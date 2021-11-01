U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,608.20
    +2.82 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,875.79
    +56.23 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,561.60
    +63.21 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,346.14
    +48.95 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1860
    +0.1860 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,607.91
    +1,042.98 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.24
    +42.73 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.36
    +59.79 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Serco Appoints Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

Serco Inc
·2 min read

Proven Success in Growing Companies

Trey Theimer headshot

headshot photo of Trey Theimer
headshot photo of Trey Theimer
headshot photo of Trey Theimer

Herndon, Virginia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services primarily to the U.S. and Canadian Federal Governments, has announced that appointment of Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Senior Vice President, effective Monday, November 8, 2021. Trey brings more than 20 years of experience leading business development teams and executing strategic growth initiatives for a range of high-profile government contractors focused on military and civilian agencies.

In her new role, Trey will oversee the company’s growth strategy and business development efforts and report to Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. She will be responsible for “big deal pursuit” strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and business development operations which include building and maintaining a pipeline of business opportunities, capture and proposals management, and market intelligence.

Trey’s leadership positions and experience include Vice President of Growth at Peraton (formerly HP/DXC/Perspecta), Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Defense & Intelligence Group at CSC, Managing Director at Deloitte, and Director for Department of Homeland Security account at Accenture.

“Trey Theimer has proven success in winning new business and contributing to accelerated company growth. We are excited to have her join our leadership team and help guide Serco into its next stage of growth,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. “Trey is a great fit with our culture, which values innovation, collaboration, and inclusiveness.”

Trey serves on the Board of Directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and served as a member of the board of directors for NDIA and as a member of AFCEA's Homeland Security Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson University.

Attachment

CONTACT: Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com


Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; 3 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 175 points Monday, as Tesla raced to more record highs. These are three top stocks to buy and watch.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Zillow Group Inc (Z)?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.