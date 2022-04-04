U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.09
    +33.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,902.04
    +83.77 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,517.02
    +255.52 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,094.84
    +3.73 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.79
    +4.52 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3113
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7900
    +0.3000 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,857.01
    -644.82 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.98
    -4.28 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Sequoia's Doug Leone steps down, making way for new global head Roelof Botha

Natasha Mascarenhas and Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Storied venture capital firm Sequoia Capital announced today that leader Doug Leone would be stepping aside from his role as “Senior Steward” to be replaced with Roelof Botha, managing partner of Sequoia’s U.S. and Europe operations.

Leone, the global managing partner of Sequoia Capital, wrote in a letter published on Twitter that he will remain a general partner in existing funds and will represent Sequoia on boards of directors.

“The spirit of growth and renewal drives our culture of generational transfer,” Leone wrote. “We are proud to be the only venture capital partnership to have successfully navigated multiple leadership transitions over five decades.” Leone and another famed Sequoia investor, Michael Moritz, were previously handed the reins from firm founder Don Valentine in the mid 1990s. Moritz stepped away from the role in 2012, citing an illness at the time, though he has remained active with the firm and sits on various boards, including that of the Stockholm-based buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, the Turkish grocery delivery company Getir, and U.S. payments behemoth Stripe.

For Botha, the new gig – which is in effect starting July 5, 2022 – is part of a years-long transition and was very much expected. In 2017, he was made U.S. head of the firm working under Leone. Botha then also became a “Sequoia Steward” which he previously described as having “more responsibility for strategy, for team composition, for fundraising — including spending more time with limited partners and helping decide when do we raise, the size of the funds, the composition of our LP base.”

Roelof Botha shares what Sequoia’s Black Swan memo got wrong

"Senior Steward" is a double click on that role, representing more of a global leadership role than he previously held. Botha has led investments in numerous startups that have gone on to become enormous brands, including Youtube, 23andme, MongoDB, Natera, Square and Unity.

Certainly, Botha, will be facing new opportunities, as well as new challenges, as Sequoia extends its already outsize footprint.

Sequoia has been investing far more actively in Europe in recent years, opening a regional office -- in London -- for the first time in its history last year. In addition to Klarna and Getir, others of its Europe-based bets include Veed, an online video editing tool and Upway, a Paris-based platform for second-hand purchases like bikes and electronics.

It has been plugging hundreds of millions of dollars into India and Southeast Asia-based startups, as readers of TechCrunch have undoubtedly noticed.

It is also begun investing in countries where it hasn't appeared in deals before, as evidenced by a recent bet on Telda, a Cairo-based payment and money platform, and Wave, a U.S. and Senegal-based mobile money provider that raised $200 million in Series A funding last fall co-led by Sequoia.

In the meantime, the firm has an enormous financial stake in China, where under the leadership of Sequoia Capital China founder Neil Shen, it runs one of the country's most powerful venture practices.

Leone was very much involved with Sequoia's decision not just to head to China 17 years ago, but to stay there. (Other U.S. firms that dipped their toe in the region around the same time left.)

It proved lucrative for the outfit, whose China practice has been enormously successful over the years (and where more than half of Sequoia's dollars were being invested back in 2018, as Leone told us at Disrupt). At the same time, funding regional startups has been made increasingly complicated by the government's regulatory crackdown, as well as its ongoing support of and ties to Russia, which will give Botha, who grew up in South Africa, plenty to sort out in his new global role.

In the meantime, we'd expect Leone to somewhat active with the firm, even beyond maintaining his board seats. (His predecessor, Don Valentine, famously showed up for Monday partner meetings for a decade after he "stepped down" from his role.)

Certainly, he has seemed to relish advising founders too much to retire from it entirely.

Indeed, when we talked with Leone at that Disrupt show in 2018, we asked him how he would advise founders who, like himself -- an Italian immigrant who pulled himself up by his bootstraps -- want to succeed in business.

Said Leone: Start a company only if you "have a burning need, if you can't go to sleep at night because you want to do something, if you happen to have some domain expertise [and] if you happen to be a great customer. So many of our great companies were founded where the founder was the customer. What the founder didn't know, though, was that he or she was the proxy for the next billion people."

Do not "start a company because you're a little bored and you think it's cool to start a company," he'd added.

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom’s Big Moves: Scott Meden, Geevy Thomas Retire + Jamie Nordstrom, Ken Worzel Take New Roles

    The company continues to centralize its structure under several key leaders.

  • Payments Solutions Provider Paysafe To Power Private Gaming Operators In Ontario

    Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) has launched its payment support to iGaming operators in Canada’s Ontario province. The support will build on the company’s payments partnerships with the Canadian provincial government-operated lotteries. Through integration with Paysafe, the private online sports betting and casino brands will enable Ontarian players to make deposits by credit and debit card. Paysafe will unveil new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the comi

  • Here's how much Texas Roadhouse's top execs made in 2021

    Last year was one of change for Texas Roadhouse Inc. Following the unexpected loss of the Louisville-based company's founder and former CEO Kent Taylor, there were several new additions to its C-suite. Jerry Morgan, who was named as Texas Roadhouse's president in late 2020, took on the position of CEO following the passing of Taylor in March 2021. Later, Christopher Colson became the company's general counsel, and Gina Tobin and Hernan Mujica joined the C-suite as chief learning and culture officer and chief information officer, respectively.

  • Best & Worst Performing ETFs Of 2022

    ‘SPY’ registered its first quarterly decline in two years, but it could have been worse; commodity ETFs surged.

  • Britain’s Food Sector Hit Hardest by Rocketing Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s food and drink industry is suffering more from soaring energy and raw material costs than any other business group, according to the Office for National Statistics.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage

  • Venture Powerhouse Sequoia Capital Names New Leader

    Sequoia Capital named Roelof Botha as its new leader, as the company moves to overhaul the traditional startup-financing business.

  • Judge Tosses California Law Mandating Diversity on Boards

    The law requires public companies based in the state to have at least one board director from underrepresented groups.

  • Discovery, Merck, Carnival, Broadcom, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Broadcom, Merck, Analog Devices, Quanta Services, Carnival, and Discovery host annual shareholder meetings or investor days this week. Plus, FOMC minutes and services PMI.

  • Stock Market Today - 4/4: Stocks Rising, Yield Curve Inversion Deepens With Fed Minutes In Focus

    U.S. stocks edged cautiously higher Monday amid the bond market's latest warning on recession and accelerating bets on Fed rate hikes.

  • Stock in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Could Take Off. Analyst Sees ‘Compelling Set-Up.’

    Shares of the discount retailer look to be a "coiled spring," set to pop in the coming quarters, according to Wells Fargo.

  • Is Google Stock A Buy As Amazon, Facebook, Netflix Ride Roller-Coaster?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.