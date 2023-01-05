Serco Promotes Don Styer and Christine Kalb as CTO and CIO

Herndon, VA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services primarily to the U.S. and Canadian Federal Governments, has announced the promotions of Don Styer as Serco’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Christine Kalb as Serco’s Chief Information Officer (CIO).

As innovation and technology-enabled capabilities are central to Serco’s growth, a new CTO position was created at Serco to oversee all the Company’s technology deliverables going forward – both internally and externally and to help drive innovations into Serco’s programs and offerings. As CTO, Don will lead Serco’s Enterprise Technology Solutions & Services (ETSS) organization. Additionally, he will oversee the development, deployment, and sustainment of innovative digital solutions for Serco’s customers. Don will join Serco’s Executive Management Team and report to Tom Watson, Serco’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Don was promoted from his previous position as Serco’s Enterprise Technology Officer. He is a recognized industry thought leader in helping global organizations navigate major transformations and realignments through strategic resource planning powered by data-driven analysis and technology solutions. Don served as a United States Naval Supply Corps Officer prior to joining Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) in 2005. Serco acquired WBB in April 2021.

As the newly named CIO, Christine Kalb will report to Don Styer and lead the IT Operations, Service Delivery, and Enterprise Applications groups within Serco’s ETSS organization. Christine was promoted from Serco’s Vice President of Enterprise Applications within ETSS. In that position, she directed and oversaw the management of teams responsible for the design, deployment, operations, and enhancement of the enterprise applications in support of the business. Christine came to Serco through the Resource Consultants Inc. (RCI) acquisition in 2005.

Earlier this fall, Chris Sullivan, Serco’s CIO announced his retirement after 10 years at Serco.

“Serco is very excited to be creating a new CTO role and on the promotions of both Don and Christine into these important positions. Combined, Don and Christine bring a great compliment of technical and leadership perspectives and industry experience. As technology solutions and innovation are becoming even more important as growth enablers in the markets we serve, we are further investing in our technical talent and offerings. I am excited about working with Don and Christine in these new roles to help create improved technical capabilities and drive growth,” said Tom Watson.

