Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Results

2 min read
PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)
Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET
Dial in: U.S. toll free: 877-407-0792
International: +1 201-689-8263
Access: When prompted, provide event title or access code 13723445

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 16, 2021 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 13723445.

About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States , United Kingdom , Israel , Hong Kong , Singapore , Finland , Taiwan , South Korea , and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com ; www.facebook.com/sequans ; www.twitter.com/sequans .

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-conference-call-to-review-third-quarter-2021-results-301388613.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

