preliminary interim analysis1 of patient survival in the Roll-In cohort reported 70% survival at one year post-implantation, comparing favorably to published literature of only 50% survival for refractory ascites patients after one year.2

  • SAHARA – Phase 2a study of DSR therapy in decompensated heart failure patients reports strong interim data

    • Interim results from 10 patients treated with our first-generation DSR product (“DSR 1.0”) show safe, rapid and effective decongestion, clear improvements in cardio-renal health and a large and long-lasting reduction in the need for loop diuretic drugs.

    • Enrollment in SAHARA I3 with DSR 1.0 completed.

    • Study to be extended to treat a small number of patients with our second-generation DSR product (“DSR 2.0”) to support US IND4 filing.

  • Strong clinical observations from RED DESERT and SAHARA studies in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients support heart failure disease-modifying profile of DSR therapy

    • No heart failure congestion-related re-hospitalizations during study follow-up.

    • Clinical benefits result in a 75% reduction in predicted one-year mortality pre- vs. post-intensive DSR therapy based on the Seattle Heart Failure Model5.

    • An intensive treatment period of three to four weeks of DSR therapy delivers six to twelve months of important clinical benefits.

  • Focus on Short Term DSR therapy with proprietary DSR 2.0

    • As a result of the strong, durable clinical signals observed, the Company will focus the heart failure development program on Short Term DSR with its proprietary DSR 2.0 administered via a peritoneal catheter.

    • DSR 2.0 is expected to have an improved therapeutic and favourable safety profile.

    • Preparations for US IND filing continue, including good progress in product development and GLP6 animal studies.

  • European MDR certification

    • Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification received, confirming that the Company’s quality management system (QMS) and alfapump are compliant with the latest regulatory standards required for medical devices in Europe. alfapump was one of the first novel Class III active implantable medical devices to be certified. In 2021, the Company also received Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, thereby expanding its QMS towards the US and Canada.

  • Expanding the Board of Directors with seasoned US medtech executives

    • The Company appointed two highly experienced medtech leaders from the US as independent Non-Executive Directors. Doug Kohrs brings more than 40 years’ experience from his many roles as a founder and executive of leading medical technology companies. Alexandra Clyde brings more than 30 years’ experience and has an exceptional understanding and track record of successfully navigating health economics and reimbursement in the medical device industry.

    • Erik Amble announced to step down as a member of the Board after the September board meeting but will remain involved as a Board observer in a non-voting capacity. Mr. Amble has contributed tremendously to the Company’s development activities for more than 15 years and is happy to now pass the torch to new expertise to help guide the Company’s commercial readiness activities.

Financial Highlights

  • H1 2022

    • Raised €28.4 million in gross proceeds by means of an equity placement via an accelerated book building offering from a new investor, Partners in Equity V B.V. and existing shareholders.

    • Total liquidity position of €23.8 million at the end of June 2022 compared to €9.6 million at the end of December 2021.

  • Post period:

    • Secured €10 million loan facility with Kreos Capital, a leading growth debt provider for life sciences and healthcare companies. The loan facility is available for drawdown until 30 September 2022 and extends the Company’s cash runway into Q3 2023.

Outlook for the remainder of 2022 and beyond

  • Towards approval of alfapump in North America

    • Reporting primary endpoint data from POSEIDON Pivotal cohort planned for Q4 2022.

    • Submission of the Premarket Approval (PMA) to the US FDA expected in H2 2023.

  • DSR heart failure drug development

    • Reporting top-line data from SAHARA, using DSR 1.0 and 2.0, expected by year end.

    • Start of MOJAVE, a phase 1b/2a multi-centre, randomised, controlled study in the US in decompensated heart failure patients using DSR 2.0, following approval of the US IND, expected in H1 2023.

Financial review – Six months ended 30 June 2022

in Thousand Euros

HY 2022

HY 2021

Variance

Revenue

464

23

N.M.

Cost of goods sold

(103)

(4)

N.M.

Gross margin

361

18

N.M.

Sales & Marketing

(1,149)

(1,069)

7%

Clinical

(4,279)

(3,652)

17%

Quality & Regulatory

(1,660)

(1,558)

7%

Supply Chain

(1,478)

(1,107)

34%

Engineering

(1,761)

(1,539)

14%

General & Administration

(3,538)

(2,593)

36%

Other income

217

17

N.M.

Total operating expenses

(13,648)

(11,501)

19%

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)7

(13,287)

(11,483)

16%

Finance income

113

156

(27%)

Finance cost

(1,425)

(434)

N.M.

Total net finance expense

(1,311)

(278)

N.M.

Income tax expense

(257)

(129)

99%

Net loss for the period

(14,855)

(11,890)

25%

 

 

 

 

Basic Loss Per Share

(0.68)

(0.66)

3%

Cash position* at 30 June

23,802

21,772

9%

N.M.: Not Meaningful (percentage greater than 150%)
* Cash position only includes highly liquid cash and cash equivalents.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Revenue

Revenue increased from €0.02 million in H1 2021 to €0.46 million in H1 2022 as a result of resumed commercial activity in Europe as the impact of COVID declines.

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold increased from €0.00 million in H1 2021 to €0.10 million in H1 2022 in line with the increase in revenue.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased from €11.50 million in H1 2021 to €13.65 million in H1 2022 mainly due to i) the preparations of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada, and ii) pre-clinical and clinical development work for Sequana Medical’s proprietary DSR therapy.

Sales and Marketing expenses increased from €1.07 million in H1 2021 to €1.15 million in H1 2022 due to the resumption of European commercial activities.

Clinical expenses increased from €3.65 million in H1 2021 to €4.28 million in H1 2022 mainly as a result of costs related to the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump, the SAHARA DSR proof-of-concept study and pre-clinical and clinical development work for the Company’s proprietary DSR therapy.

Quality and Regulatory expenses increased from €1.56 million in H1 2021 to €1.66 million in H1 2022, mainly driven by external advice for the preparation of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

Supply chain expenses increased from €1.11 million in H1 2021 to €1.48 million in H1 2022 largely driven by additional staffing for the preparation of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

Engineering expenses increased from €1.54 million in H1 2021 to €1.76 million in H1 2022, largely driven by external advice and additional staffing for the preparations of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

General and Administration expenses increased from €2.59 million in H1 2021 to €3.54 million in H1 2022 mainly due to costs relating to the equity placement in H1 2022 and additional staffing.

Other income increased from €0.02 million in H1 2021 to €0.22 million in H2 2022 largely driven by recognized income from Belgian Research & Development (R&D) incentives with regard to incurred R&D expenses.

EBIT8

As a result of the above, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) evolved from a loss of €11.48 million in H1 2021 to a loss of €13.29 million in H1 2022.

Total net finance expenses

Net finance cost increased from €0.28 million in H1 2021 to €1.31 million in H1 2022, mainly resulting from valuation of the Bootstrap Warrants (a non-cash item) issued at the extraordinary shareholders meeting of 27 May 2022.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased from €0.13 million in H1 2021 to €0.26 million in H1 2022 largely due to the increased activities in Switzerland.

Net loss for the period

As a result of the above, the net loss increased from €11.89 million in H1 2021 to €14.86 million in H1 2022.

Basic losses per share (LPS)

Basic losses per share increased from €0.66 in H1 2021 to €0.68 in H1 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Net debt

Net debt9 at 30 June 2022 improved by €13.63 million compared to 31 December 2021, mainly as a result of the proceeds from the March 2022 equity placement.

Working Capital

Working capital10 at 30 June 2022 increased by €0.22 million compared to 31 December 2021, mainly as a result of an increase in inventory partly compensated by trade payables and accrued liabilities.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Net cash outflow from operating activities was €13.66 million in H1 2022 compared to €11.87 million in H1 2021. The higher outflow was mainly driven by higher net loss of the period.

Cash flow from investing activities resulted in a net outflow of €0.44 million in H1 2022, compared to a net outflow of €0.07 million in H1 2021.

