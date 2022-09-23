U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.00
    -32.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,915.00
    -234.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.50
    -118.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.60
    -18.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    -1.86 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.30
    -17.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    -0.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0069 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.14
    +0.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1121
    -0.0134 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8390
    +0.5040 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,103.31
    -35.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.72
    +10.19 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.81
    -106.71 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

SerMorpheus wants to make NFTs an everyday sight in Indonesia

Rita Liao
·3 min read

More than half of the population in Southeast Asia is under 30, making it a coveted market for novel technologies. Unsurprisingly, several countries in the region, like Singapore and Vietnam, have some of the world's highest crypto adoption rates.

While Indonesia isn't the most crypto active in the region -- total crypto value received was less than half of Thailand's from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis -- the country is thought to hold huge potential for web3 adoption, thanks to a young and sizable (270 million) population as well as a vibrant web2 industry.

Indonesia is "catching up" on web3 because its huge talent pool still rests in the web2 industry, one crypto investor pointed out previously.

But entrepreneurs are working to bring blockchain applications to the multicultural archipelago. Pintu racked up $113 million in financing in June to offer crypto trading services to Indonesians. Now a startup called SerMorpheus is hoping to connect brands and consumers through digital assets.

A digital asset in the form of non-fungible tokens can be used to authenticate ownership. For instance, NFTs can prove one's access to exclusive content, membership in an organization, or discounts on a deal.

"Indonesians are big consumers of social media content. A lot of intellectual property is getting created, but creativity is underexposed when it comes to web3," noted co-founder of SerMorpheus Kenneth Tali. "With so much money coming into crypto, why isn't much [web3] creativity coming out of Indonesia?"

Part of the problem, he reckoned, is the technical loops creators need to jump to create smart contracts; they'd have to contact multiple platforms and manage relationships with each of them. On the consumer side, users are already stuck at the stage of setting up a wallet and are worried about losing their private keys.

As such, SerMorpheus recently closed a $2.5 million seed round to create a user-friendly platform for businesses to create NFTs; end users, on the other hand, can buy and trade digital assets on the platform with the local currency rupiah. To date, the service has been used by some 27,000 people to claim tickets to music events, exclusive fan perks from celebrities, membership to football clubs, and so on, the founder said.

The platform is still manually onboarding businesses and brands -- so far 25 of them, including Indonesia Comic Con -- but the next step is to make SerMorpheus as automated as creating a Facebook page. To do so, smart contracts, or lines of codes that execute on predetermined rules, will be standardized, as well as the types of benefits creators devise for their end users.

The startup takes a 5-10% cut from NFTs minted on its platform and charges a 2% fee in secondary sales.

Its seed round was led by Intudo Ventures, with participation from 500 Global, Febe Ventures, AlphaLab Capital, BRI Ventures, and Caballeros Capital. With a team of 30 people, SerMorpheus plans to spend the fresh capital on building out its infrastructure and hiring across all functions.

In Southeast Asia, a booming crypto scene

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO sees 'large space' for China sales despite U.S. restrictions

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he continues to see a large market for Nvidia's data center chips in China despite U.S. restrictions on exports of two of its top chips to the country. At a news conference after the company's fall product launch, Huang said that the restrictions disclosed earlier this month have specific thresholds for both the performance of a chip as well as the processor's ability to connect other chips.

  • US Agency Broke Into China’s Telecom Networks, State Media Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of US cyber-intrusion.The National Security Agency’s cyber-warfare unit “penetrated and controlled” unnamed telecom operators, the Global Times reported on Thursday, citing information provided by officials. It gained remote access to their core networks through an em

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Meta and Google are shrinking their workforces — but not through attention-getting mass layoffs

    The tech giants aren't cutting jobs en masse. Instead, they're slimming their staff more indirectly.

  • Comcast Announces Plan To Power a Greener Internet, Double Network Energy Efficiency by 2030

    PHILADELPHIA, September 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Comcast announced at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 that Comcast Cable plans to double its network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity pe...

  • Google taps Booz Allen exec Karen Dahut to lead its public sector cloud unit

    Google Public Sector, the tech giant’s new cloud unit geared toward government and educational institutions, is bringing on longtime Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) exec Karen Dahut as its CEO. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced the hire Thursday in a blog post. “With more than 25 years of experience in technology, cybersecurity and analytics, Karen is a highly accomplished executive who has built businesses, developed and executed large-scale growth strategies, and created differentiated solutions across both commercial and federal industries,” Kurian wrote.

