Sequana Medical announces results of Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Sequana Medical NV
·3 min read
Sequana Medical NV
Sequana Medical NV

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
27 May 2022, 06:00 pm CEST


Ghent, Belgium27 May 2022 Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that all proposed resolutions submitted to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders were approved at the meetings held today at 09:00 am CEST.

The items on the agendas of the meetings included (amongst other things) the approval of a number of resolutions relating to the financial year ended on 31 December 2021, the confirmation of the appointment of a director, the approval of a number of change of control clauses, the renewal of the authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorized capital, and the issuance of "Bootstrap Warrants" (in the form of subscription rights).

The minutes of the shareholders' meetings, as well as the revised versions of the Company's articles of association, can be accessed on the Company’s website.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump® and DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases – including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure – with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR® is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is Sequana Medical's unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical's proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload (congestion) through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints, rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life as well as a mean survival probability of 70% at 12 months post-implantation (compared to 50% survival rate for refractory ascites patients in the published literature). All patients have been implanted with the alfapump and primary endpoint reporting is planned for Q4 2022. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 900 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.

Sequana Medical has combined its proven alfapump and proprietary DSR therapy, and is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. Top-line results of the RED DESERT study and interim results of the SAHARA DESERT study indicate that repeated DSR therapy in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients is able to safely, effectively and rapidly eliminate persistent congestion and restore euvolemia, improve cardio-renal status and restore diuretic response for months post-treatment. Reporting of top-line data for SAHARA DESERT is planned for H2 2022.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. The DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® and alfapump DSR® are registered trademarks in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Attachments


