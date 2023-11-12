Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Serko is NZ$7.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Serko's NZ$4.41 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 111% higher than Serko's analyst price target of NZ$3.63

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Serko Limited (NZSE:SKO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) -NZ$16.1m -NZ$2.40m NZ$11.3m NZ$19.0m NZ$28.4m NZ$38.3m NZ$48.0m NZ$56.9m NZ$64.6m NZ$71.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 69.10% Est @ 49.10% Est @ 35.10% Est @ 25.30% Est @ 18.44% Est @ 13.64% Est @ 10.27% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% -NZ$15.1 -NZ$2.1 NZ$9.1 NZ$14.4 NZ$19.9 NZ$25.1 NZ$29.3 NZ$32.4 NZ$34.3 NZ$35.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$183m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$71m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.4%) = NZ$1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= NZ$741m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$923m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$4.4, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Serko as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.974. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Serko

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SKO.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Serko, there are three pertinent aspects you should consider:

