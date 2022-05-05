U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.75
    -25.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,813.00
    -156.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,433.25
    -98.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.60
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.39
    +1.58 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +31.10 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.64 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0056 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -3.32 (-11.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    -0.0234 (-1.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8480
    +0.6740 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.79
    +524.78 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.68
    +39.35 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.77
    +118.32 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Sequoia, Binance and a16z back Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter bid

Manish Singh
·1 min read

A group of nearly two dozen investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, crypto exchange Binance and asset management firm Fidelity has invested over $7.1 billion to back the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison delivered the largest check, at $1 billion, a filing published on Thursday revealed. Sequoia has chipped in $800 million, VyCapital $700 million, Binance financed $500 million, and Andreessen Horowitz has invested $400 million, the amended 13D filing said. Notably, no investor has put in more than $1 billion and large PE firms are still MIA.

Among those backing Musk in the fresh financing is Qatar, which as you may remember, has a poor track record with free speech.

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has also committed to providing nearly 35 million shares in Twitter to retain a stake following the company's takeover by Musk, the disclosure said. Musk said he is engaging with certain additional existing shareholders including Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey to give them the option to roll over their shares.

As a result of the new investment, Musk said the margin loan of $12.5 billion he had received from Morgan Stanley and other banks has been cut to $6.25 billion. He also increased his total equity commitment to $27.25 billion.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

