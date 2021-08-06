U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Sequoia's Stephanie Zhan and Rec Room's Nick Fajt are joining us on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Sequoia is one of the most prestigious and successful venture firms to ever exist. The firm's portfolio includes Airbnb, 23andMe, Docker, Dropbox, Figma and GitHub -- and that barely covers the first half of the alphabet. (The Sequoia website lists portfolio companies in alphabetical order.)

So it should go without saying that we are absolutely thrilled to have Sequoia partner Stephanie Zhan and Rec Room founder Nick Fajt join us on Extra Crunch Live in the coming weeks.

Rec Room is a Seattle-based startup that allows users to not only play games, but to build them collaboratively with their friends. The gaming world has seen a huge boost in the wake of the pandemic, and Rec Room is thinking way out in the future about what gaming looks like not only as a user, but as a creator.

The company has raised nearly $150 million, and Sequoia led Rec Room's seed and Series A financing rounds.

Stephanie Zhan has been with Sequoia as part of the early-stage and seed investment team, with a portfolio that includes Sunday (outdoor home subscription service), Linear (issues tracking tool for modern developers) and Middesk (background checks for businesses). She has also helped lead investments in Graphcore (microprocessors for machine intelligence), Evervault (dev tools for data privacy) and Doppler (secrets management for developers).

Before joining Sequoia, Zhan held product roles at Google and Nest.

We'll hear from this founder/investor duo about how they met, what made them choose each other and how they've worked together and tackled obstacles moving forward. REGISTER HERE FOR FREE!

Extra Crunch Live also features the ECL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience will have the opportunity to virtually raise their hand and pitch on our stage to our guests, who will give live feedback.

Anyone can attend Extra Crunch Live, but accessing the content on-demand is reserved exclusively for Extra Crunch members. And damn, the Extra Crunch library is quite a resource. If you're not yet a member, what are you waiting for? Sign up here.

This episode of Extra Crunch Live, which goes down on August 18 at 3 pm ET/noon PT, is a can't miss. See you there!

