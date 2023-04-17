Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) Not Flying Under The Radar

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Software industry in New Zealand have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.4x, Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 8.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Serko's Recent Performance Look Like?

Serko certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Serko's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 74% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 89% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 23%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Serko's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Serko's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Serko shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