  • Morgan Stanley to pay $35M after hard drives with 15M customers' personal data turn up in auction

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle charges against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) for its “astonishing” failure to protect the personal identifying information of some 15 million customers. MSSB, now known as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, is the wealth and asset management division of banking giant Morgan Stanley, which this week agreed to pay $35 million to settle allegations that it failed to properly dispose of hard drives and servers containing its customers’ personal data over a five-year period as far back as 2015. Morgan Stanley hired a moving and storage company with “no experience or expertise in data destruction services,” according to the SEC and failed to properly monitor the moving company’s work.

  • Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

    Alibaba is known for its sprawling e-commerce empire, but like Amazon, cloud service has been a big driver of its revenues in recent years. Alibaba Cloud is now the world's third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that's inseparable from the large network of local allies it's formed worldwide. The $1 billion initiative is meant to "support partners' technology innovation and their market expansion with Alibaba Cloud in the coming three fiscal years," the company said.

  • Cryptography Network Lit Protocol Raises $13M to Bolster Web3 Autonomy and Interoperability

    The Series A round is being led by crypto investment firm 1kx.

  • Why Ethereum Has Plunged After The Merge

    The value of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has plunged nearly 20% since The Merge, which was dubbed a huge upgrade to the blockchain. Why are investors selling rather than celebrating? This video covers three possible reasons Ethereum is down big over the past week.

  • Salesforce Bucks The Day's Downbeat Trend

    That’s how many people Salesforce said showed up for its Dreamforce conference in San Francisco this week. Given the expense of such a big shindig, it was ironic that one of the messages from the cloud-computing giant was that it planned to reduce sales and marketing costs as part of an effort to reach adjusted operating margins of 25% by the end of the fiscal year closing in January 2026. Even so, investors must have liked the show – the stock is in the green today, handily outperforming the mo

  • Chinese social media sales guru suddenly returns after mystery absence

    Li Jiaqi, one of China's most profitable social media influencers, vanished for more than 100 days. Now he's back, but don't expect an explanation.

  • Why some users are having problems searching with Google

    Problem was caused by popular antivirus software Malwarebytes

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • ADB head says FX intervention among tools for emerging Asia

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Capital controls and currency intervention are among tools emerging Asian policymakers can use if rapid U.S. interest rate hikes and a surging dollar risk triggering a debt crisis, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday. With investment flows already volatile, Asian policymakers may also need to accelerate debate on strengthening the region's financial safety net, said Asakawa, who was formerly Japan's top currency diplomat.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Calling All Career Changers: Shift Gears And Become A Financial Planner

    Americans need help managing their finances so career-changers are providing financial planning as newly minted advisors.

  • Faraday Future says its execs have received death threats as company seeks funding

    Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said its officers and directors have received death threats as part of a campaign to hurt the company’s efforts to raise capital. The Los Angeles-based company has been building its FF 91 ultra-luxury vehicle at its Hanford, California, factory, but launch of the vehicle was delayed in July as the company sought to raise money to operate through the end of the year. “Unfortunately, efforts to raise capital have been impacted by a misinformation campaign of completely baseless allegations that certain directors are conspiring to pursue an unnecessary bankruptcy for their own personal gain,” Faraday (Nasdaq: FFIE) said in a statement.

  • Goldman Slashes S&P 500 Target Citing Higher Fed Rates Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 3,600 from 4,300, arguing that a dramatic shift in the outlook for interest rates moving higher will weigh on valuations for US equities.The higher interest-rate scenario in Goldman’s valuation model supports a price-earnings multiple of 15 times, compared with 18 times previously, strategists including David J. Kostin wrote in a note on Thursday. “Our economists now forecast the FOMC will raise the poli

  • Raymond James Beefs Up UnitedHealth Price Target On Smoother Sailing Of Change Deal

    Raymond James reiterates a Strong Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) while raising the price target to $635 from $620 as a U.S. judge gave a green signal for Change Healthcare Inc's (NASDAQ: CHNG) acquisition. The ruling ended a 21-month fight between UnitedHealth and regulators. The analyst John Ransom writes that the deal is expected to close within ten days of the judge's decision, but DOJ is "evaluating next steps," and there is a slight chance of an appeal and further delay. F