U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.94
    -25.36 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.22
    -116.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.29
    -216.43 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.49
    -31.43 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.58 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9260
    -0.4490 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,284.68
    -33.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.07
    -23.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Sequoia, Jay-Z, Will Smith back Landis’ $165M debt, equity round toward making homeownership accessible to everyone

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Homeownership is one of the key components to building intergenerational wealth, and Landis is working to make that a reality for renters.

U.S. homeownership rates in 2020 were about 65.8% according to Statista. The rate reached its peak of 69.2% in 2004 before falling sharply due to the economic recession of 2007-2009. The rate reached 63.7% in 2016 before steadily going back up.

To continue with its mission, Landis raised $165 million in a combination of debt and Series A equity funding. Sequoia Capital led the round and was joined by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation venture investment arm Arrive, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC and existing investor Signia Venture Partners. A group of founders also invested in the company, including those from Plaid, Cash App, Ethos, Instacart, Front, Flatiron Health and Tango. This latest funding brings Landis’ total debt and equity raised to date to $182 million.

“Landis helps families take their very first steps toward homeownership,” Roelof Botha, partner at Sequoia, said in a written statement. “By focusing on financial literacy and individualized coaching, we are giving everyone the opportunity to own their home, increasing financial inclusion and equality in America. Our technology is particularly relevant to those with low-to-moderate income who have been neglected by traditional financial solutions.”

Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit founded Landis in 2018 and told TechCrunch that the idea for the company came after witnessing renters losing money, by, for example, paying $1,700 per month to live in a home where, based on its value, a mortgage would be $1,000 per month.

Landis acquires real estate startup GoldenKey

The New York-based fintech company receives referrals from real estate agents and mortgage lenders to work with prospective homeowners, who are typically unable to qualify for a mortgage due to poor credit, lack of down payment savings or debt.

It uses its underwriting technology to determine if the client will be able to afford a mortgage in the next 12 to 24 months. If so, Landis gives the client a budget to pick a property, and will purchase the home and rent it to the client, who will then work toward saving money and building a stronger financial footing to get to mortgage-readiness.

Berdugo and Petit don’t see their relationship with renters as a typical landlord-renter one, but instead as a partnership. Clients have also taught the pair that school districts matter in where they purchase a home and setting their children up for equal success is important.

“Our clients are more motivated than typical renters and really want to hang on, improve their savings, and it is working,” Petit said. “They are so much more successful. We also feel it when they call and ask for advice and even try to beat their deadlines.”

Berdugo did not disclose the round’s debt versus equity breakdown, or go into specifics about growth metrics, but did say the driver for the funding round was to expand into new states, add to Landis’ headcount and improve user experience.

The company is already operating in 29 cities in 11 states and plans to increase that to 20 states by next year. Berdugo and Petit target states where the impact will be greatest, like where rents are higher than they should be.

In addition to the funding announcement, Landis said it opened up access to its Landis Homeownership Coach mobile app for free to everyone with an iPhone. The app provides a dashboard view of credit, down payment savings and debt, with insights and actions for clients toward reaching their goal of qualifying for a mortgage.

“Inequality to financial literacy and financial services are related,” Berdugo said. “People with low-to-moderate income don’t have access to services that wealthier people have, and we are trying to bridge that gap by providing financial literacy and services to get them mortgage ready.”

No pen required: The digital future of real estate closings

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Instagram will limit advertisers’ ability to target teens

    Facebook is taking new steps to limit advertisers’ ability to reach teens with targeted ads.

  • Facebook Explores Integrating Oculus Workouts With Apple Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is exploring the idea of letting users synchronize workout data from Oculus virtual-reality headsets with Apple Inc.’s Health app on iPhones, according to code discovered in the Oculus iPhone app.The feature would allow a user of the Oculus Move workout system to add data -- like the number of calories burned -- to the iPhone Health app. Code hidden in the Oculus app also references the ability to view Oculus workout data on the Oculus VR headset that was previously

  • Haven't received your child tax credit check? Are you sure you want it?

    Families have received the first prepayment of the expanded child tax credit. The prepayments could also influence taxes next year.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • I’m retiring on my 78th birthday, have more than $200,000 in savings and share expenses with my 80-year-old boyfriend. Will I be OK?

    See: We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do? Before you get discouraged or angry, know that there are many, many variables that go into determining if one will be secure in retirement. It’s also important to note that anything can change, and even people who have amassed a million dollars or more for retirement could find themselves in a predicament that forces them to go back to work or adjust their spending.

  • Tesla Earnings Crush Expectations: 5 Must-See Takeaways

    After the bell on Monday, electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported some spectacular results. Revenue nearly doubled year over year as net income soared. "In the second quarter of 2021, we broke new and notable records," said Tesla in the company's second-quarter update.

  • Tesla posts record quarter — here’s why it still has more room to grow

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with Deutsche Bank Lead Tech and Auto Technology Analyst, Emmanuel Rosner, about Tesla’s latest quarter and growth outlook.

  • Lucid Motors CEO market debut, retail investors, and what's next for EVs

    Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson on today's big market debut, and what's next the EV maker.&nbsp;

  • ReconAfrica Completes Acquisition of Renaissance

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced (on each of April 19, May 19, July 15 and July 26) acquisition by ReconAfrica of Renaissance by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on July 27, 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • Former NYSE trader on the rise of meme stocks

    Keith Bliss, president of Capital2Market, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss retail investors' recent leap into the stock market and whether meme stocks will continue to draw attention.&nbsp;

  • Just Eat activist tells boss to end Twitter wars with rivals

    One of Just Eat Takeaway’s biggest shareholders has told its boss to stop engaging in Twitter wars with rivals and open itself up to a possible takeover from well-funded rivals. Alex Captain, the founder of activist investor Cat Rock Capital, said the food delivery firm’s chief executive, Jitse Groen, needed to stop his outbursts on social media in response to comments from rival bosses. “The response should not happen on Twitter,” Mr Captain said. “It should happen on a credible forum with the

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, falling from records before Big Tech earnings

    Stocks declined Tuesday on the heels of another record-setting session, with investors looking ahead to the start of earnings results from mega-cap technology companies on Tuesday. Concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and a regulatory crackdown in China also lingered.

  • Is Li Auto Inc. (LI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 866 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • GE, Raytheon Beat On Strong Cash Flow; Aviation Rivals Rise Toward Buy Points

    GE earnings topped views and reported a surprise cash flow. Raytheon also beat. The aviation rivals moved toward buy points.

  • Why Aon Stock Just Popped 9%

    Shares of insurance broker Aon (NYSE: AON) took off like a rocket Monday, rising about 9% in 2:20 p.m. EDT trading, while its former merger partner Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) saw its stock fall 8.8%. It's been more than a year since Aon and Willis Towers first announced their plans to merge.