Cash flow from financing activities resulted in a net inflow of €28.22 million in H1 2022, mainly as a result of the proceeds from the March 2022 equity placement. In H1 2021, the net inflow of €22.63 million was mainly a result of the February 2021 equity placement.

The Company ended H1 2022 with a total liquidity position of €23.80 million (end 2021: €9.60 million).

Conference Call and Webcast

Sequana Medical will host a conference call with live webcast presentation today at 15:00 CET / 09:00 EST.

  • Registration webcast: please click here

  • Registration conference call (only if you wish to participate in the Q&A): please click here. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a confirmation code.

The webcast and conference call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available on Sequana Medical’s website shortly after.

H1 2023 Financial Calendar

9 February 2023        Publication Full Year Results 2022

25 April 2023        Online publication of Annual Report 2022

25 May 2023        Annual General Meeting 2023

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

For EU investors:

For US investors:

Lies Vanneste

Amy Sullivan

Director Investor Relations

Consultant to Sequana Medical

Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

Email: amy.sullivan@sequanamedical.com

Tel: +32 498 05 35 79

 

Optimum Strategic Communications

For media:

Nick Bastin, Rebecca Noonan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3922 0900

Email: Sequana@optimumcomms.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating drug-resistant fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. Fluid overload is a well-recognized problem in these growing diseases, causing severe problems for the large number of patients for whom current medicines are no longer effective. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficult breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life.

alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical’s proprietary platforms that work with the body to remove this excess fluid, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. DSR therapy is currently not approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® and alfapump DSR® are registered trademarks in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Financial information

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the EU. The financial information included in the press release is an extract from the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ending 30 June 2022 are available on the website of Sequana Medical: https://www.sequanamedical.com/investors/financial-information/

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)

Half Year ended 30 June

2022

2021

Revenue

464

23

Cost of goods sold

(103)

(4)

Gross margin

361

18

 

 

 

Sales & Marketing

(1.149)

(1,069)

Clinical

(4,279)

(3,652)

Quality & Regulatory

(1,660)

(1,558)

Supply Chain

(1,478)

(1,107)

Engineering

(1,761)

(1,539)

General & Administration

(3,538)

(2,593)

Other income

217

17

Total operating expenses

(13,648)

(11,501)

 

 

 

Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)11

(13,287)

(11,483)

 

 

 

Finance income

113

156

Finance cost

(1,425)

(434)

Total net finance expense

(1,311)

(278)

 

 

 

Income tax expense

(257)

(129)

Net loss for the period

(14,855)

(11,890)

 

 

 

Basic losses per share (in Euro)

(0.68)

(0.66)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)

Half Year ended 30 June

2022

2021

Net loss for the period

(14,855)

(11,890)

Components of other comprehensive income (OCI)
items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

 

 

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-

-

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

Currency translation adjustments

(559)

(9)

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)-net of tax

(559)

(9)

Total comprehensive income

(15,415)

(11,899)

 

 

 

Attributable to Sequana Medical shareholders

(15,415)

(11,899)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in Thousand Euros

As at period ended

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

2,040

1,268

Financial Assets

88

82

Other non-current assets

584

464

Total non-current assets

2,712

1,815

Trade receivables

96

82

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,201

1,069

Inventory

2,885

2,139

Cash and cash equivalents

23,802

9,600

Total current assets

27,983

12,891

Total assets

30,696

14,705

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

2,460

1,925

Share premium

170,324

142,433

Reserves

(3,025)

(2,669)

Loss brought forward

(157,551)

(142,695)

Cumulative translation adjustment

779

220

Total equity

12,988

(787)

Long term financial debts

7,582

7,325

Long term lease debts

756

477

Retirement benefit obligation

665

510

Total non-current liabilities

9,002

8,312

Short term financial debts

-

-

Short term lease debts

318

283

Other current financial liabilities

824

 

Trade payables and contract liabilities

2,783

2,367

Other payables

1,715

1,925

Accrued liabilities and provisions

3,067

2,605

Total current liabilities

8,706

7,180

Total equity and liabilities

30,696

14,705

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in Thousand Euros

Half Year ended 30 June

2022

2021

Net loss for the period

(14,855)

