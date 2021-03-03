U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.50
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,461.00
    +103.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,131.50
    +76.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.90
    +18.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.99
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.82
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +0.75 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8400
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,713.91
    -548.79 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.94
    -10.71 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,459.71
    +51.54 (+0.18%)
     

Sequoia Capital India’s Surge invests $2M in sales engagement platform Outplay

Catherine Shu
·1 min read
A Zoom screenshot showing members of Outplay&#39;s team on a video call
A Zoom screenshot showing members of Outplay's team on a video call

Outplay's team members on a video call

Sales engagement platforms (SEP) help sales teams automate and track the large number of tasks they need to do each day as they contact leads and home in on potential deals. Focused on small-to-medium-sized companies, SEP startup Outplay announced today it has raised $2 million from Sequoia Capital India's Surge program for early-stage startups.

Outplay was founded in January 2020 by brothers Ram and Laxman Papineni and now counts more than 300 clients. Before launching Outplay, the Papineni brothers built AppVirality, a referral marketing tool for app developers.

Laxman told TechCrunch that Outplay's customers come from sectors like IT, computer software, marketing and advertising and recruiting, and most are based in North America and Europe.

Outplay is designed for teams that use multiple channels to reach potential customers, including phone calls, text messages, email, live chats on websites and social media platforms like LinkedIn or Twitter. It integrates with customer relationship management platforms like Salesforce and Pipedrive, giving sales people a new interface that includes productivity and automation tools to cut the time they spend on administrative tasks.

Screenshots of Outplay&#39;s sales engagement platform for automating sales tasks
Screenshots of Outplay's sales engagement platform for automating sales tasks

Outplay's platform

For example, Outplay can be used to create sequences that send initial messages through different platforms, and then automatically follows up with new messages if there isn't a reply within a pre-set time frame. Outplay also provides analytics to help sales people track how well sales campaigns are working.

Two of Outplay's biggest competitors are Outreach and SalesLoft, both of which hit unicorn status in recent funding rounds. Laxman said Outplay is focused on ease of use, with other differentiators including more integrations with CRMs and other software, and a strong customer support team.

Outreach nabs $50M at a $1.33B valuation for software that helps with sales engagement

Atlanta’s SalesLoft raises $100M for its digital sales platform, now valued at $1.1B

