U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,983.00
    +103.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,854.50
    +83.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.00
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.09
    +1.32 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.40
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    +0.97 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2526
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0830
    +0.2540 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,083.21
    +810.48 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.09
    +15.26 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,713.08
    -35.06 (-0.13%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Sequoia Capital plays Nostradamus (again)

Connie Loizos and Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Sequoia Capital, the storied, 50-year-old venture firm, has become known over the years for using sweeping memos to warn the founders in its portfolio about market shifts after the shift has become somewhat obvious.

Still, while it's tempting to poke fun at these missives -- its "R.I.P Good Times" in 2008 and its "Black Swan" memo in March of 2020 have become legendary -- many teams are wondering right now how long the current downturn could last, so it's not surprising that the outfit has put together a new and very thorough presentation, telling the many founders with ties to the firm not to expect a quick bounce back.

Indeed, a 52-slide presentation first published by The Information makes clear the firm does not believe that -- as during the outset of the pandemic, when markets froze, then quickly warmed -- the abrupt shift the startup world is currently experiencing will be followed by an "equally swift V-shaped recovery."

Reads the presentation, “We expect the market downturn to impact consumer behavior, labor markets, supply chains and more. It will be a longer recovery and while we can't predict how long, we can advise you on ways to prepare and get through to the other side.”

In one key slide, the firm notes what startups have already been told by a wide variety of other VCs (and the market itself), which is that investors' focus is shifting to companies with profitability.

Writes the firm: "With the cost of capital (both debt and equity) rising, the market is signaling a strong preference for companies who can generate cash today."

In another slide, Sequoia takes shots at some of the firms that have been investing aggressively in startups in recent years, even as Sequoia has itself grown its assets under management considerably during the same period. (Sequoia Capital China alone was said to be raising four new funds totaling $8 billion in March, according to an earlier report in The Information.)

Reads the slide: "[U]nlike prior periods, sources of cheap capital are not coming to save the day. Crossover hedge funds, which have been very active private investing over the last few years and have been one of the lowest cost sources of capital, are tending to their wounds in their public portfolios, which have been hit hard."

Sequoia isn't wrong. We reported earlier this month that Tiger Global, the most active investor in the first quarter of this year, is slowing its roll for a variety of reasons, including that it has already nearly depleted the $12.7 billion fund it announced in March. The Financial Times separately reported that, as of early May, the 21-year-old outfit had seen losses of about $17 billion during this year’s tech stock sell-off.

We've reached out to Sequoia for further comment.

Sequoia’s presentation to founders follows a string of similar advice from numerous venture firms that have been offering words of wisdom to their own portfolio companies about the downturn. Their guidance has run the gamut but largely focuses on getting founders to focus on extending their runway, consider extension rounds and think about how to spend in a more disciplined fashion.

Famed accelerator Y Combinator has been particularly pointed about the current state of the world, telling founders last week to plan for the worst and to focus on being “default alive.”

“If your plan is to raise money in the next 6-12 months, you might be raising at the peak of the downturn," the firm said in the letter, titled “Economic Downturn.” Remember, it said, "that your chances of success are extremely low even if your company is doing well. We recommend you change your plan."

Meanwhile, Bill Gurley warned over the weekend on Twitter that "The cost of capital has changed materially, and if you think things are like they were, then you are headed off a cliff like Thelma and Louise."

Recommended Stories

  • This Dividend Superstar Is Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) knew it would be in such a situation in this year's first quarter after a 33% year-over-year increase in sales last year. It didn't know that with a new CEO and several strategic initiatives, it would crush its first-quarter guidance. Home Depot is the biggest home-improvement company in the world with more than 2,300 stores, most of them in the U.S. It took in nearly $152 billion in trailing 12-month sales -- and in 2022's first quarter, sales increased 3.8% year over year to $38.9 billion while earnings per share rose 6% to $4.09.

  • This Stock Is an Inflation Winner. There’s ‘No Better Time’ to Own It.

    Consumer-staples stocks took a beating last week as Walmart and Target noted some consumers were shifting to cheaper products in select categories.

  • Wendy's biggest shareholder exploring buying the $3.6 billion hamburger chain

    Wendy's biggest shareholder and its chairman of the board, Nelson Peltz, may be interested in buying the hamburger chain.

  • Redbox is the dumbest meme stock yet

    Redbox is surging in the stock market even though it'll eventually close out at $.49 in a few months

  • Roblox stock slides after Atlantic Equities downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Roblox stock dip after Atlantic Equities downgraded the gaming company's shares.

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Why Apple Escaped Tuesday's Tech Stock Meltdown

    Long-suffering tech stock investors had to endure yet another painful trading session on Tuesday. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shareholders saw their company lose nearly 2% of its value. Limiting the damage to Apple was a glowing research note from Bank of America.

  • Why The Trade Desk, Meta Platforms, Roku, and Other Digital Advertising Stocks Crashed Today

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) issued a warning after the market close on Monday, suggesting that the economic picture was rapidly declining, sending its stock down as much as 41.7%. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was hit the hardest, with shares down roughly 22% at 1:30 p.m. ET. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) had fallen 19.8% and 18%, respectively.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) just can't seem to steer clear of turbulence, and investors along for the ride are likely feeling airsick. Boeing hasn't given investors much to get excited about over the past few years. The company was already under pressure when the pandemic hit due to issues with its 737 MAX, a plane that was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Tumbled Today

    Lingering concerns about a potential big-ticket buy and an analyst price-target cut combined for a bad day on the market for The House of Mouse.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • ‘Markets are imploding’ because the Fed isn’t doing its job, says billionaire investor Bill Ackman

    The market spiral will end “when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do ‘whatever it takes,’” says billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Fall From Grace?

    Factoring in today's decline, Snap -- the parent of social media site Snapchat -- has now lost a stunning 84% from highs reached just last fall. Given its remarkable fall from grace, is Snap stock a buy? In a regulatory filing late Monday, Snap revealed that prevailing economic forces had turned south, and the company was unlikely to live up to its previously released forecast.

  • Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have very different calls for when stocks will hit bottom

    The giants of Wall Street are looking at the same markets tumult, and drawing very different conclusions on when the carnage might end.