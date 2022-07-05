U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.50
    -21.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,900.00
    -161.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.00
    -84.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.60
    -11.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    +0.62 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    +0.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    -0.0117 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.97
    -0.74 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6400
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.24
    +658.44 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.33
    +12.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.68
    -83.97 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Sequoia Capital China raises $9B amid cooling tech sector: reports

Rita Liao
·1 min read

Sequoia Capital's China arm has pulled in $9 billion in fresh capital to back the country's startups, The Information first reported.

The raise came at a time when global investors are reevaluating risks in China amid a COVID-hit economy and an ongoing regulatory crackdown on the country's internet upstarts.

The fresh capital came from pensions, endowment funds, and family offices from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reported.

With the new financial injection, the firm will continue to bet on Chinese startups focused on deep tech, healthcare, and consumer tech.

We have reached out to Sequoia Capital's China for comment.

More to come...

Recommended Stories