Sequans Communications Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
PARIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year Summary Results Table:
(in US$ millions, except share and per share data)
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
Full year
Full year
Revenue
$15.9
$16.5
$13.8
$60.6
$50.9
Gross profit
12.0
12.8
7.9
42.9
27.2
Gross margin (%)
75.3 %
77.6 %
57.1 %
70.8 %
53.4 %
Operating profit (loss)
(1.0)
1.2
(4.0)
(3.8)
(18.3)
Net Profit (Loss)
(5.0)
(2.9)
(7.7)
(9.0)
(20.3)
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
($0.10)
($0.06)
($0.21)
($0.20)
($0.55)
Non-IFRS diluted earnings (loss) per ADS *
($0.06)
$0.01
($0.09)
($0.12)
($0.53)
Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS)
47,951,407
47,802,526
37,497,367
46,146,776
36,672,946
Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS)
47,951,407
52,620,229
37,497,367
46,146,776
36,672,946
* See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3. IFRS Net Profit (Loss) includes significant non-cash interest
"Notable accomplishments in 2022 set the stage for sustainable long-term growth and market share gains in the largest IoT markets," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "In particular, we executed a multi-year, strategic 5G licensing deal for our Taurus 5G platform valued at more than $50 million; successfully launched Calliope 2, our second-generation Cat 1 chip; grew our product pipeline to over $700 million and delivered 19% annual revenue growth. We closed the year with fourth quarter revenue of $15.9 million, in line with our expectations, and annual revenue of $60.6 million. Higher contribution from licensing revenue lifted our gross margin to over 75% in the fourth quarter and over 70% for the year, which drove a marked improvement in our operating results. Our annual operating loss improved significantly from $18.3 million in 2021 to $3.8 million in 2022, resulting in a non-IFRS operating profit of $1.6 million in 2022."
"We expect product shipments to accelerate and revenue growth to resume in the second half of 2023 with the scheduled launch of key design wins into production," continued Mr. Karam. "Demand remains robust, and we are confident that our pipeline of specific customer projects offers a long runway of future revenue, despite short-term cyclical challenges in the industry. Approximately half of our $700 million 3-year-life revenue pipeline is backed by design wins representing above $100 million annualized revenue at peak production. Furthermore, given the strong reception to Calliope 2 and the continuous success of Monarch 2, we anticipate incremental design wins will continue to grow our pipeline for the remainder of 2023."
Mr. Karam concluded, "We are actively marketing our 5G IP licensing platform and are engaged in discussions for multiple IP licensing revenue opportunities, which could offset any timing delays of product revenue. Discussions are advancing, and we are optimistic about closing a new licensing agreement in the first half of 2023. We believe the scarcity factor of a 5G cellular option optimized for IoT makes Sequans attractive to many potential partners. We have numerous avenues open to us, and the Board has formed a special committee to explore strategic options as well. We will evaluate every tool in our toolbox to unlock shareholder value."
Q1 2023 Outlook
The following statement is based on management's current assumptions and expectations. This statement is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
Taking into consideration the impact of excess inventory primarily at one key customer, the delay of design win project launches, and the historically seasonally lower activity in the first quarter, management is targeting revenues of around $12 million with 70% gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Revenue: Revenue was $15.9 million, a decrease of 3.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 15.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.The sequential decline for the fourth quarter was expected and was primarily due to decreased license revenue, partially offset by an increase in product revenue. The annual growth is primarily due to the increase in license revenue, which was partially offset by the decline in product revenue.
Gross margin: Gross margin was 75.3% compared to 77.6% in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to 57.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the higher proportion of licensing revenue versus product sales in the revenue mix in 2022.
Operating profit / loss: Operating loss was $1.0 million compared to operating profit of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and operating loss of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in operating loss in 2022 was primarily due to the improvement in gross margin.
