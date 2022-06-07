U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.27
    -23.16 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,734.03
    -181.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,976.84
    -84.53 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.15
    -4.73 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.98
    +1.48 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.0530 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6280
    +0.7270 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,609.91
    -1,953.70 (-6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.10
    -13.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

SERD Therapeutics Market worth $ 5.75 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·6 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global SERD Therapeutics Market (Products (Faslodex, RAD1901, GDC-9545, AZD9833, SAR439859, and Other Generics), Therapy (First-Line Treatment, Second-Line Treatment))– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast 2020-2030"

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global SERD therapeutics market size valued at US$ 1.33 billion, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.75 billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 17.9% during the period of 2020-2030.

Selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) is a type of drug which downregulates the estrogen receptor. SERD and full receptor antagonist are essential treatment options for HR-positive breast cancer. Tamoxifen, a particular estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) with receptor agonist and antagonist action, and aromatase inhibitors, which prevent estrogen production, but cause acquired resistance, are examples of endocrine medicines. Fulvestrant, the only SERD currently licensed, has weak drug-like characteristics. The development of oral SERDs with optimal target occupancy and potency and enhanced clinical performance has been a primary emphasis for improving disease management. The increasing investments by key players in the development of promising breast cancer therapies are anticipated to fuel the SERD therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1246

Major driving factors in the SERD therapeutics market are the increasing need for SERD therapies, the high prevalence of breast cancer, rising number of clinical trials. Furthermore, the fast adoption of advanced medical technologies, population growth, and a growing number of health-conscious people will enhance the growth of the SERD therapeutics market. However, the high price of devices, complex procedures, and resistance to endocrine therapy is restraining the development of this market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has both positively and negatively impacted the SERD therapeutics market due to the lockdown situations.

At the regional level, the North American region is the major revenue holder of this market due to rising awareness about SERD therapies, increasing government investments in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of various cancer diseases, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer. On the other hand, the Europe region will also dominate the market during the forecast period due to the advancements in the biopharmaceutical field, stringent regulations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to show significant growth in the future due to the growing SERD therapeutic industries and fast adaption of new technologies.

Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1246

Leading manufacturers in this field are focusing on novel SERD therapy innovations, making new partnerships, collaborations and agreements, growing awareness about SERD therapies, and increasing research investments for developing advanced technologies. These strategies will propel their growth opportunities in the market. In 2020, QLHC announced an evaluation of Sanofi's SAR439859, an oral estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in a new I-SPY 2 study arm targeting patients with newly diagnosed hormone receptor-positive (HR+) clinical stage 2/3 invasive breast cancer. AstraZeneca moved its next-generation oral SERD AZD9833 into phase 1 in 2018. While work on AZD9496 stalled after a few early clinical trials, AstraZeneca has quickly expanded and advanced the development of AZD9833. Late last month, AstraZeneca began enrolling patients in the phase 3 clinical trial of AZD9833.

Major key Players in the SERD therapeutics market are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca, Plc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HBT Labs, Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, InventisBio, Novartis AG, Radius Health, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zenopharm LLC., Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and List of Other Prominent Players.

Recent Key Developments:

  • In June 2021, Eli Lilly and Company presented new results for the exploratory use of Verzenio® (abemaciclib) in high-risk early breast cancer, as well as for its oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader (SERD) LY3484356 (ASCO). Lilly is releasing an exploratory analysis from the positive Phase 3 monarch study testing Verzenio, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, in a subset of patients with HR+, HER2-, high-risk early breast cancer (EBC) who had had neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

  • In Sept 2020, InventisBio recently announced the conclusion of a $147 million series D fundraising, which included several of the world's leading biopharmaceutical and healthcare venture capital firms. InventisBio currently has three medicinal compounds in various stages of clinical development, and one new product has recently begun a worldwide phase I clinical trial. D-0502 showed remarkable anti-tumour effectiveness in phase 1 research, with superior absorption and an acceptable safety profile when compared to other oral SERDs in clinical development throughout the world.

  • In Sept 2019, Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation trial of G1T48, an oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in patients with oestrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer were released by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. G1T48 was well tolerated in the study and showed anti-tumour effectiveness in patients who had been substantially pre-treated. The results of this trial support the future development of G1T48 in both first line and adjuvant settings, and a first-line Phase 3 pivotal trial is expected to begin in 2020.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Products

  • Faslodex

  • RAD1901

  • GDC-9545

  • AZD9833

  • SAR439859

  • Other Generics

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Therapy

  • First-Line Treatment

  • Second-Line Treatment

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America SERD therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe SERD therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific SERD therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America SERD therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa SERD therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2020 to 2030

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global SERD therapeutics market

  • To receive industry overview and future trends of global SERD therapeutics market

  • To analyse the SERD therapeutics market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on SERD therapeutics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

  • Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global SERD therapeutics market industry

For Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1246

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global RNA-based Therapeutics Market

Global Stem Cell Exosome Therapeutic Market

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serd-therapeutics-market-worth--5-75-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301562916.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • Exxon and Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatari Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealExxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multi-billion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas e

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflat

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • I would not do anything differently with vaccine, knighted AstraZeneca boss says

    Countries in Europe and Asia have placed age restrictions on the jab, while it has yet to be approved for use in the US.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy With As A Key FDA Meeting Looms For Its Covid Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy with the FDA's advisory committee soon to consider its Covid shot in children? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Habit for Your Heart, New Study Says

    When you wake up in the morning and head to the kitchen to prepare breakfast, you might aim to include healthy items such as cereal and perhaps some fruit to provide you with both the nutrients required to keep your body in great shape and the kind of energy you need to get you through your day.At the same time, new research has shown that adding eggs to your morning meal can help to protect your heart.In the study that was published by eLife, 4,778 participants between the ages of 30 and 79 yea