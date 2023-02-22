U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.75
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,213.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,129.00
    +32.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.10
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -0.63 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +1.91 (+9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5610
    -0.3570 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,070.83
    -591.92 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.73
    -18.54 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.68
    -63.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Sequans and Eseye Introduce the World's First Multi-Carrier iSIM Solution for IoT

·6 min read

  • Sequans easySWAP™ allows enterprises to activate global connectivity via an embedded iSIM and change carriers without physically adding or changing (e)SIMs, paving the way for integrating mobile services into IoT devices.

  • Eseye's AnyNet™ Connectivity enables a preloaded integrated SIM solution inside Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT modules supporting the GSMA eSIM M2M standard and multi-IMSI

  • Combined solution delivers a resilient, highly secure network connection to any carrier

  • easySWAP on Monarch 2 modules will be initially available in North America.

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and Eseye, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions, have joined forces to deliver the world's first universal iSIM (integrated eUICC) connectivity solution targeting the GSMA eSIM M2M standard. The solution will reduce the complexity and cost of IoT deployments providing assured and continuous connectivity across multiple countries, carriers, and networks, without changing or adding physical (e)SIMs. The simple yet resilient solution ensures enterprises their devices will remain connected---with a high level of security and consistent quality of service---for maximum device uptime, even if underlying carrier contracts change or expire. The solution also brings device design advantages, including increased security, reduced power consumption, and reduced space and cost due to fewer components on the PCB.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)
www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)

The combined Sequans/Eseye solution provides enterprise customers with coverage insurance by allowing a company to activate the integrated eSIM and switch carriers at any time, either pre- or post-deployment. Eseye's award-winning AnyNet+ eSIM and IoT Connectivity Service provides extensive connections to regional carriers, delivering nearly 100 percent uptime to devices anywhere in the world. With easySWAP and AnyNet in one solution, businesses can extend their asset lifetimes and improve ROI by connecting to alternative connectivity providers dynamically, with no interruption in service.

easySWAP with AnyNet connectivity can benefit customers both pre- and post-deployment: 

  1. Pre-deployment phase – for customers considering a combined module and global connectivity solution for their IoT devices, easySWAP offers a pre-certified global connectivity solution that reduces cost and can be embedded in the device right from the start with minimal testing.

  2. Post-deployment phase – for customers who have already designed and deployed their IoT devices with Sequans Monarch module with easySWAP embedded (perhaps using an alternative connectivity provider), Eseye's AnyNet connectivity service will stay reliably connected even if they experience a drop in connectivity when changing carriers.

The solution offers MNO customizable connectivity over-the-air through a remote SIM provisioning platform, with flexibility to choose from a range of North American networks to enable localized connection across the USA and Canada. This ensures any IoT customer can enjoy a smooth operation of their integrated eSIM solution, as well as providing access to further roaming and localized capability across the world to ensure any IoT deployment complies with global regulations.

"Our collaboration with Eseye has resulted in an elegant solution for enterprises who are now relieved of the burden of managing multiple connectivity providers and all the complexity that goes with it," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "With easySWAP, an IoT business can switch to another network quickly and seamlessly, and we are very pleased to offer this universal connectivity solution."

"This ground-breaking joint solution with Sequans gives enterprise customers easy access to Eseye's award-winning and highly resilient global connectivity service, allowing them to reduce initial costs by eliminating the need for a physical SIM, and by creating huge downstream ROI by being able to switch networks to avoid roaming restrictions," said Nick Earle, Eseye CEO. "Sequans easySWAP with Eseye's advanced eSIM and AnyNet Connectivity solution transforms how enterprises deploy IoT devices anywhere in the world at scale with complete connectivity assurance that delivers near 100 percent device uptime."

How it Works   

  1. Customer selects Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module with easySWAP, which enables the integrated eSIM (ieUICC).

  2. Customer executes contract with Eseye as universal connectivity provider.

  3. Customer activates their device, and Eseye manages network switching as required to maintain connectivity and regulatory compliance.

Key Features of Sequans easySWAP and Eseye's AnyNet Connectivity Solution:

  • EAL5+ security for integrated eSIM (ieUICC).

  • Preloaded with Eseye eUICC multi-IMSI profile to future-proof connectivity.

  • Localization to networks in North America, and in the future European networks such as Three.

  • Over-the-air remote SIM provisioning (RSP) with step-2 provisioning.

  • Powered by Kigen eSIM OS.

  • Backward compatible with external SIM, including traditional SIM cards or soldered SIMs, swapping between them with a simple AT command.

  • Reduced carbon footprint for sustainable IoT

Sequans and Eseye will be extending the end-to-end solution to selected customers beginning in March.

Learn more about the new Sequans/Eseye solution at Mobile World Congress at the Sequans stand, hall 5, 5H40.

Download the solution brief here.

Notes to reporters:

IMSI: international mobile subscriber identity

eUICC: embedded universal integrated circuit card; also known as embedded SIM or eSIM

iUICC: integrated universal integrated circuit card; also known as integrated SIM or iSIM

ieUICC: integrated embedded universal integrated circuit card; also known as integrated eSIM

easySWAP is a trademark of Sequans; AnyNet is a trademark of Eseye.

About Eseye

Eseye unlocks the full potential of IoT, free from the complexities of global cellular connectivity.

We have everything you need to move from initial concept to global deployment. We do this through seamless IoT connectivity, specialist technical device services, and versatile IoT hardware and software backed by round-the-clock support.

Our award-winning AnyNet+ eSIM and SMARTconnect™ technology, Infinity IoT Connectivity Platform™, and our extensive partner ecosystem connect millions of devices across 190 countries. We bring together over 700 networks for 100% global coverage – and our flexible technology platform means our customers are ready for whatever else the future holds. International brands that trust us to deliver include Costa Express, Bosch, Amazon, Siemens, and Philips. Find out more at www.eseye.com

Eseye media relations:

Michelle Hatcher (U.K.) +44 (0) 7880 550025, michelle@c8consulting.co.uk

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In.

Sequans media relations:

Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations:

Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-and-eseye-introduce-the-worlds-first-multi-carrier-isim-solution-for-iot-301752817.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia earnings overshadowed by Microsoft, ChatGPT, OpenAI, 10-year gaming partnership

    Nvidia Corp. earnings received a warmup Tuesday as Microsoft Corp. and the graphics-processing-unit giant announced a new partnership.

  • Microsoft Was Tuning AI Months Before Disturbing Responses Arose

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has spent months tuning Bing chatbot models to fix seemingly aggressive or disturbing responses that date as far back as November and were posted to the company’s online forum.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Fai

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • For tech giants, AI like Bing and Bard poses billion-dollar search problem

    As Alphabet Inc looks past a chatbot flub that helped erase $100 billion from its market value, another challenge is emerging from its efforts to add generative artificial intelligence to its popular Google Search: the cost. Executives across the technology sector are talking about how to operate AI like ChatGPT while accounting for the high expense. The wildly popular chatbot from OpenAI, which can draft prose and answer search queries, has "eye-watering" computing costs of a couple or more cents per conversation, the startup's Chief Executive Sam Altman has said on Twitter.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has struck a 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" and other Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up. The move may allay concerns by ensuring more ways for consumers to get games controlled by Microsoft, but regulators around the world have been skeptical about the acquisition.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • ChatGPT Fever Sweeps China as Tech Firms Seek Growth

    As companies play catch-up, they face hurdles including securing advanced chips and China’s tight censorship rules,

  • Bitcoin exceeds 154,000 inscriptions in a month as Litecoin Ordinals launches

    The Bitcoin Network has recorded over 154,554 inscriptions since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals on Jan. 21, a fork that enables digital assets to be inscribed on satoshis (sats)

  • Qualcomm Expands Qualcomm Aware Offering, Initially Focus On Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility And Intelligence

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has unveiled the Qualcomm Aware Platform for developers and enterprises to harness real-time information and data insights to accelerate digital transformation programs. Along with sensor alerts, the platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, which are individualized, and scalable solution architectures customized for specific use cases. Working with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs), these Blueprints will enable enterprises to qu

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Amazon’s Cloud Unit Partners With Startup Hugging Face as AI Deals Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is expanding a partnership with artificial intelligence startup Hugging Face Inc., which is developing a ChatGPT rival, the latest move as the biggest technology firms line up allies in an attention-getting market for generative AI systems.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Audi

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy On Improved 2023 Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Here’s why Bitcoiners are flocking to Nostr, a social network supported by Jack Dorsey and Edward Snowden

    Exactly how high is the ceiling for the decentralized social network?

  • EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's maths app buy by March 28

    EU antitrust regulators have set a March 28 deadline for their decision on Alphabet unit Google's acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four month long investigation if it has serious concerns. "We can confirm that we entered into an agreement to acquire Photomath in May 2022, subject to regulatory review," a Google spokesperson said.

  • Generative AI Helping Boost Productivity of Some Software Developers

    A new kind of artificial intelligence that can create a range of humanlike content, from writing to illustrations, is beginning to gain traction in the world of software development.

  • The Morning After: Race against Sony's champion-beating driver AI in 'Gran Turismo 7'

    The top news stories today: You can now race against Sony's champion-beating AI in 'Gran Turismo 7', Google Chrome's memory and battery saver modes are rolling out to everyone, The OnePlus 11 Concept will feature a 'flowing back' with blue lighting.

  • ​Microsoft Gets an Early Taste of Search’s Dark Side

    Test drives of the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine reveal shortcomings—and will likely cool the threat to Google’s position.