U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,475.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,561.50
    -4.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.70
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.33
    -1.86 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8040
    -0.3360 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,403.60
    -248.49 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.67
    -0.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,329.76
    +180.21 (+0.69%)
     

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia broadens check range for early-stage Surge program

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia is broadening the range of its check size for the Surge program as the storied venture firm attempts to make its seed investments more “relevant for a larger set of founders,” it said Thursday.

The venture firm’s check range for the three-year-old Surge program, which previously made $1 million to $2 million investments in early-stage startups in the region, will now vary between $300,000 to $3 million, it said.

The move comes as the firm, the most powerful and influential venture investor, realizes that some of the early-stage startups it backs through its Surge program need more money especially during the current market conditions, while some firms are at such a nascent stage – where they don’t have a product, for instance – who could do with smaller checks, said Rajan Anandan, a managing director at Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Anandan dismissed the idea that the decision is a response to the current market conditions, saying Sequoia had been formulating the change several months ago, but said “in this context, it would be even more helpful.”

As the size of its investment changes, the firm said it is not looking to take more ownership in the young startups. The equity range against its investments will continue between 10 to 20% as the ceiling limit, whereas there will be more flexibility to the floor range, he said.

Sequoia began the Surge program, which is similar to Y Combinator's model, in 2019. The firm selects 15 to 20 startups every six months or so after evaluating hundreds of applications and in-person meetings, and groups them in cohorts. The cohort spends 16 weeks learning the fundamentals of finding their voice, best practices and establishes relationship with peers.

The firm, which has run seven such cohorts to date, said it has backed 112 startups through the Surge program who have collectively raised over $1.5 billion in follow-on rounds. "Over 20% of Surge startups were pre-launch when we partnered with them," Sequoia said.

The size of the cohort, however, is not considerably changing. "We like the 15-20 number. Our cohort sizes will roughly remain the same. We have 30 members for Surge that ranges between people who help firms with tech, marketing, and finances. One of the things we have learned is that keeping the cohort to its current size lets us go very deep with every single one of our companies," he said.

Sequoia is also doing away with a dedicated fund for the Surge program. Earlier, it raised $195 million twice for the early-stage fund, but now it will draw capital directly from the larger mothership, which unveiled record $2.85 billion funds for the region earlier this month, Anandan said. "It's fair to assume we will invest more than ever through Surge," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • IKEA India’s first ever big-box store opens in Bengaluru today

    Swedish home furnishings chain IKEA will launch its largest-ever Indian store in Bengaluru today (June 22). The store will also have one of the largest children’s play areas, “Småland,” along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from. IKEA’s newly-opened store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station in the northwest part of Bengaluru, and the Swedish firm is relying heavily on metro connectivity for footfalls.

  • World Cup officials target 'price-gouging' as 1.2m tickets sold

    The Qatar World Cup's chief organiser announced "record-breaking" demand on Wednesday with 1.2 million tickets sold, but admitted it was hard to stop businesses taking advantage by raising prices.

  • India’s central bank has highlighted financial stress in many states

    India’s five most indebted states—Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, and West Bengal—need to fix their fiscal conditions with corrective action, a study by the Reserve Bank of India has suggested. Punjab is likely to remain the worst affected.

  • Israel and Hong Kong to Test New Digital Currency

    A joint retail CBDC project between Israel and Hong Kong will launch in the third quarter of this year

  • Toshiba Surges on Report of Bids at $22 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares jumped as much as 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, which would value the deal at about $22 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says

  • Brics summit: Members push for global clout amid Ukraine war

    Leaders from India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa meet amid major shifts in geopolitics.

  • Tribal woman likely to be India's next ceremonial president

    A woman representing India’s poor tribal community is likely to be the country’s next president after the governing Bharatiya Janata Party picked Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The presidency is a ceremonial post and the election of Murmu, 64, is a formality with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in a strong position to galvanize support for her among lawmakers representing parliament and state legislatures. The BJP chose Murmu at the party’s parliamentary board meeting Tuesday chaired by Modi.

  • Biden calls for lifting gas tax, blames Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for high prices

    Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden called for the federal gas tax to be suspended for 90 days. He said that the U.S.'s opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the cause of high gas prices, but that is the cost for “defending freedom, defending democracy.”

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • JP Morgan Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These 4 Popular REITs As Recession Fears Rise

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is slashing price targets on four popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) as recession fears continue to weigh heavily on the market. While REITs are often looked at as a resilient asset class and a hedge against inflation, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLRE) is performing right in line with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY): both down about 21% for the year. According to data from Benzinga Pro, JPMorgan updated its ratings on the four

  • Corporate Investors Fill Startup Funding Gap as VC Firms Pull Back

    Many corporations are playing the role of venture-capital investors, providing startups with capital and access to networks of potential customers.

  • Magic Eden raises $130M, hitting unicorn status at $1.6B valuation

    NFT marketplace Magic Eden, launched just nine months ago, has raised $130 million in a Series B round co-led by Electric Capital and Greylock Partners, bringing its valuation to $1.6 billion. Lightspeed Venture Partners also participated alongside previous investors Paradigm and Sequoia Capital. Its primary NFT marketplace, Launchpad, has over 250 projects, while its secondary marketplace has over 7,000 collections and is responsible for 92% of all Solana-based NFT volume.

  • Market Turmoil Pummeled Stocks of Private Equity Firms. Why It’s Time to Buy.

    Shares of alternative asset managers dropped an average of 25% since April 1 through Friday's close, said Brian McKenna, an analyst with JMP Securities.

  • Dow, S&P 500 end lower after Powell says Fed isn’t trying to provoke a recession

    U.S. stock indexes end lower Wednesday, giving back earlier gains, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated plans for combating inflation, in Capitol Hill testimony.

  • Stocks Rebound After Last Week's Sell-Off; Three Stocks Near Buy Points

    It has a 99 out of 99 Earnings Per Share Rating, as well as a 99 Composite Rating, and Relative Strength Rating of 96. Quarterly earning per share growth has shown strength, with an increase of 188% in the April-ended quarter, 192% in the January quarter, and 230% in October quarter. It has 95 for both Composite Rating and Relative Strength Rating.

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very

  • Crypto firm BlockFi signs $250 million revolving credit agreement with FTX

    The agreement will give BlockFi access to capital amid a rout in the digital currency market. Last week, the company said it was reducing its headcount by about 20%, in addition to implementing other cost-cutting measures like reducing marketing spending and executive compensation. FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet https://twitter.com/sbf_ftx/status/1539268631095152642?s=21&t=6IKWqlgii1rM5BTAmAFCEg that the credit facility will enable BlockFi to "navigate the market from a position of strength."

  • PSE&G Wins Electric Power Industry's Top Honor for Strengthening Service to Customers and Increasing Reliability and Resilience in the Face of Extreme Weather

    Edison Electric Institute recognizes utility's leadership in hardening and modernizing infrastructure

  • Apple Union Getting Calls From ‘All Over’ After Win in Maryland

    (Bloomberg) -- The labor group that helped orchestrate the first successful unionization campaign at an Apple Inc. store said it’s eager to begin negotiating with the company and looks to build on the breakthrough elsewhere. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft