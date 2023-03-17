U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,605.25
    +22.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +12.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0380
    -0.5470 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,194.69
    +1,683.95 (+6.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.83
    +35.22 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

SequoiaDB's Innovative Solutions in Distributed Databases Earns IDC Recognition

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SequoiaDB, a leading provider of distributed database systems, has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in China's Distributed Relational Database category for 2022, highlighting its innovative capabilities and impact on the financial and banking industry. This award reinforces SequoiaDB's reputation for innovation, reliability, and technology leadership in the database industry, as evaluated by a panel of IDC analysts who considered criteria such as technology innovation, market potential, customer adoption, and overall value proposition.

SequoiaDB's Innovative Solutions in Distributed Databases Earns IDC Recognition
SequoiaDB's Innovative Solutions in Distributed Databases Earns IDC Recognition

Founded in 2012 and led by Jordan Tang, a seasoned entrepreneur and veteran of the database technology industry, SequoiaDB has been dedicated to solving Big-Data business challenges through its research and development of distributed databases. The company's "lake-house integrated architecture" serves as a unified data source for decision-making, providing real-time access to cross-business data and helping institutions manage their data more effectively and securely to stay ahead of the competition.

As a serial entrepreneur, Tang has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for technology innovation and a drive to create successful businesses. His passion for technology innovation and entrepreneurship has helped him build a team of experts dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable database products and solutions that meet the unique needs of financial institutions. The team includes professionals from IBM DB2 with extensive experience and technical expertise in developing, optimizing, and maintaining distributed databases. SequoiaDB's R&D team, which includes a research lab in Toronto, Canada, is committed to technological innovation and the development of cutting-edge distributed database products and solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers across different regions and industries.

"As digitalization increasingly permeates daily life, we believe that the financial and banking industry not only needs a business-oriented 'Transaction-Core' that manages single-result data but also needs to build a 'Data-Core' that is oriented towards the full amount of data generated during business," said Tang.

SequoiaDB's commitment to innovation has enabled the company to build a strong reputation in the financial industry, providing customers with professional, cutting-edge technology solutions. With the IDC Innovator Award, the company's reputation for technical excellence has been further cemented. As the company continues to push the boundaries of distributed database technology, it is poised to remain a leader in the financial industry for years to come.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequoiadbs-innovative-solutions-in-distributed-databases-earns-idc-recognition-301774811.html

SOURCE SequoiaDB

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Microsoft Can’t Afford Turbulence From New Copilot

    Clippy just got a serious promotion. Now Microsoft has to make sure this one doesn’t become unhinged. Microsoft, helmed by CEO Satya Nadella, announced plans on Tuesday to integrate the artificial intelligence technology powering the popular ChatGPT chatbot into its suite of Office software tools.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Is Nvidia One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now?

    Nvidia stock has been on fire, attempting to post its 10th weekly gain in the past 11 weeks. Here's how to trade it now.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Inside the $30 billion rescue of First Republic Bank

    An 11-bank plan to save regional lender First Republic began with a brainstorming session between JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

  • Stock Market Rallies As 11 Bank Giants Aid First Republic, But FRC Dives Late; Apple, Microsoft Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rallied strongly Thursday as JPMorgan and other big banks said they'll deposit $30 billion into First Republic. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • Biden's claim that Silicon Valley Bank bailout wouldn't cost taxpayers contradicts fiscal reality: economist

    The Biden administration has insisted taxpayers will not be on the hook for the recent bailout of SVB, but a Heritage economist says that "doesn't pass the smell test."

  • 3 Dividend-Paying REITs Trading Below Book Value

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/37404189-3d5f-4533-9f0f-aa02d0a40783.jpeg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Trading below book value and paying a dividend are two key characteristics of a value stock, and these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) qualify: Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) and RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) may be worth a closer look for investors seeking those qualities. No guarantees of profitability exist, a

  • Proterra Stock Drops. The Electric Bus Maker Issued a ‘Going Concern.’

    Electric bus maker Proterra made progress last year, just not as much as investors were expecting. The stock was falling sharply in premarket trading. Cash might be the biggest issue facing the company and the company doubts it can survive in its current form.

  • American Express CEO Says the Business Is ‘Firing on All Cylinders’

    AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri weighs in on the turmoil in the banking sector, the company's recession plan, and the reason to buy the stock.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.