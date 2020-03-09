In the world of venture capital, where trust between investors and founders is paramount to the success of both, investing in a company that competes with another startup in a firm's portfolio is a no-no. Still, in a case that takes this understanding to a brow-raising extreme, Sequoia Capital has, for the first time in its history, revoked a term sheet offered to a company over a purported conflict of interest and, almost more shockingly, handed back over its board seat, its information rights, its shares and its full investment.

It wasn't a small check. According to sources close to the situation, it just gave up $21 million.

Candidly, we're still trying to piece together what we might be missing, but what we know so far: This morning, Finix, a payments infrastructure company that was founded four years ago in San Francisco, told its roughly 70 employees that Sequoia -- which led the company's $35 million Series B round in early winter -- is parting ways with the startup.

The reason, Finix told employees: Sequoia concluded soon after issuing its check that Finix competes too directly with Stripe, the payments company that represents Sequoia's biggest private company holding currently and that in turn counts Sequoia as its biggest investor.

As a result of Sequoia allowing Finix to keep its capital (thus materially strengthening Finix's balance sheet), earlier backers in Finix -- led by Inspired Capital of New York and including PSP Growth and others -- have invested an additional $10 million in the company, which has now raised $65 million in capital altogether.

As part of the new arrangement, Penny Pritzker, who cofounded Inspired Capital and is the founder and chairman of PSP Partners, has joined the board of Finix.

Pritzker's Inspired Capital cofounder, Alexa von Tobel, has meanwhile joined as a board observer.

On the one hand, Finix and its stakeholders can't be happy to be losing Sequoia and the sheen associated with an investment from the firm. At the same time, having a former U.S. Secretary of Commerce join one's board could go a long way in ensuring its continued momentum.

More obviously, who could complain about $21 million in free money?

Well, who other than Sequoia's investors, perhaps. Though we'd presume the firm won't lose anyone's financial support over this apparent flub given the outsize returns it has produced over the years, the entire situation is strange to say the least, and we'd guess that Sequoia's limited partners -- even if they stay silent -- can't be pleased about it.

For starters, it's difficult to understand how Sequoia could have only realized after making the investment that Finix and Stripe compete on some level -- and might do so increasingly over time.

Finix has told TechCrunch before that, unlike Stripe, it doesn't think of itself as a payments company but rather a payment infrastructure company. Most notably, it likes to note that it doesn't take a percentage of transaction fees but instead charges customers a monthly software fee, along with a sliding fee associated with the number of payments they process. Yet Stripe has a product, Stripe Connect, that operates much the same way and has since its debut in 2013.

Indeed, while a source close to the situation suggests that Sequoia moved too quickly on this one (Finix was evidently seen as a hot ticket after a conference appearance last fall), all it would have taken was a few conversations with Stripe to conclude that the two companies are chasing after the same customers in some cases.

Asked about its due diligence process, Sequoia -- which has never backed out of an announced deal before in its 48-year history -- declined to comment.

The firm instead sent us a statement by Pat Grady, the Sequoia partner behind the deal, that reads: "While we’d previously concluded that Finix was not a direct competitor to any existing portfolio companies, after making the investment we came across a variety of small data points that collectively painted a different picture of the market. This decision had nothing to do with Finix, and everything to do with Sequoia’s desire to honor our commitments. It is incredibly difficult to part ways with Richie, Sean, and their team at Finix. They are exceptional people and leaders, and their future is bright."

