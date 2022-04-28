U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Sermonix Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • LGND
Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to specifically treat ESR1-mutated metastatic breast and gynecological cancers, today announced two abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held June 3-7 at McCormick Place in Chicago and online.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title:

Open-label, Phase 2, Multicenter Study of Lasofoxifene (LAS) Combined with Abemaciclib (Abema) for Treating Pre- and Post-Menopausal Women with Locally Advanced or Metastatic ER+/HER2− Breast Cancer and an ESR1 Mutation after Progression on Prior Therapies

Abstract number: 1022

Session type: Poster Discussion

Session: Breast Cancer - Metastatic

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT

Title:

Operational Metrics for the ELAINE II Study Combining a Traditional Approach with a Just-in-Time Model1

Abstract number: 1504

Session type: Oral Abstract

Session: Care Delivery and Regulatory Policy

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Time: 4 -7 p.m. EDT

1 Abstract submitted by, and will be presented by, Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine.

About Lasofoxifene
Lasofoxifene is an investigational, nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), which Sermonix licensed globally from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) and has been studied in previous comprehensive Phase 1-3 non-oncology clinical trials in more than 15,000 postmenopausal women worldwide. Lasofoxifene’s bioavailability and activity in mutations of the estrogen receptor could potentially hold promise for patients who have acquired endocrine resistance due to ESR1 mutations, a common finding in the metastatic setting and an area of high unmet medical need. Lasofoxifene’s novel activity in ESR1 mutations was discovered at Duke University and Sermonix has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in this area. Lasofoxifene, a potent, oral SERM could, if approved, play a critical role in the targeted precision medicine treatment of advanced ER+ breast cancer.

About Sermonix
Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking two Phase 2 clinical studies of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. Sermonix Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 by David Portman, M.D., a leading clinical researcher and expert in women’s health, menopause and selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) therapy. The Sermonix management team, led by Dr. Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development and regulatory process. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience in the oncology drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise in SERM biology. Miriam Portman, M.D., is chief operating officer. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., chief strategy and development officer, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D., vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at SermonixPharma.com.

Contact information:
Glenn Garmont
LifeSci Advisors
Managing Director, Investor Relations Corporate Communications
ggarmont@lifesciadvisors.com
646-876-5521