(11,890)

Income tax expense

257

129

Financial result

1,184

299

Depreciation

100

52

Change in defined benefit plan

156

73

Share-based compensation

379

350

Changes in trade and other receivables

(146)

(271)

Changes in inventories

(746)

(492)

Changes in trade and other payables/provisions

200

(31)

Taxes paid

(188)

(85)

Cash flow used in operating activities

(13,659)

(11,866)

Investments in tangible fixed assets

(455)

(56)

Investments in financial assets

13

(13)

Cash flow used in investing activities

(442)

(69)

Proceeds from capital increase

28,427

22,768

(Repayments)/Proceeds from leasing debts

(203)

(138)

(Repayments)/Proceeds from financial debts

-

-

Interest paid

-

-

Cash flow from financing activities

28,224

22,630

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

14,124

10,695

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

9,600

11,016

Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

77

60

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

23,802

21,772

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

in Thousand Euros

Share capital

Share premium

Reserves

Loss brought forward

Currency translation differences

Total shareholder equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,635

119,333

(2,250)

(119,080)

476

113

Net loss for the period

 

 

 

(23,615)

 

(23,615)

Other comprehensive income

 

 

96

 

(256)

(160)

February 2021 Equity Placement

274

22,226

 

 

 

22,500

Capital increase Share Options

6

265

 

 

 

271

Capital increase convertible loan to shares

10

609

 

 

 

619

Transaction costs for equity instruments

 

 

(1,051)

 

 

(1,051)

Share-based compensation

 

 

536

 

 

536

Balance at 31 December 2021

1,925

142,433

(2,669)

(142,695)

220

(787)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,925

142,433

(2,669)

(142,695)

220

(787)

Net loss for the period

 

 

 

(14,855)

 

(14,855)

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

559

559

March 2022 Equity Placement

535

27,885

 

 

 

28,420

Capital increase Share Options

0

7

 

 

 

7

Transaction costs for equity instruments

 

 

(735)

 

 

(735)

Share-based compensation

 

 

379

 

 

379

Balance at 30 June 2022

2.460

170,324

(3,025)

(157,551)

779

12,988


1 Date of analysis 25 March 2022, as part of a general safety assessment
2 Biggins et al., Hepatology, Vol. 74, No. 2, 2021, AASLD Practice Guidance; Moreau R et al., Liver International 2004: 24: 457-464
3 SAHARA I: SAHARA study using DSR 1.0
4 IND: Investigational New Drug
5 Predicted one-year survival analysis using Seattle Heart Failure Model of seven patients from RED DESERT and eight patients from SAHARA pre- and post-intensive DSR therapy. Analysis includes physician-assessed data collected post hoc
6 GLP: Good Laboratory Practice
7 EBIT is defined as Revenue less Cost of goods sold and Operating Expenses.
8 EBIT is defined as Revenue less Cost of goods sold and Operating Expenses.
9 Net debt is calculated by adding short-term, long-term financial and lease debt and deducting cash and cash equivalents.
10 The components of working capital are inventories plus trade receivables and other receivables minus trade payables (including contract liabilities) and other payables, and accrued liabilities.
11 EBIT is defined as Revenue less Cost of goods sold and Operating Expenses.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Verizon (VZ) Hikes Dividend on Solid Balance Sheet Strength

    A steady dividend payout with periodic increase is part of Verizon's (VZ) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Bet on These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of NVIDIA (NVDA)

    We pick three technology stocks that are better buys than NVIDIA (NVDA), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid declining demand for gaming chips, supply-chain issues and restrictions on selling top AI chips to China.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds, Now What? Apple Unveils 'Far Out' iPhone; 5 Hot Solar Plays

    The major indexes finally rebounded, but now face a key test. Apple unveiled the Apple 14. Several solar plays flashed buy signals.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • “Defensive Mode”: Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son is Dumping These 8 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 stocks that Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son is dumping. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent losses incurred by Mr. Son, go to Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son is Dumping These 4 Stocks. Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY) reported its highest-ever quarterly loss of over $23 […]