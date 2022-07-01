U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,475.06
    +596.22 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Sequoia Capital reportedly raising two funds, and despite slower VC environment, it's not alone

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Venture capital investments may be slower, but that seems to be giving venture capital firms some time to go out and raise funds of their own.

Sequoia Capital is the latest to reportedly be raising two new U.S.-focused funds, valued at up to $2.25 billion, The Information reported earlier this week.

The publication reported that Menlo Park-based Sequoia is looking at $1.5 billion for a U.S. growth fund focused on later-stage companies and a $750 million fund targeting earlier-stage startups. Those funds are expected to close in July.

This news comes out just over a month after the venture capital giant told founders that it was expecting a longer economic recovery. Colleagues reported Sequoia telling them, “With the cost of capital (both debt and equity) rising, the market is signaling a strong preference for companies who can generate cash today.”

Last October, TechCrunch reported on Sequoia Capital debuting a big shift in strategy as it looked to boost its returns amid increased competition in the market for startup financing. The storied venture capital firm announced that it was breaking with tradition, abandoning the traditional fund structure and their artificial timelines for returning LP capital. The firm’s future investments, it said, would now flow through a “singular, permanent structure” called The Sequoia Fund.

The VC firm is not alone in raising new funds lately. For example, earlier this week, Drive Capital said it raised another $1 billion to invest in startups located in the middle of the country, bringing its assets under management to $2.2 billion. Conversion Capital earlier this week announced a new $122 million fund to back early-stage fintech and infrastructure startups. Meanwhile, Simple Food Ventures made a first close toward its $15 million fund for healthier grocery store staples. Within the past few months, we also saw Anterra Capital announce its second global food and agriculture tech fund of $260 million and Vine Ventures close on $140 million, half of which will go into Israeli startups.

Sequoia Capital plays Nostradamus (again)

Recommended Stories

  • China Cracks Down On Counterfeit Investment Platforms

    China's cyberspace regulator has cracked down on counterfeit investment platforms, Reuters reports. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) investigated and cracked down on some 42,000 counterfeit apps since 2022 and incorporated them into the national fraud-related database. It found multiple cases involving scammers creating fraudulent investment platforms by emulating popular tech companies, including JD.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) fintech arm JD Finance. Also Read: Alibaba And Other Chinese

  • USD/CAD Price Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground

    U.S. dollar moved higher ahead of the long weekend as demand for safe-haven assets increased.

  • U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Worst Start to Year in Decades

    U.S. stocks advanced after Wall Street notched its worst first half of the year in more than half a century.

  • Recession fears are slamming the stock market. This GDP tracker explains why.

    Rising fears of a recession are getting the blame for the stock market’s renewed slide while also driving a retreat in Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model on Friday forecast a 2.1% second-quarter fall in U.S. gross domestic product following a slide in the Institute for Supply Management’s June manufacturing index. The Atlanta Fed had lowered its estimate Thursday to -1% from a rise of 0.3% after data on personal consumption and expenditures, tripping alarm bells for recession-wary investors.

  • Archegos urges dismissal of two U.S. regulators' lawsuits over collapse

    Archegos Capital Management LP has urged a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss lawsuits by two U.S. regulators seeking fines and restitution over the private investment firm's collapse, which saddled banks with about $10 billion of losses. In a Friday court filing, Archegos said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission lacked authority to pursue claims that the firm lied to banks in order to borrow money more cheaply, and that only the Securities and Exchange Commission could sue over the financial instruments it used. Archegos made its argument after on June 28 urging the dismissal of the SEC's own lawsuit alleging market manipulation, saying that claim was based on market activities of the firm's counterparties, not Archegos itself.

  • Investors brace for pivotal July after dismal first half

    The U.S. stock market is reeling from its worst first half of any year since 1970, with investors girding for a series of potential flashpoints in July that may set Wall Street's course for the coming months. Second-quarter corporate earnings, hotly anticipated U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting are among potentially pivotal events after the S&P 500 fell 20.6% in the initial six months of 2022. Bonds, which investors count on to offset stock declines, have tumbled alongside equities, with the ICE BofA Treasury Index on pace for its worst year in the index's history.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • Kohl’s calls off sales talks with Franchise Group, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance anchors Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brad Smith discuss news that retailer Kohl's terminated sales talks with Franchise Group and why they think it's the right move.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Is the stock market open on July 4?

    The bond market closed early on July 1 ahead of July 4th weekend. Stocks had a rough second quarter driven by inflation and recession fears.

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapAll told, th

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo's Favor

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company's subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals

    The brokerage says it is exploring strategic alternatives, after issuing a notice of default on Wednesday to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.