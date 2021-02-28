U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.63 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.95 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    +0.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    +0.26 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0110 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    -0.0077 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,238.27
    -2,145.32 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.29 (-3.99%)
     

Scientists sequence 64 human genomes to better reflect genetic diversity

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The Human Genome Project shed light on our species in 2001, but it was a patchwork of different humans' genes that didn't really reflect humanity's genetic makeup. Flash forward 20 years, however, and science is taking a significant leap forward. Researchers have revealed a new dataset of 64 sequenced full human genomes that should better reflect genetic diversity. Until now, scientists have typically looked at small genetic changes — this could spot broader structural differences.

The new reference point covers 25 different human populations. Crucially, it doesn't borrow from the Human Genome Project's original material and should highlight differences as a consequence.

There are limitations. The team warned that its genome sequencing still didn't cover the "full spectrum" of gene structure variations, leaving gaps in coverage. Technological developments in combining data should help, but it could be a long while before there's a complete picture of the differences between human populations.

Even so, the dataset should prove extremely useful for medicine. It could help pinpoint genetic predispositions toward diseases and other health conditions, leading to deeper understandings of health issues that disproportionately effect certain groups. That, in turn, could lead to more effective treatments that truly serve the whole human population, not just certain parts of it.

Recommended Stories

  • Social media bots may have fuelled the GameStop stock frenzy

    Social media bots may have played a part in the GameStop stock frenzy, according to a study.

  • The next Moto smartwatches will include an Apple Watch clone

    More Moto smartwatches are coming in 2021, including a design that not-so-subtly mimics the Apple Watch.

  • The UK government will reportedly buy stakes in tech startups

    The UK is reportedly launching a fund that will invest in tech startups to help them hit the big time.

  • This One Thing Makes You 3x More Likely to Die From COVID

    Early on in the pandemic, it became clear that some people were more prone to severe infection and even death if infected with COVID-19. Over the last year, much research has been conducted to pinpoint all of the various risk factors—age, pre-existing conditions, race, socioeconomic status included. While some of the risk factors are uncontrollable, there are a few that can actually be remedied. And one of them, if left untreated, could make you three times more likely to die from the virus if infected. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Those With Obesity Are More Likely to DieAccording to a study published in the AHA journal Circulation, people who suffer from obesity are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, are at an increased risk for severe infection, and are more likely to die—regardless of age. "Younger people often think they're invincible from COVID, but we wanted to find out if that was really true," said Hendren, a cardiology fellow at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.The study looked at data from patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 88 U.S. hospitals taking part in the AHA's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry, per the American Heart Association. "We didn't expect the results to be so striking for young adults. If you're in your 20s or 30s or 40s, you're not bulletproof if you're severely obese."Not only did they find that obesity was a clear risk factor, but risk increased with BMI. Those categorized as severely obese with a BMI of 40 or greater were at more than double the risk of being put on a ventilator and a 26% higher risk of death compared to normal-weight patients. They also discovered that the relationship with mortality was strongest in younger adults—patients under 50 with severe obesity had a 36% higher risk of death compared to their normal-weight peers.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 42 percent of US adults have obesity, and the numbers are increasing. “Obesity is a common, serious, and costly chronic disease. Having obesity puts people at risk for many other serious chronic diseases and increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” they explain on their page dedication to the relationship between obesity and COVID. They also offer a variety of suggestions on how individuals can improve their health via diet, fitness, sleep, and stress coping skills.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalWhat to Do If You’re Obese“Now, more than ever, it is critical for our population to focus on their own health and use food as medicine to bolster their own health and thereby reduce the overall burden on your health care system which is already buckling under the burden of COVID-19 layered on top of chronic disease, which affects 6 out of 10 Americans,” Dr. Mark Hyman wrote in a blog post last year, also offering guidance on how to improve immunity during the pandemic, with one of the key ways being “using food as medicine.” He adds: “Those with a chronic disease are almost 10 times as likely to die. Those with obesity are almost 3 times more likely to die.”If you fall into the parameters of obesity, there is no better time to discuss your health with your MD and take action to improve your health. So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Elon Musk Doubles Down on Promise to IPO Starlink

    According to news reports, Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth $74 billion. How much the company is really worth, though -- or at least, how much its famous Starlink broadband satellite internet subsidiary is worth -- won't be known until the company IPOs Starlink. SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell has been dropping heavy hints about SpaceX's desire to conduct an initial public offering for Starlink for more than a year now.

  • African entertainment startups had their best ever year in 2020

    Entertainment startups in Africa secured a record amount of funding last year, but are still struggling make money.

  • 50 Christina Aguilera Fashion Moments You Forgot You Were Obsessed With

    This gallery is a JOURNEY. From ELLE

  • Police set up COVID checkpoints to catch lockdown flouters looking to bask in sun

    Crowds have been pictured enjoying the sunshine despite warnings from the deputy chief medical officer the pandemic isn’t over.

  • Yankees takeaways from 6-4 loss to Blue Jays, Michael King's rough first outing

    Kicking off their spring training schedule, the Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Sunday.

  • The Morning After: MSI's latest gaming laptop targets the 1440p sweet spot

    This weekend's news recap starts with a new gaming laptop from MSI, and includes a look back at the Nintendo 3DS era.

  • Microsoft is testing 1080p Xbox Game Pass streaming

    Microsoft is testing Xbox Game Pass streaming in 1080p, making cloud gaming more practical on PCs and TVs.