Net profit / loss: Net loss was $5.0 million, or ($0.10) per diluted ADS, compared to a net losses of $2.9 million, or ($0.06) per ADS, in the third quarter of 2022 and $7.7 million, or ($0.21) per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 includes a $1.1 million gain on the change in fair value of the convertible debt derivative compared to a $1.2 million loss in both the third quarter of 2022 and in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-IFRS Net profit / loss and diluted profit / loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value, the amendment and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $2.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted ADS, compared to non-IFRS net gain of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2022, and a non-IFRS net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.09) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-IFRS net gain / loss includes foreign exchange loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.03) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with foreign exchange gains of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Cash: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits at December 31, 2022 totaled $10.7 million compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2022.
Condensed financial tables follow
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share
Dec 31,
September
Dec 31,
Revenue :
Product revenue
$ 4,990
$ 4,385
$ 6,924
License and services revenue
10,921
12,143
6,886
Total revenue
15,911
16,528
13,810
Cost of revenue
3,935
3,708
5,922
Gross profit
11,976
12,820
7,888
Operating expenses :
Research and development
7,361
6,924
6,678
Sales and marketing
2,561
2,438
2,342
General and administrative
3,040
2,243
2,897
Total operating expenses
12,962
11,605
11,917
Operating profit (loss)
(986)
1,215
(4,029)
Financial income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
(2,543)
(2,784)
(2,475)
Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative
1,011
(1,193)
(1,176)
Impact of debt amendment and reimbursement
—
476
—
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(1,536)
1,030
135
Profit (Loss) before income taxes
(4,054)
(1,256)
(7,545)
Income tax expense
907
1,617
173
Profit (Loss)
$ (4,961)
$ (2,873)
$ (7,718)
Attributable to :
Shareholders of the parent
(4,961)
(2,873)
(7,718)
Minority interests
—
—
—
Basic loss per ADS
($0.10)
($0.06)
($0.21)
Diluted loss per ADS
($0.10)
($0.06)
($0.21)
Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:
— Basic
47,951,407
47,802,526
37,497,367
— Diluted
47,951,407
47,802,526
37,497,367
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Twelve months ended Dec 31,
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
2022
2021
Revenue :
Product revenue
$ 22,974
$ 30,410
License and services revenue
37,577
20,469
Total revenue
60,551
50,879
Cost of revenue
17,671
23,690
Gross profit
42,880
27,189
Operating expenses :
Research and development
26,610
26,414
Sales and marketing
10,027
9,049
General and administrative
10,082
10,045
Total operating expenses
46,719
45,508
Operating profit (loss)
(3,839)
(18,319)
Financial income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
(10,857)
(11,282)
Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative
6,878
3,848
Impact of debt amendment and reimbursement
476
5,177
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,082
938
Profit (Loss) before income taxes
(6,260)
(19,638)
Income tax expense
2,748
625
Profit (Loss)
$ (9,008)
$ (20,263)
Attributable to :
Shareholders of the parent
(9,008)
(20,263)
Minority interests
—
—
Basic loss per ADS
($0.20)
($0.55)
Diluted loss per ADS
($0.20)
($0.55)
Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:
— Basic
46,146,776
36,672,946
— Diluted
46,146,776
36,672,946
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At Dec 31,
At Dec 31,
(in thousands of US$)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
$ 8,489
$ 8,010
Intangible assets
48,705
37,984
Deposits and other receivables
783
2,311
Other non-current financial assets
337
357
Total non-current assets
58,314
48,662
Current assets
Inventories
9,387
6,433
Trade receivables
8,494
13,622
Contract assets
176
789
Prepaid expenses
1,399
2,108
Other receivables
5,799
7,252
Research tax credit receivable
4,515
5,863
Short-term deposits
5,000
—
Cash and cash equivalents
5,671
4,835
Total current assets
40,441
40,902
Total assets
$ 98,755
$ 89,564
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 193,426,478 shares authorized, issued and
$ 2,306
$ 3,687
Share premium
2,418
298,389
Other capital reserves
62,870
57,198
Accumulated deficit
(65,099)
(383,554)
Other components of equity
(391)
(26)
Total equity
2,104
(24,306)
Non-current liabilities
Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities
6,235
9,354
Convertible debt
43,455
36,373
Convertible debt embedded derivative
3,203
10,081
Lease liabilities
2,278
3,373
Trade payables
1,788
964
Provisions
2,196
2,137
Deferred tax liabilities
258
138
Contract liabilities
404
2,706
Total non-current liabilities
59,817
65,126
Current liabilities
Trade payables
9,342
13,916
Interest-bearing receivables financing
7,723
9,518
Lease liabilities
1,291
1,247
Government grant advances and loans
4,159
6,206
Contract liabilities
5,774
8,677
Other current liabilities and provisions
8,545
9,180
Total current liabilities
36,834
48,744
Total equity and liabilities
$ 98,755
$ 89,564
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Twelve months ended Dec 31,
