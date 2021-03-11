U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,939.34
    +40.53 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,485.59
    +188.57 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,398.67
    +329.84 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,338.54
    +52.86 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.11
    +1.67 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3990
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4900
    +0.0950 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,691.72
    +1,379.30 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.23
    +38.53 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Sequoia Capital puts millions of dollars into Gather, a virtual HQ platform

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Gather helps people, well, gather in virtual spaces for any reason, whether it be for weddings, magic conventions, or, just a regular day at work. Over the past few months, as remote workers look for better ways to interact with each other, the startup has quietly amassed more than 4 million users, and today, an investment from the same elite Silicon Valley firm that has backed Zoom and Slack.

Gather CEO Phillip Wang tells TechCrunch that his startup has raised $26 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital. Other investors include Index, YC Continuity and angels including Dylan Field, Jeff Weiner and Kevin Hartz.

Wang says his goal for the startup, which he began with friends after they all graduated from Carnegie Mellon, is simple: Focus on serving its most consistent users, bring in customization elements to make virtual spaces feel homey and hire a lot of engineers.

“We’re a much broader communication platform that is going to be used across all things, but we are leaning heavily into the virtual HQ [use case],” Wang said. The 37-person team has embedded features to promote spontaneity, such as “shoulder taps” to prompt a co-worker to chat, or pool tables where employees can circle around and start a virtual game of pool.

Image Credits: Gather

The platform also uses spatial audio technology, which is popular in video games, so that users can get the feel of running into each other. The technology basically allows you to hear someone’s voice louder when you are near them, and softer as you walk away. Wang says that it built its own video-conferencing system from scratch because other solutions didn’t work well with spatial technology.

Wang wouldn’t point to any challenges within the company, but instead said that every startup has bugs it has to deal with. No (virtual) fires yet.

Gather is working on helping its users add in more customization to its platform so it's easier for users to recreate their office space or apartments in real life. The office tour included seeing a corgi on the desk, jack-o'-lanterns and this reporter even added some floor plants to the setup.

Even though work is Gather’s current focus, a majority of its current monthly revenue, which hovers around $400,000, is coming from one-off events. The end goal, says Wang, is a world where someone can leave their Gather office and enter a Gather bar. If the company can successfully get remote teams to join its platform, it can then help those same teams have off-sites, team-building activities or networking events under its platform.

One of the challenges of building a community platform is figuring out monetization without extracting value. This is one of the reasons that Wang, when I first talked to him in November, always wanted to avoid venture capital money (because the incentives might rush the platform into pursuing business models that weren’t user-friendly).

Virtual HQs race to win over a remote-work-fatigued market

Months later, Wang said his mind changed when he met with Sequoia Capital’s Shaun Maguire and saw an opportunity to scale the metaverse with venture dollars.

“Sequoia in particular helped Unity, the game engine company, figure out their business model and [that model] is unorthodox,” he said. “I've always looked at them [thinking] it would be great if we could do something like that.”

As for if Gather is simply a pandemic phenomenon, Maguire says that him and the Sequoia team believes that “work-from-anywhere is here to stay.”

“Phillip and [his] team’s motivations to create Gather precede the pandemic,” he said. “They realized that certain constraints in the physical world hinder your ability to stay connected with people outside of your immediate community — this was merely intensified during the pandemic.”

It’s true: Gather has been in the works for more than 18 months, since Wang and his friends graduated college. The team first tried to create custom wearables that would show you who was available to talk so you could tap into a conversation. When that didn’t work, they pivoted into apps, VR and full-body robotics. With new capital and millions of users, perhaps "Sims for enterprise" might be the route to go.

Are virtual concerts here to stay?

Recommended Stories

  • Hawaii dam that overflowed was in 'unsatisfactory' condition, set for removal 2021

    Authorities opened evacuation shelters and asked people not to return homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still in effect. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. "On February 18th of last year, the dam's owner, East Maui Irrigation Company (EMI) and Mahi Pono Holdings Inc, were sent a Notice of Deficiency (NOD) letter setting a compliance schedule to remediate the structure's deficiencies", the department said.

  • Apple Tilts to iPhone Playbook for Car as Automaker Talks Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a tried-and-true approach to launching new products: The company designs in-house, sources its own components, and works with a contract manufacturer to assemble it for sale.As the tech giant plots a foray into the car market, it could adopt a similar strategy -- working with a lesser-known contract manufacturer -- after talks with some brand name automakers stalled.To build a vehicle, Apple has three primary options: Partner with an existing carmaker; build its own manufacturing facilities; or team up with a contract manufacturer such as Foxconn or Magna International Inc.The Cupertino, California-based company has reached out to automakers including Hyundai Motor Co., but the discussions have not gone well. In this scenario, Apple would develop an autonomous system for the vehicle, the interior and external design, and on-board technology, while leaving the final production to the carmaker. Such a deal would essentially ask an existing car company to shed its brand and become a contract assembler for a new rival.A longtime manager at both Apple and Tesla Inc. said this would be like Apple asking bitter smartphone rival Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture the iPhone. Apple wants to challenge the assumptions of how a car works -- how the seats are made, how the body looks, the person said. A traditional automaker would be reluctant to help such a potentially disruptive competitor, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.Indeed, discussions between Apple and the car industry seem to have fizzled in recent months. Hyundai and Kia Motors Corp. confirmed talks on the development of an electric car, but backtracked soon after. Apple’s self-driving car team met with representatives from Ferrari NV last year. It’s unclear what was discussed, but the talks didn’t advance, according to a person familiar with the meeting.In February, Nissan Motor Co. said it wasn’t in talks with Apple. Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said he’s “not scared” of Apple’s entry into the industry. BMW AG’s CFO recently said he sleeps peacefully.For its computers, phones and tablets, Apple relies on contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron, Flex Ltd. and Luxshare. The iPhone maker has avoided building its own factories, an effort that would cost billions of dollars in construction, worker pay and training, along with new liabilities and complex deals with local governments.Factories are generally low-margin businesses. Apple leaves that to partners, while focusing on product design and development. The company’s profit margins dwarf those of suppliers such as Foxconn and Pegatron.Tesla, the most successful electric carmaker to date, has lost billions of dollars running its own factories and only recently began generating regular income. Last year, the company reported a profit of almost $700 million. Apple made more than $60 billion in the same period.Auto industry “profit margins are lower than Apple’s current model,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a recent note to investors. Some luxury brands, such as Ferrari, are more profitable, but those are “edge cases and potentially difficult to replicate at higher volumes,” the analysts added.Apple is more likely to go with a contract manufacturer because that’s the business model they’re used to, said Eric Noble, president of consulting firm the CarLab. He thinks a partnership with an existing carmaker would be a power struggle because both companies are used to tightly controlling their supply chains.This is why Foxconn and Magna are two primary contenders for Apple’s business, according to industry insiders.Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has an existing relationship with Apple as the main assembler of iPhones. And the Taiwanese company is already branching out into the auto business. In October, it introduced an electric vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. Last month, it unveiled a deal to assemble more than 250,000 EVs a year for the startup Fisker Inc.An Apple employee involved in manufacturing said Foxconn is used to having Apple engineers tell it what to do and that the company’s factories are already filled with Apple-designed equipment. The person asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.Magna has some history with Apple, too. The two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago. Magna is also a lot more experienced at making cars. It assembles luxury models for companies including BMW, Daimler AG and Jaguar Land Rover.The CEO of a well known self-driving car company was surprised to see Apple talking to existing carmakers when an option like Magna exists.Magna is the most logical choice, said Noble, who has worked with the Canadian auto supplier on projects in the past and calls the company “amazingly good” at what they do.For its part, Apple appears to be designing its car with production in mind. The company recently posted a job listing seeking a “senior hands on manufacturing engineer” for its special projects group, the team leading its work on a car. The candidate will be responsible for growing a team of engineers focused on manufacturing strategy and the supply chain. The person is also required to have experience working with aluminum, steel and composites, key materials in cars.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 3 Things Millennial Homebuyers are Searching For (That Baby Boomers Couldn’t Care Less About)

    It’s no secret that the pandemic has inspired many people to ditch compact apartments in major cities in favor of sprawling suburban...

  • This Day In Market History: First Indian Company Lists On A US Exchange

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On March 11, 1999, Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) became the first Indian firm to trade on the Nasdaq. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 closed around 1,297, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 9,897. What Else Was Going On In The World: The first non-European Legoland would soon open in California, and NATO was about to expand with the addition of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. Infosys Makes India History: Infosys began trading on the Nasdaq shortly after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) — an Indian-domiciled but U.S.-registered company — paved the way in 1998. The software company shifted to the New York Stock Exchange in 2012 in order to open its existing shares to European investors. As India’s second-largest outsourcer, Infosys set the stage for other Indian companies to access the U.S. financial markets. As of 2019, India claimed four of the Nasdaq’s 136 foreign firms. It boasts nine on the NYSE. India’s representation remains scant compared to that of China or Israel, but the emerging market is gaining prominence with its small but reputable cache. In 2006, Infosys again broke barriers for Indian companies by becoming the first in the Nasdaq-100 index. Photo credit: Binoyjsdk See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Strikes Long-Term Partnership With French Automotive Supplier Faurecia: What You Need To KnowRecap: Hudson Global Q4 Earnings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mother of LA student on teachers reportedly being warned not to share spring break photos

    Dr. Maryam Qudrat, a mother of one in the Los Angeles County Unified School District, says 'the trust and the reverence' that her son and his friends always had in their teachers 'is now certainly marred.'

  • As 'Grey's' returns, Wilson says it has connected viewers

    Unlike lead character Meredith, “Grey’s Anatomy” is not fighting for its life. It is the most-watched entertainment series for the season to date among young adults on Thursday night and resumes season 17 this week. The series — which follows the staff of a Seattle hospital — has provided life support for its audience, whether it’s an emotional outlet or career guidance.

  • Online Retailer Boxed Said In Merger Talks With Seven Oaks SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Boxed, an online retailer of products in bulk, is in talks to go public through a merger with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.A transaction is set to value the combined company at more than $1 billion, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks could collapse.A representative for Seven Oaks declined to comment. A Boxed spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Founded in 2013, New York-based Boxed, led by CEO Chieh Huang, offers free shipping on bulk orders of groceries and household products if users spend $49 or more. It also gives customers a membership option which earns them 2% cash back on purchases and other discounts. The company, which is regularly compared with Costco Wholesale Corp., has said its investors include Japan’s Aeon Co., GGV Capital, American Express Ventures, First Round Capital and billionaire Yuri Milner.Seven Oaks is led by CEO Gary Matthews, a former Morgan Stanley Capital Partners executive, and CFO Andrew Pearson, a General Atlantic alum. It raised about $259 million in a December initial public offering.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The most frequently asked questions by Robinhood traders reveal ‘new type of uninformed equity-market participant’

    This new generation of trade 'in aggregate has negative effects on market quality,' a new study says.

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Checks Bring Hope for Bull Market Roiled by Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Stimulus checks from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will soon start arriving, a potential panacea to reignite the stock market rally.About $150 billion could flow into stocks, based on a Deutsche Bank AG survey of retail investors indicating 37% of the direct payments will go into shares. An earlier inflow of stimulus cash helped push U.S. stocks to a record in January.Market participants are asking if history will repeat itself. Standing in the way of the bulls are higher bond yields, which have sparked a selloff in big-name growth stocks that could yet end up restraining equity benchmarks.“Assuming the $1,400 U.S. stimulus checks start being paid this or next week, there is a good chance that we see a repeat of the end of last December,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a note Tuesday. “On the negative side, the recent bond yield increases and the loss of momentum in stocks popular with retail investors are creating a more challenging environment” for the latter, they added.The House is poised to send the Covid-19 relief plan to President Biden for his signature after its expected passage Wednesday morning. More than $410 billion will go to low- and middle-income households, the largest batch of direct household payments yet during the pandemic. The sheer size of the overall stimulus package has raised concerns about overheating the economy, sending Treasury yields skywards at a furious pace.RotationThat accelerated a rotation out of high-priced technology stocks into cheaper cyclical shares. But the latter have smaller weightings and must perform disproportionately better to prevent declines in broader equity benchmarks -- sullying the bullish backdrop retail investors had become accustomed to.“All eyes might be on how much stimulus checks go into favored retail tech names again even if the same stimulus causes rising yields,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said on Monday. “These markets are not going to be dull this year.”Some commentators suggest the direct stimulus impact won’t be as bullish as it was in the past.“Individuals receiving their stimulus checks may not be ploughing them into equities as aggressively,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Vishnu Varathan said in emailed comments Wednesday. “More so as the reflation driven lift in yields and rotation adds a degree of uncertainty to the ‘buy everything’ bet.”FAANGBulls are likely to be scanning the options arena, where retail involvement has driven volumes to record levels and helped squeeze pockets of the market higher. Inflows tend to be more focused, as individual investors make bullish bets on favored names such as the so-called FAANG technology megacaps, Tesla Inc. or the ARK Innovation ETF.“Is retail getting their ‘stimmies’ going to drive another round back to their beloved FANGMAN + TSLA (and maybe even some ARKK)?” asked RBC Capital Markets strategist Amy Wu Silverman in a recent note. “Receiving stimulus checks and increased call buying have been correlated during the last two rounds,” she said.Silverman noted that amid the recent market volatility, demand for protective put options has soared, making the price of bullish call bets look comparatively more attractive than they were in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Rebuffs Market Talk of Rate Hikes

    The head of Australia’s central bank rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.