U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,382.96
    +36.07 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Sergey Brin is one of 4 billionaires subpoenaed in a lawsuit about JPMorgan's links with Jeffrey Epstein, report says

Ryan Hogg
·2 min read
US Virgin Islands
The US Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan over its connections with Jeffrey Epstein.Shutterstock

  • Sergey Brin was subpoenaed in a lawsuit involving JPMorgan, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • It wasn't immediately clear why information was being sought from him and three other billionaires.

  • The US Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan over its connections with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is one of four billionaires subpoenaed in a civil lawsuit about JPMorgan's links with Jeffrey Epstein, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The publication said the US Virgin Islands' attorney-general had asked Brin, as well as Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman, and Michael Ovitz for communications and documents related to the late financier and the bank in its civil case.

Unnamed sources told the Journal it wasn't clear why the four had been subpoenaed. Lawyers can ask for information from parties not directly linked to a case but could help provide evidence for one.

Brin holds most of his wealth in stock in Alphabet, Google's parent company. Pritzker is the chief executive of Hyatt Hotels; Zuckerman is a real estate tycoon who also owns the U.S. News & World Report; and Ovitz is a venture capitalist and former Hollywood superagent.

Brin, Pritzker, and Zuckerman have a combined net worth of about $100 billion, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes.

Representatives for the four didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours. The Journal could not immediately reach them for comment.

The US Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan late last year, saying it "knowingly facilitated, sustained, and concealed the human trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein."

Epstein, who had a residence in the Virgin Islands, banked with JPMorgan for several years while he carried out a coordinated sex trafficking operation. A lawsuit alleged that 20 victims were paid a total of $1 million through JPMorgan accounts.

The bank denies wrongdoing, arguing it didn't know about Epstein's behavior. It hit back at the Virgin Islands' lawsuit by saying the jurisdiction did "nothing to stop" Epstein's trafficking operation and was seeking to deflect blame.

JPMorgan was also sued by Epstein's victims along with Deutsche Bank in November.

Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan CEO, is expected to be interviewed under oath following an agreement reached between the two sides, the Journal reported last week.

The US Virgin Islands and JPMorgan didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

