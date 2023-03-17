TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SequoiaDB, a leading provider of distributed database systems, has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in China's Distributed Relational Database category for 2022, highlighting its innovative capabilities and impact on the financial and banking industry. This award reinforces SequoiaDB's reputation for innovation, reliability, and technology leadership in the database industry, as evaluated by a panel of IDC analysts who considered criteria such as technology innovation, market potential, customer adoption, and overall value proposition.

SequoiaDB's Innovative Solutions in Distributed Databases Earns IDC Recognition

Founded in 2012 and led by Jordan Tang, a seasoned entrepreneur and veteran of the database technology industry, SequoiaDB has been dedicated to solving Big-Data business challenges through its research and development of distributed databases. The company's "lake-house integrated architecture" serves as a unified data source for decision-making, providing real-time access to cross-business data and helping institutions manage their data more effectively and securely to stay ahead of the competition.

As a serial entrepreneur, Tang has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for technology innovation and a drive to create successful businesses. His passion for technology innovation and entrepreneurship has helped him build a team of experts dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable database products and solutions that meet the unique needs of financial institutions. The team includes professionals from IBM DB2 with extensive experience and technical expertise in developing, optimizing, and maintaining distributed databases. SequoiaDB's R&D team, which includes a research lab in Toronto, Canada, is committed to technological innovation and the development of cutting-edge distributed database products and solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers across different regions and industries.

"As digitalization increasingly permeates daily life, we believe that the financial and banking industry not only needs a business-oriented 'Transaction-Core' that manages single-result data but also needs to build a 'Data-Core' that is oriented towards the full amount of data generated during business," said Tang.

Story continues

SequoiaDB's commitment to innovation has enabled the company to build a strong reputation in the financial industry, providing customers with professional, cutting-edge technology solutions. With the IDC Innovator Award, the company's reputation for technical excellence has been further cemented. As the company continues to push the boundaries of distributed database technology, it is poised to remain a leader in the financial industry for years to come.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequoiadbs-innovative-solutions-in-distributed-databases-earns-idc-recognition-301774811.html

SOURCE SequoiaDB