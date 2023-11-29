Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO): Is Breakeven Near?

Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Serko Limited, a Software-as-a-Service technology business, provides online travel booking software solutions and expense management services in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The NZ$512m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of NZ$31m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of NZ$18m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Serko's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the New Zealander Software analysts is that Serko is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of NZ$3.5m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 110% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Serko given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Serko currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