(in thousands of US$)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Profit (Loss) before income taxes
$ (6,260)
$ (19,638)
Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in)
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
3,979
3,354
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
8,033
7,199
Share-based payment expense
5,477
5,135
Increase in provisions
207
461
Interest expense, net
10,857
11,285
Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative
(6,878)
(3,848)
Impact of debt reimbursement
(476)
(5,177)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(391)
(1,034)
Loss (Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
24
48
Bad debt expense
—
65
Working capital adjustments
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
6,660
1,366
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(2,954)
(208)
Increase in research tax credit receivable
(1,556)
(3,682)
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities
(6,970)
4,693
Decrease in contract liabilities
(6,171)
(6,791)
Decrease in government grant advances
(2,456)
(1,387)
Income tax paid
(2,964)
(346)
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
(1,839)
(8,505)
Investing activities
Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
(7,169)
(9,544)
Capitalized development expenditures
(15,494)
(19,375)
Sale (Purchase) of financial assets
1,548
(1,694)
Decrease of short-term deposit
(5,000)
10,900
Interest received
68
47
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investments activities
(26,047)
(19,666)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants
—
138
Public and private equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid
30,111
9,852
Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing
3,046
21
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost
—
39,682
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,205)
(1,063)
Repayment of convertible debt and accrued expenses
—
(8,750)
Repayment of government loans
(958)
(469)
Repayment of venture debt
—
(7,869)
Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing
(812)
(804)
Interest paid
(1,467)
(5,310)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
28,715
25,428
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
829
(2,743)
Net foreign exchange difference
7
4
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
4,835
7,574
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
5,671
4,835
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Dec 31,
September
Dec 31,
Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported
$ (4,961)
$ (2,873)
$ (7,718)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
1,810
1,133
1,861
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
(1,011)
1,193
1,176
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
1,404
1,447
1,219
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
—
(476)
—
Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted
$ (2,758)
$ 424
$ (3,462)
IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported
($0.10)
($0.06)
($0.21)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.04
$0.02
$0.05
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
($0.02)
$0.03
$0.03
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.02
$0.03
$0.03
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS
($0.06)
$0.01
($0.09)
IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS
($0.10)
($0.06)
($0.21)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.04
$0.02
$0.05
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
($0.02)
$0.03
$0.03
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.04
$0.03
$0.03
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS
($0.06)
$0.01
($0.09)
(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$ 45
$ 41
$ 14
Research and development
601
370
555
Sales and marketing
286
268
346
General and administrative
878
454
946
(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)
Twelve months ended Dec 31,
2022
2021
Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported
$ (9,008)
$ (20,263)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
5,477
5,135
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
(6,878)
(3,848)
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
5,521
4,684
Impact of debt reimbursement
—
(5,177)
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
(476)
—
Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted
$ (5,364)
$ (19,469)
IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported
($0.20)
($0.55)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.12
$0.14
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
($0.15)
($0.11)
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.12
$0.13
Impact of debt reimbursement
$0.00
($0.14)
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
($0.01)
$0.00
Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS
($0.12)
($0.53)
IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS
($0.20)
($0.55)
Add back
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)
$0.12
$0.14
Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded
($0.15)
($0.11)
Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)
$0.12
$0.13
Impact of debt reimbursement
$0.00
($0.14)
Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment
($0.01)
$0.00
Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS
($0.12)
($0.53)
(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$ 159
$ 57
Research and development
1,758
2,109
Sales and marketing
1,132
970
General and administrative
2,428
1,999
(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates
