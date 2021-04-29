U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.06
    +18.88 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.44
    +150.06 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,063.96
    +12.92 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.69
    -18.47 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.76
    +0.90 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    +0.0290 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,683.89
    -2,296.81 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.25
    -22.88 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Sequoia's Shaun Maguire and Vise's Samir Vasavada will talk success in fintech on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

In the past few weeks, we've heard Fifth Wall's Brendan Wallace and Hippo's Assaf Wand discuss the biggest opportunities in prop tech, heard why Scale AI's Alex Wang and Accel's Dan Levine think that unconventional VC deals can be the best option and taken a stroll through the Poshmark Series A deck with CEO Manish Chandra and Mayfield's Navin Chaddha.

This is the particular flavor of content, rich in key insights and tactical advice for founders, that goes down on Extra Crunch Live.

In an upcoming episode on Wednesday, May 19, we'll sit down with Sequoia's Shaun Maguire and Vise CEO and co-founder Samir Vasavada.

Maguire focuses on enterprise, fintech and frontier technology for Sequoia. His portfolio companies include AMP Robotics, Knowde, Physna and Vise. He joined Sequoia in 2019, before which he was a partner at GV, where he led investments in Stripe, Opendoor, IonQ, SpinLaunch, Lambda School, Dandelion Energy, Clutter and Mode and sourced the firm's investment in Segment.

Maguire has also been an entrepreneur in his own right, co-founding Expanse (a cybersecurity company), which was ultimately acquired by Palo Alto Networks for more than $800 million.

If that weren't enough, Maguire also spent two years working at DARPA, and was deployed to Afghanistan, participating on a team that earned a Joint Meritorious Unit Award from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Justworks’ Series B pitch deck may be the most wonderfully simple deck I’ve ever seen

Samir Vasavada co-founded Vise in 2016. Vise is an AI-powered investment management platform that aims to give independent financial advisors access to technology and tools to build and manage personalized portfolios for their clients, ultimately giving those advisors more time and energy to spend on the relationships.

Vise has raised upwards of $60 million.

We'll talk to Maguire and Vasavada about what brought them together, key tips for fundraising and how to be successful in the fintech space, and ask about the next great opportunity in fintech.

On the second half of the episode, Maguire and Vasavada will put on their feedback hats and listen to live elevator pitches from the audience as part of the ECL Pitch-off. Folks attending the event will be able to raise their hand and pitch their startup to the VC/founder duo, and then answer their questions and get their feedback.

Join ECL on Wednesday to pitch your startup to Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and Hippo’s Assaf Wand

But the only way you can pitch is to show up. This episode of Extra Crunch Live goes down on Wednesday, May 19 at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Anyone can attend as long as they register here, but on-demand access to the content is reserved strictly for Extra Crunch members, who also have access to the complete library of Extra Crunch Live content, among many, many other awesome articles and perks.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram Live takes on Clubhouse with options to mute and turn off the video

    In addition to Facebook's Clubhouse competitor built within Messenger Rooms and its experiments with a Clubhouse-like Q&A platform on the web, the company is now leveraging yet another of its largest products to take on the Clubhouse threat: Instagram Live. Today, Instagram announced it's adding new features that will allow users to mute their microphones and even turn their video off while using Instagram Live. While that may be true, the reality is that Facebook is simply taking another page from Clubhouse's playbook by enabling a "video off" experience that encourages more serendipitous conversations.

  • Wasabi scores $112M Series C on $700M valuation to take on cloud storage hyperscalers

    Taking on Amazon S3 in the cloud storage game would seem to be a fool-hearty proposition, but Wasabi has found a way to build storage cheaply and pass the savings onto customers. Fidelity Management & Research Company led the round with participation from previous investors. It reports that it has now raised $219 million in equity so far, along with additional debt financing, but it takes a lot of money to build a storage business.

  • Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. economy; labor market recovering

    U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen. The second-fastest gross domestic product growth since the third quarter of 2003, reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday, left output just 0.9% below its level at the end of 2019.

  • Head, tail, knees and trees (knees and trees)

    Big raise this week for Plus One Robotics. The San Antonio-based company raised a healthy $33 million Series B, bringing its total funding above $40 million. The company’s product is designed to work across a broad range of robotic arms and grippers, allowing workers to control up to 50 systems at once.

  • Google to offer 40,000 developer scholarships in Africa; continues accelerator program

    Google today announced the launch of 40,000 new developer scholarships in Africa. Google will offer the scholarships -- created in partnership with tech talent companies Pluralsight and Andela -- to developers spread across mobile and cloud development tracks. According to the statement released by the company, Google will give full scholarships (with certifications in Android and cloud development) to the top 1,000 students (beginner and intermediate developers) at the end of the training.

  • Click Studios asks customers to stop tweeting about its Passwordstate data breach

    Australian security software house Click Studios has told customers not to post emails sent by the company about its data breach, which allowed malicious hackers to push a malicious update to its flagship enterprise password manager Passwordstate to steal customer passwords. Last week, the company told customers to "commence resetting all passwords" stored in its flagship password manager after the hackers pushed the malicious update to customers over a 28-hour window between April 20-22. The malicious update was designed to contact the attacker’s servers to retrieve malware designed to steal and send the password manager’s contents back to the attackers.

  • Erase All Kittens raises $1M Seed round for Mario-style game which teaches girls to code

    Erase All Kittens (EAK) is an EdTech startup that created a ‘Mario-style’ web-based game designed for kids aged 8-12. While the existing EAK game is free, a new game launched in July will be paid for, further boosting the product’s business model. EAK says its research shows that some 55% of its players are girls, and 95% want to learn more about coding after playing its game.

  • The TechCrunch Survey of Dutch tech hubs: Calling Delft, Eindhoven, Rotterdam, Utrecht

    TechCrunch is embarking on a major new project to survey European founders and investors in cities outside the larger European capitals. If you are a tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities please fill out the survey form here. This is the follow-up to the huge survey of investors (see also below) we’ve done over the last six or more months, largely in capital cities.

  • The Stock Market Ignored the Fed Meeting. Why That Could Be a Mistake.

    The Fed may have declined to hint at tapering in its Wednesday statement, but some investors fear that inflation may force its hand.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

  • Jim Belushi is chasing the magic in cannabis

    Jim Belushi was telling me about his weed, specifically about the small 0.7 gram pre-rolls he sells — the perfect size for the post-Covid era, when passing a joint to a friend is likely discouraged. Belushi started his farm with 48 cannabis plants in 2015. "I'm always chasing magic," Belushi said.

  • Domino's Pizza profit, U.S. sales beat estimates as more people dine out

    Other fast food chains, including Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc, McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, have also reported a jump in quarterly revenue, as the industry got a boost from higher consumer spending aided by U.S. stimulus checks. The delivery business of the world's largest pizza chain, especially outside U.S, remained strong.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • An ‘All-Stars’ ETF Is Coming So Traders Can Ride Every Hot Trend

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors struggling to decide which hot trends they should join from electric vehicles to robotics will soon have another option: Bet on them all.There’s one exchange-traded fund in the works that plans to track stocks most widely held by products from every corner of Wall Street’s $180 billion boom in niche strategies.The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF will pick up companies favored by funds targeting technology, health care, sustainability and more, according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The product will be passively managed.“There is so much dispersion and companies across thematic ETFs that this basically tries to cut through these and say ‘OK, where is the point where all these different ideas meet? I’m going to own that,’” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.Along with tech and health care, the fund’s index will feature popular holdings of ETFs involved in consumer trends as well as innovation in transportation, aerospace and mining industries.The fund’s filing doesn’t list holdings yet, but the stocks tracked by Cathie Wood’s $24.4 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) could potentially be included, according to BI. Unlike ARKK, though, no single company may represent more than 5% of the Amplify index.An existing fund employing a related strategy is the Main Thematic Innovation ETF, or TMAT, an actively managed product that includes other thematic funds. The Invesco Solar ETF is its top holding at 14.2%, and two Ark Investment Management products -- the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF -- each comprise more than 9%.Thematic ETFs have exploded in popularity within the past year as retail investors entered the market in droves, eager to bet on unique niches. The funds attracted a record $42 billion in 2020 and have already taken in more than $31 billion this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil price rebound puts Shell on the front foot

    Royal Dutch Shell has raised shareholder payments after resurgent oil prices drove a financial recovery for the energy giant. Adjusted profits surged to $3.2bn (£2.2bn) for the first quarter, up from $393m in the final three months of last year in response to higher oil and natural gas prices. The Anglo-Dutch company's performance outstripped analysts' expectations of $3.1bn, prompting investors to send shares up more than 10pc to £14.03 in morning trading. An oil price rebound proved the main catalyst. Crude climbed 48p to $55.74 a barrel in the first three months compared to the quarter before. Gas prices also rose over the period. The turnaround prompted Shell to lift its interim dividend by 4pc, cementing a change in its fortunes after it was forced to curb payouts last year because of the pandemic. Oil prices cratered in 2020 as people stayed at home and demand for fuel plunged. At one point the US benchmark for crude slipped into unprecendented negative prices as traders rushed to offload barrels.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • Biden wants the new monthly stimulus checks for families to continue for years

    The president and Democrats in Congress want to extend changes to the child tax credit.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.